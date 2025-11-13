To understand the archetype predicted in the New testament about the Man of Lawlessness, we will read thessalonians 2.

Options

King.

Rothschild

Pritzker

Fauci

Gates

Trump

Carney

Sadiq Khan.

Ursula vander-lying

the Pope

Olivia Chow

Brigitte Macron

Bonny Henry. Male last names

Bibi or is he a Saint ( I have to add all current leaders even those we must adulation as beyond reproach)

is the false signs the pandemic. The false miracle the cure vaccine? Or is it UBI and digital id. is it climate change and serfdom

read the passage then add what you think the false signs and cures might be. And who is the man of lawlessness.

2 Now concerning the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our being gathered together to him, we ask you, brothers,

Now concerning the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our being gathered together to him, we ask you, brothers,[a] 2 not to be quickly shaken in mind or alarmed, either by a spirit or a spoken word, or a letter seeming to be from us, to the effect that the day of the Lord has come. 3 Let no one deceive you in any way. For that day will not come, unless the rebellion comes first, and the man of lawlessness[b] is revealed, the son of destruction,[c] 4 who opposes and exalts himself against every so-called god or object of worship, so that he takes his seat in the temple of God, proclaiming himself to be God. 5 Do you not remember that when I was still with you I told you these things? 6 And you know what is restraining him now so that he may be revealed in his time. 7 For the mystery of lawlessness is already at work. Only he who now restrains it will do so until he is out of the way. 8 And then the lawless one will be revealed, whom the Lord Jesus will kill with the breath of his mouth and bring to nothing by the appearance of his coming. 9 The coming of the lawless one is by the activity of Satan with all power and false signs and wonders, 10 and with all wicked deception for those who are perishing, because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. 11 Therefore God sends them a strong delusion, so that they may believe what is false, 12 in order that all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness.

Stand Firm

13 But we ought always to give thanks to God for you, brothers beloved by the Lord, because God chose you as the firstfruits[d] to be saved, through sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the truth. 14

To this he called you through our gospel, so that you may obtain the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ. 15 So then, brothers, stand firm and hold to the traditions that you were taught by us, either by our spoken word or by our letter.”

If you hate Christ and Christians this exercise infuriates you.

But you can choose it as an archetype for resistance and discernment, and a warning from long ago.

Or like me you might believe it is the word of God.

For you Who is the man of lawlessness. Someone not on the list?

Is the vaccine the false miracle?

The rebellion must come it says.

Well these New World Order types read the Bible ALOT ALOT ALOT. they will drive us to rebellion. Because Satan only copies and can never be original or create.

If you knew that the enemy looks to these pages, wouldn't you be randomly interested in what they contain.

WHO IS THE MAN OF LAWLESSNESSNESS who must come. What are the false miracles you see.

