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Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
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"It’s also why the U.S. could keep printing dollars for fifty years without getting the inflation that should have followed. "

This is nonsense and economically impossible without redoing the index as needed and taking the real "cost of living" off the table with all of it's inputs. Please read my article about the Inflation Lie, why it was done and why it continues every day of our lives.

https://1yfgk.substack.com/p/the-inflation-lie-is-destroying-america

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