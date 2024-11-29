How convenient. They put them all in one spot. (There will be more)

UNITE is a non-profit, non-partisan, global network of current and former members of parliament from multinational, national, state, and regional Parliaments, Congresses, and Senates, committed towards the promotion of efficient and sustainable policies for improved global health systems, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

the UNITE Global Summit

Our flagship event, the UNITE Global Summit, is the world’s leading forum for forging partnerships between parliamentarians and leaders from the global health community.

It is the opportunity for experts from civil society, affected communities, international organizations and academia to come together with leading parliamentarians from across the world, to discuss the most pressing issues in global health and set the political agenda for the year to come.

Digital Health Hub

Over the next three years, UNITE will set up a global policy desk on digital health. This will serve as a comprehensive source of credible digital health resources for parliamentarians and elected officials.

UNITE is the currently the only network of parliamentarians focusing on the broader global health agenda. UNITE’s members are deeply committed to enabling political will to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and in particular Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030. We know, however, that the world is not on track to reach the SDG targets on time. We need urgent, equitable and innovative re-engineering of global health systems.

Digital technologies offer unprecedented opportunities to this end. They have the potential to accelerate the achievement of Universal Health Coverage, and to implement inclusive primary health for all. UNITE and its members are uniquely positioned to enable and strengthen policy ecosystems towards achieving SDG 3, and wellbeing for all.

Over the next 3 years, UNITE will set up a global policy desk on digital health. This will serve as a comprehensive source of credible digital health advocacy tools for parliamentarians and elected officials.

By addressing the technological, ethical, legal needs and opportunities of digital health policy the desk will ensure a clear direction at the policymaking level on:

Digital transformation

Attainment of healthy lives & wellbeing

Global health equity

Alongside key multistake-holder partners, UNITE will implement this vision through Political Action Plans in priority countries, across regions of focus including Latin America and the Caribbean, Eastern and Southern Africa, and Asia Pacific.

usa & canada

2 Countries

12 Parliamentarians

latin america

& the caribbean

18 Countries

62 Parliamentarians

western

& central europe

26 Countries

94 Parliamentarians

eastern europe

& central asia

11 Countries

58 Parliamentarians

western

& central africa

12 Countries

32 Parliamentarians

middle east

& north of africa

11 Countries

27 Parliamentarians

eastern

& southern africa

11 Countries

114 Parliamentarians

asia & pacific

18 Countries

63 Parliamentarians

china

1 Countries

1 Parliamentarians

https://www.unitenetwork.org/more-about-our-network/

There was apparently a list of "compromised" politicians that we haven't seen. Is there an alignment in these two lists,I wonder?

This site is worth exploring.

This site is worth exploring.

