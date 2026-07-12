Surveillance on the left is pitched for stand with proof of vaccine to enter establishment you had legal right to enter two minutes ago.

Point of entry solved with digital id.

Surveillance on the right is most often pitched as we can get rid of migrants.

Boats and boats or migrants waft into the uk. UK does not escort them back to France. Proposes digital id to solve it.

Is the migrant a problem according to government ( attack uk government for hate speech) uk pays for what they deem a problem. Yes says uk they are the problem. And uk government who declares them problem is solved by digital id. Yes it proposes totalitarian Surveillance state.

Point of entry solved by digital id.

The whole world is improbably being sewn up by laws initiated, tracked and systematically implemented since 2012.

See my book WORLD ON MUTE

Now Republicans are doing the same in the US.

https://rumble.com/v7ccxig-republicans-aggressively-advancing-digital-id-daily-pulse-ep-280.html

It's a dog and pony show that only the mesmerized still believe.

The same end points. Different plays.

Is it weird the Bondi attack Created the same laws that were decided by the trucker convoy in Canada?

Totally weird.

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