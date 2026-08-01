The March to legalize pedophilia, Paglia came through Jordan Peterson's podcast.
Absolutely watch and share this video.
do our elites like to dark things.
Was Epstein Island a coercion black male operation.
Or a reward for good service.
I'm not sure we know quite how vile they all are.
God watch over his sheep. May we live up to the challenges of our times. Being alive now is not punishment. It is a statement of confidence God has in us.
We aren't alone amidst these demonic entities loving demonic things.
“Camille Paglia wants pedophilia and child pornography legalized. Why is she being promoted by Jordan Peterson, the Intellectual Dark Web, and the media?
Full article about Camille Paglia’s abhorrent views that includes many more quotes and citations than are featured in this video:
https://wolfish.neocities.org/posts/articles/camille_paglia_pedophile_sex_revolutionary/
Additional sources:
Full list of quotes with citations in main stream news publications and books: link defunct
Camille Paglia interviewed for The Guide by Bill Andriette:
http://archive.is/floEy
Salon: The Purity of Allen Ginsberg’s Boy-Love by Camille Paglia
http://archive.is/m2DzS
Camille Paglia quoted on NAMBLA.org:
http://archive.is/O7K5a
Crisis In The American Universities by Camille Paglia
http://archive.is/MaTC
I find it most poignant that the pro sex with children people attack in particular Christian values.
A protective mother.
A devouring mother.
decode that
After watching the video.
fyi: Matthew 18:6 But if anyone causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to stumble, it would be better for him to have a large millstone hung around his neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.
Grüß Gott!