Why? do not trust the direction you are being led. by their fruits you shall know them.

The KING? how is he protecting the Christians in UK.

This is the King helping eh. False direction

arrested for praying

Tell them what you See. Tell them their souls are in jeopardy.

How is the King and the oath and the Defender of the Faith doing here.

Here is the trixty thing that the Liberals did regarding the King being defender of the Faith. They passed a bill removing the King as Defender of the Faith in the Title. Worth mentioning isn’t it? I should think so.

So shouldn’t we know that? Shouldn’t these facts be presented fairly to Canadians. I feel that it is misleading Canadians to gloss over the fact that this unusual step was taken prior to Bill c-9 and yet we are told to focus our efforts writing the governor general who I must believe knows about this statutory change?

Personally let’s write our MPS and Senators. About the real concerns.

IN 2023 the liberals passed the budget bill and tucked in removing the King as Defender of the Faith. So I think this is a diabolical lead up to bill c-9 which means they have designed very carefully their plotted end point.

But let’s consider the bill.

Because the Bill c-9 doesn’t just affect Christians. It can affect any group in dissent including Muslims, Jewish people, especially Messianic Jews (who are loved by their families and community but have claimed sometimes to be very persecuted) other religious groups, or freedom movement, parental rights, or even anti-jab i like to call anti-battery-by-injection groups, etc. etc.

2.2 of the Bill enables the government (the Order in Council) the hate group and symbol

freedom group

Palestinian Protestors (Kefifa) -

Christians, etc

This grab the whole group aspect of the Bill is underdiscussed. But the King is mightily discussed. It seems disproportionate to the risk to emphasize us there.

Then the offense is belonging to the group. This is the precise tact that Stalin and Mao went after.

They could then name Christianity as the hate group and the cross or bible as the symbol. No? never. Well study history. It is replete with legislation as permission slips to commit atrocities. Winning in court presumes we are alive to do it. This is why these two provisions 2.2 and 4.0 are oddly in my view under-debated.

4.0 of the Bill enables individual “the means by which the offense was committed” forfeited to his majesty the king for DISPOSAL

It is an unlimited forfeiture clause. That fact alone means every group NOT DISCUSSING the clause is weird. really weird. After all unlimited means it is up to government to decide what constituted the means by which the offense was committed. your house, car, internet, drivers licence. what a black hole to AVOID DISCUSSING. isn’t it? i mean it is the 4th clause. you have to read it to get to the other parts of the bill people focus on.

(Not saying there’s false heros. but how would you design a genocide. very carefully. )

The Forfeiture clause is a death penalty clause - obliquely written - but I see what I see and have the courage to tell you.

consider this:

it is an unlimited forfeiture clause. No defined limits whatsoever. None. How odd that the freedom groups placed at this intersection of time do not show us this. Ever wonder how you take over a place? IT’s not just false flags, bots, and bought politicians, pedo systems of capture and control. no. you’d have people taking you in the wrong directions. This is where you concentrate the efforts. the Forfeiture clause and make them know the morality of what they do is their’s personally to bear. the group capture is not flushed out by our freedom groups. These two things are the biggest issues with the Bill.

Why brown cow do our freedom groups not take you here.

Lots of really boring conversations about the level of hate required etc. The important shiny look here amendment. EVEN THE KING! and endless discussions on Oaths.

EVERYWHERE BUT two provisions in a REALLY SMALL Bill.

how interesting to miss all that. So glad to be here in this intersection of time and space.

It is important to stand up with truth as your saber.

“In 2023, the Canadian government removed the phrase “Defender of the Faith” from King Charles III’s official Canadian royal title to better reflect a modern, multicultural, and secular society. While the title remains in the UK, the change in Canada’s Royal Styles and Titles Act signifies a shift away from aligning the monarch with a single religion.

Key details regarding the change:

The New Title in Canada: The updated title is “Charles the Third, by the Grace of God King of Canada and His other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth”.

Context: This move was part of a larger effort to modernize the role of the monarch in Canada.

King’s View: King Charles III has previously indicated a preference for being a “defender of faith” (protecting all faiths) rather than “Defender of the Faith” (specifically the Church of England).

Significance: The title has been used by the British monarch since the 16th century, originally conferred on Henry VIII by the Pope, and later used to represent the monarch’s role as Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

Reception: The move was supported as a step towards inclusivity but criticized by some, such as the Monarchist League of Canada , who viewed it as a step toward republicanism.” These people below NEED TO hear from us EN MASSE. they all do. Not merely the governor General. Tell them to scrap the Bill use my previous letter or variations of it. Use your heart. But pray for discernment. Let’s not ask them to remove and ugly amendment and NOT TALK 2.2 AND 4. how would people designing to get bad legislation in do it? focus you elsewhere.

you must tell them you see what they do and call them personally not to vote for it.

No matter what is on the news (and there is a lot) take the time to focus on sending at least 1-3 letters to this band of email recipients on bill C-9. Love you all dear readers. We must continue to speak in large numbers to all of them. We must focus on the most egregious aspects of the Bill. Call your MPS. What a beautiful time to be alive, that the actions you do may mean so very much.

what you do matters. Our MPS and Senators votes on this matter. they are kept uber busy. they are given their talking points and who knows what kind of infiltration could take place.

people of all faiths Jewish, Muslim’ Hindu, Sikh, First Nations, and Christians must stand tall on this together with the rainbow as you are. (polarization is just designed color revolution) Leave a comment Share