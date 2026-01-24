Accused of dark sex magic, Devil, worship, and spitting on the cross.

Were the Knights Templar Christians or imposters who were mystic sataNists of the child abuse order?

“A month earlier, secret documents had been sent by couriers throughout France. The papers included lurid details and whispers of black magic and scandalous sexual rituals. They were sent by King Philip IV of France, an avaricious monarch who in the preceding years had launched attacks on the Lombards (a powerful banking group) and France’s Jews (who he had expelled so he could confiscate their property for his depleted coffers).

In the days and weeks that followed that fateful Friday, more than 600 Templars were arrested, including Grand Master Jacques de Molay, and the Order’s treasurer. But while some of the highest-ranking members were caught up in Philip’s net, so too were hundreds of non-warriors; middle-aged men who managed the day-to-day banking and farming activities that kept the organization humming. The men were charged with a wide array of offenses including heresy, devil worship and spitting on the cross, homosexuality, fraud and financial corruption.”

https://www.history.com/articles/why-friday-the-13th-spelled-doom-for-the-knights-templar

Grand Master de Molay????? As in masonic Grand Master?

Sexual rituals

Devil worship

Homosexuality

Spitting on the cross

Fraud

Financial corruption

(Central…)Banking group.

Sounds exceptionally NOT LIKE JESUS. Sounds very Canaanites mystic child torture. And the Grand Master title?

The French templars were rounded up Friday, October 13, 1307.

Thus Friday the 13th lore was born. Unlucky. Not for the kids.

Checking the calendar reveals the next Friday the 13th is in February 2026.

“This was the truth de Molay died for: the Divine Right of Kings is nothing but the reflection of sunlight upon gold. When the Crown and Church are ground to dust, we who control the gold will decide the future.” François-Thomas Germain's reflections on de Molay, 1793.

https://assassinscreed.fandom.com/wiki/Jacques_de_Molay

Well it's the carbon backed digital currency. It's air next.

French Revolution a Templar (satanic, devil worship, sex magic, dark magic child abuse order) move to control Humanity

“In 1307, during the attack of King Philip the Fair‘s forces on the Parisian Temple orchestrated by the Assassins, de Molay tasked his advisor with hiding the Codex and a Sword of Eden in the vault beneath the Temple. As the Templar entered the fortress, he witnessed the two artifacts being stolen by Master Assassin Thomas de Carneillon and gave chase. After a brief confrontation, the advisor used the Sword’s power against the Assassin and recovered the book, placing both in the vault as instructed. However, he was assassinated by de Carneillon while leaving the vault.[1]

Four centuries later, the silversmith and Sage François-Thomas Germain, guided by his visions of the First Civilization, discovered the vault and the relics hidden within. Reading de Molay’s codex, Germain felt a connection with the former Grand Master and decided to reform the Templar Order with de Molay’s vision in mind.[2] However, his extremist views were met with skepticism by his fellow Templars, resulting in his exile by Grand Master François de la Serre.[3] Despite his exile, Germain managed to gather like-minded individuals to his cause,[4][5] and orchestrated de la Serre’s assassination[6] and ultimately the French Revolution in order to strip France‘s nobility of their power and give it to the growing middle-class as part of the Templars’ wider plan to more easily control humanity.[2]”

“Codex Pater Intellectus is the incorrect Latin form for Codex of the Father of Understanding, as the correct one would actually be Codex Patris Intellectus.

The inside assets for the book are taken from f.3v and f.4r of the 16th-century German astrological treatise Ms. Codex 1264, also called Seals of the Planets, describing the characteristics of the planet Mercury as well as providing sigils and a magic square thought to help manifest the powers of the planet.[7”

https://assassinscreed.fandom.com/wiki/Codex_Pater_Intellectus

The COSMOS get it???

Cosmos the bull?

The study published in 2020 where scientists successfully transfer the GENE THAT CODES FOR MALENES..

THE SRY ONTO THE X CHROMOSOME.

That one change eliminates women. Women aren't needed for birth.

THE HOMOSEXUAL CHILD ABUSE ORDER doesn't support lesbians I guess. Just the dark magic ritual child abuse???

The only

Controlling mankind has involved entering and mimicking our powers, religions, and orders.

The Cosmos are their gods.

What is painted on the ceiling of Grand Central station?

The celestial ceiling - that turquoise green fresco above the concourse - depicts winter constellations in reverse orientation. Aka seen from Heaven instead of from earth.

Grand Central Depot was built in New York City in 1871 by Cornelius Vanderbilt. Its train shed had a magnificent glass roof which arched over 15 sets of tracks.

What if I told you the Knights Templar have a new name…

They are for starters, the Masons.

De Molay.

Grand Master of the Templars.

Or de Molay.

This odd article talks about taking care of the TAP ROOT. and young boys as the way replenish the order.

You know nourish the tap root.

The tap root.

and young boys.

“We must do it.”

This next bit is like the lyrics to bad homo child rape hip hop.

Nourish the taproot? Come on. PDiddy have a song on that?

GEORGE WASHINGTON award.

Ok. We understand what nourishing the taproot with blood sweat and tears means.

So let's look up the order of DeMolai.

“Centennial Celebration Moment #16

The Most Famous DeMolay of All: Walt Disney

Did you know that Mickey Mouse was a DeMolay? Well, in truth, Walt Disney was a member of DeMolay, and knew “Dad” Frank S. Land very well. He was the 107th member of Mother Chapter, and joined in March of 1920, at the age of 19, just as the DeMolay program was taking shape. He was one of “Dad” Land’s boys. By this time in his life he had already dropped out of school to get a job selling candy and magazines on the train that ran from Kansas City to Chicago at age 15. At age 17 he couldn’t get into the Navy or the Army, so he went to France and served as a Red Cross ambulance driver during World War I. Fearless behavior for a very young man!

Walt Disney’s success was not immediate.

He moved to Hollywood in 1923, and failed several times before creating Mickey and Minnie Mouse. His Mickey Mouse cartoons were short filler pieces between feature films. He made a living, and had some spin-off success with daily and Sunday Mickey Mouse comics beginning in 1930. He won his first Academy Award for a short animated feature in 1932 and repeated in 1933. His first feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, was released in 1937. This was the most important time in Disney’s professional life, when he was creating the foundation of his enormously successful company.

DeMolay was important to him throughout his early life and it is believed that his first trip back to Kansas City came in 1931 when he was given the Legion of Honor by “Dad” Land. He said at the time, “I am proud to receive the Legion of Honor, but I feel as though I haven’t done anything to merit it.”

From 1932 to 1935 there were 5 DeMolay comic strips created, featuring Mickey Mouse, Pluto, Horace and other early Disney characters participating in meetings of Barnyard Chapter, Order of DeMolay. Although they bore Walt Disney’s branding signature, one of his many illustrators, Fred Spencer, also a former member of DeMolay, was credited with creating these strips. These were published in The DeMolay Cordon, the monthly magazine about DeMolay, for DeMolays. Fred Spencer was tragically killed in an automobile accident in 1938 and any chance of further Barnyard Chapter comics seems to have died with him.

(LL read between the lines here.

Get some action in the banyard.)

In July of 1936, Disney returned to Kansas City to participate in the conferral of the Legion of Honor on 100 candidates at the first Founder’s Conference. He was asked by “Dad” Land to address the thousands of boys and advisors who were in attendance, but Disney balked. The man who was the original voice of Mickey Mouse—who had been heard by millions of people around the world-- was terrified of public speaking! With a little coaxing by “Dad” Land, and a little courage of his own, Disney broke that fear and gave a rambling but heartfelt presentation about his career and the influence of DeMolay principles in his daily life. “Dad” Land always knew how to challenge his boys for more, and better, for their own good!

At the DeMolay Service and Leadership Center is an original pen and ink color picture of Mickey Mouse wearing the original DeMolay emblem with the helmet, shield and sword, as Walt Disney would have known it to exist in the 1920’s. Whether Disney himself created this emblem or had one of his illustrators draw it is immaterial—it was a gift from Walt Disney to his esteemed advisor and life-long mentor, “Dad” Frank S. Land

.

Walt Disney’s pride in his DeMolay association remained with him his entire life. He daily wore a DeMolay ring on his left hand into the 1940’s when he finally replaced it with another to symbolize his wedding bond with his wife Lillian. He attributed his life and business success as a direct result of his involvement with DeMolay. “Dad” Land valued Walt’s contributions to DeMolay, and gave him his the Founder’s Cross as a personal token of their mutual loyalty and respect.

In 1963 a religious writer named Roland Gammon communicated with 55 famous Americans, including Steve Allen (the original host of the Tonight Show), Eleanor Roosevelt, Roy Rogers and Walt Disney. He asked all the same question…” What is your faith, and what part has it played in your life achievement?” Walt’s submission was entitled, “Deeds, Rather Than Words.” Some people questioned whether Disney had written this himself, or if one of his many studio writers or publicists wrote it for him, but the following paragraph suggests that only he could have been the genuine author of this essay. He wrote:

“Later in DeMolay, I learned to believe in the basic principle of the right of man to exercise his faith and thoughts as he chooses. In DeMolay, we believe in a supreme being, in the fellowship of man, and the sanctity of the home. DeMolay stands for all that is good for the family and for our country.”

( LL do what thy wilt shall be the whole extent of the law?)

And if you think about all of the Disney movies and productions he personally supervised (prior to his death in 1965) there is no doubt that the values Walt learned in DeMolay were guiding principles in defining the characters and the message of each of his live-action and animated movies.

Writing to Acacia Chapter in Stuart, Florida in response to their request for a message about his DeMolay experience, Disney wrote, in 1965:

“I feel a great sense of obligation and gratitude toward the Order for the part it has played in my endeavors. Its precepts have been beyond value in making decisions, in facing dilemmas and crises, in holding onto faith and ideals, and in meeting the tests which are best borne when shared with others in a bond of confidence and mutual respect. The DeMolay creeds had become a definite guide by the time I started making motion pictures, first in Kansas City, then in Hollywood. There is always some connection between a man’s character and what he creates or perfects, so we are told. And it may well be that the same influences which shaped the thinking and behavior and preferences of my youth, had something to do with the early steps of my movie career and the direction it took. It is gratifying to be assured that these same influences of DeMolay are still at work among so many young Americans today.”

FYI every town and city has a DeMolay.

I guess so.

“Every part of the official DeMolay Emblem has particular significance to DeMolays.

The Crown is a symbol of the Crown of Youth. It constantly reminds a DeMolay of his obligations and the seven precepts of the Order.

The Pearls and Red Rubies on the Crown honor the Founder and nine original youths in the Order of DeMolay. Rubies replaced the pearls when each of the original founding members and Dad Land died. The last Pearl changed with Jerome Jacobson who passed away in May 2002.

The Helmet is an emblem of chivalry, which represents fine character.

The Crescent is a sign of secrecy. It reminds DeMolays of their duty to never reveal the secrets of their Order or say negative things about a brother.

The Five-armed White Cross symbolizes the purity of your intentions. Always remember the motto of the Order which is “No DeMolay shall fail as a citizen, as a leader and as a man.”

The Crossed Swords represents justice, fortitude and mercy. They remind DeMolays not to be arrogant or intolerant.

The Stars surrounding the Crescent are symbolic of hope. They should always remind us of the obligations and duties that one Brother of the Order owes to another.”

The Crown???? As in the Corona????

See anything?

“DE M OLAY N EW M EMBER G UIDE B O O K

I NITIATORY AND D E M OLAY D EGREE C E R E M O N IE S

When you were initiated into DeMolay you may have found our ceremonies surprising and confusing. Perhaps some of the things that were said to you didn’t make sense at the time. You may have forgotten some of our DeMolay signs and passwords that were given to you as part of the ceremonies. Don’t worry, this is normal. Just ask one of the members at the next meeting to take a minute and show you what you need to know. They will be happy to help you. You will be seeing and hearing these signs and words many times while you are in DeMolay. Remember, these signs are shared among your DeMolay brothers.

Listen closely to the ritual in our meetings. The basic purposes of DeMolay have been outlined in our ritual, and you should always try to live up to our principles. Some of the words and phrases in our ritual may seem weird to you or old fashioned. What they tell you is important today. You can make the world a better place by following the teachings of DeMolay.

The DeMolay Degree is a play. This degree represents the last trial that Jacques DeMolay faced before his execution. Jacques DeMolay lead a group called the Knights Templar. The King of France persecuted them. The French Inquisition demanded that Jacques DeMolay surrender the treasures of the Templars and reveal the names of its members. When he refused, he was burned at the stake. Jacques DeMolay showed loyalty, bravery, and faithfulness despite bribes, threats, and torture.”

Y OUR O B L IG A T I O N S

When you joined you knelt at an altar and repeated several promises. These promises are called obligations. They are a code of conduct for your life. These promises were made in the presence of God and your DeMolay brothers. Your chapter will help you learn the obligations.”

There is much more I could add.

Let us finish by looking at what Jesus said about these oaths leading to evil.

Matthew 5

33 “Again you have heard that it was said to those of old, ‘You shall not swear falsely, but shall perform to the Lord what you have sworn.’ 34 But I say to you, Do not take an oath at all, either by heaven, for it is the throne of God, 35 or by the earth, for it is his footstool, or by Jerusalem, for it is the city of the great King. 36 And do not take an oath by your head, for you cannot make one hair white or black. 37 Let what you say be simply ‘Yes’ or ‘No’; anything more than this comes from evil.[g]

Some footnotes translation say :from the EVIL ONE.

This verse is interesting in Matthew 5. It tells us to love our enemies. To pray for them. And clearly Jesus here is speaking for the Jews as their Messiah first as he mentions, “even the gentiles."

Love Your Enemies

43 “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ 44 But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, 45 so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven. For he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. 46 For if you love those who love you, what reward do you have? Do not even the tax collectors do the same? 47 And if you greet only your brothers,[i] what more are you doing than others? Do not even the Gentiles do the same? 48 You therefore must be perfect, as your heavenly Father is perfect.”

The old testament is equally instructive.

Leviticus 19:12, which says, "You shall not swear by my name falsely and so profane the name of your God."

Numbers 30:2, "If a man vows a vow to the Lord, he shall not break his word."

Deuteronomy 23:21, "If you make a vow to the Lord your God, you shall not delay fulfilling."

The oaths they make are open ended and from the evil one. They are blank cheques.

Share

Leave a comment