Honestly it's funny. They are the most hated government in history in Canada. I never heard of a bigger reason to read the Bible, than Mark Miller's announcing the intent to use bill c9 against Christians. To jail them and other things. Christiansworth their salt know it's an honor to suffer for christ. Only give us thecstrength God.. ( while pedophiles go free and put their symbols everywhere like a chemtrail carpet bomb.)

Either the Bible is just a story book in which case there's wost stories on Netflix right now.

Or it's the actual Word of God and Mark's scared of the BIBLE!!!

Which makes him… what.

Has the liberal party just announced their demon worshipping luciferians in service to the cabal???

It had me in stitches.

Here's Mark declaring the Bible hate.

Step one pass bill c5 and c75 to empty the jails.

Step two pass c11 and c18 to create the surveillance state.

Step three pass c9 to jail Christians for the bible ( then kefifa) - he clearly says other religious texts).

Remember when you could have freedom of religion? One speech. See it in my book WORLD ON MUTE by Lisa Miron.

If Mark and the libtards wants to kill the word, doesn't that make you a tad curious.

Gee he is one Big bill board for God. Not sure that's what he was going for.

Send him an email. Dear Mark because you hate the Bible so much i ( pick your option)

Bought a Bible.

decided to read some every day

joined a church

knew God was real and suspect you're a satanist

am discussing the word of God with my circle of friends

am going on youtube to listen to worship music

Am praising God your darkness is pointing where I can find light

Whatever they want to censor hides a pillar of the globalist state.

My deduction might be something like..

Mark's in service to lucifer? What do you think?

Want a little bill c5 c75 to free rapists and pedophiles with that? You have the Canada flavor down pat.

But get yourself a vaccine. Mark also likes those.

