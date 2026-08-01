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Desiree Flores's avatar
Desiree Flores
1h

fyi: Matthew 18:6 But if anyone causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to stumble, it would be better for him to have a large millstone hung around his neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.

Grüß Gott!

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