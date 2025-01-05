The laws themselves are the proof of the conspiracy.

The creation of a system without accountability is the proof of the conspiracy.

Thus.

And simply.

Those who enacted them. Together with those benefited. Together with those who wish to come next.

Are those guilty of the conspiracy.

It is the fool proof system of laws they set out.

That proves the conspiracy.

This. Is what is growing now inside me.

It is, instead of their manner in which to win….

It is instead of law….

IT IS EVIDENCE.

I don't see their fool proof laws anymore.

I see their laws.

As evidence.

It thunders inside me.

Their funny little locked in words.

Is the proof.

Is the evidence.

It is how you clean up the work of a massive conspiracy.

The laws that they believe are shields. They are nothing of the sort.

The laws.

Are the evidence.

Do you see what I see?

They will have to take down those dirty laws.

Or be judged as their authors.

one way or another.

that is how I see it.

that is how it is done.

the fact the laws permit the genocide is the proof itself of the conspiracy.

IAM THINKING.

