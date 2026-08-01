Absolutely watch and share this video.

do our elites like to dark things.

Was Epstein Island a coercion black male operation.

Or a reward for good service.

I'm not sure we know quite how vile they all are.

God watch over his sheep. May we live up to the challenges of our times. Being alive now is not punishment. It is a statement of confidence God has in us.

We aren't alone amidst these demonic entities loving demonic things.

“Camille Paglia wants pedophilia and child pornography legalized. Why is she being promoted by Jordan Peterson, the Intellectual Dark Web, and the media?

Full article about Camille Paglia’s abhorrent views that includes many more quotes and citations than are featured in this video:

https://wolfish.neocities.org/posts/articles/camille_paglia_pedophile_sex_revolutionary/

Additional sources:

Full list of quotes with citations in main stream news publications and books: link defunct

Camille Paglia interviewed for The Guide by Bill Andriette:

http://archive.is/floEy​

Salon: The Purity of Allen Ginsberg’s Boy-Love by Camille Paglia

http://archive.is/m2DzS​

Camille Paglia quoted on NAMBLA.org:

http://archive.is/O7K5a​

Crisis In The American Universities by Camille Paglia

http://archive.is/MaTC​

I find it most poignant that the pro sex with children people attack in particular Christian values.

A protective mother.

A devouring mother.

decode that

After watching the video.

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