Unite against Bill c9. Hate is the cross. First. Next. Until a satanic dominion is sea to sea. He refers to “other religious texts “ too, so out with Haya pride.

Liberal party MP Mark Miller saying prosecution of those who repeat verses of the old testament (and Torrah) he says are hateful to LGBTQ2 should be prosecuted for jail. Other religious texts too!!!

Liberal Trudeau bills c5 and c75 prevent jailing rapists and pedophiles. But we are at jailing Bible readers, torrah rereaders Quran readers?????

they have set their war on Christianity, in their satanic inversion.

religious freedom in Canada only includes child sacrifice and rapists.

Lgb must oppose this too! You are our neighbors friends family and colleagues.

He must be Impersonating an individual not occupied by demons.

Jailing Christians is on the docket.

But you think they will just Jail us. He mentions other religious texts. And he us referring to the Torah and the haya pride of the Quran.

Liberals infiltrated as globalist Communist satanic f#cks.

The texts includes disposal of the speaker.

They don't have a little fear of Christians.

They have a fear so big its 6k years old.

They must be the seed of satan. The enmity God says in Genesis 3. Our heels will crush them.

Get off your couches. No more tolerance for this crap in our nation.

Anyone check if the liberals put a purchase order for Lions. I'd look in spending earmarked for entertainment. It is my roar in this jungle calling.

Stand. Do not shirk.

You are told to fear Islam. Their own prophecies foretell fighting shatan with the Christians when Jesus returns. Has Satan ever claimed so. many in his inversion. The globalists consistently fund extremists to hide behind them.

Not all men are good. That is true of any religion. But now we have a pedo molech baal child sacrifice order with gavel and titles.

This clause is a killing of Christians and other non satanists clause.

A person can be sent for disposal.

You think that is a low probability reading of the text.

He literally says there is no defense of legitimate RELIGIOUS PURPOSE for quoting the Bible verses he doesn't like.

you wonder what Mark Miller's hobbies are.

EVIL HAS SWEPT OUR LANDS.

Better stand to be counted. The sheep and goats are being separated.

Tell every faith leader to oppose this bill. Lukewarm priests and pastors ought not stay warm lest you be mistaken as the goat.

We die. They didn't give us our mortality. They give us the stakes to weigh it appropriately.

The commands Jesus gave were to help the needy and to spread the gospel. I guess I saw the hour.

The goats wear red in the house of Commons.

When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory:

32 And before him shall be gathered all nations: and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divideth his sheep from the goats:

33 And he shall set the sheep on his right hand, but the goats on the left.

34 Then shall the King say unto them on his right hand, Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world:

35 For I was an hungred, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in:

36 Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me.

37 Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, and fed thee? or thirsty, and gave thee drink?

38 When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee?

39 Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee?

40 And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.

41 Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:

42 For I was an hungred, and ye gave me no meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me no drink:

43 I was a stranger, and ye took me not in: naked, and ye clothed me not: sick, and in prison, and ye visited me not.

44 Then shall they also answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, or athirst, or a stranger, or naked, or sick, or in prison, and did not minister unto thee?

45 Then shall he answer them, saying, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye did it not to one of the least of these, ye did it not to me.

46 And these shall go away into everlasting punishment: but the righteous into life eternal.

Write mayors mlas and mps. You do not tolerate this satanic inversion. I thought the “hate” symbol they were coming for was the cross.

Now you do too.

Share

Leave a comment