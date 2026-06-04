As I covered in my book WORLD ON MUTE, the government by algorithm is global. See chapter called Tehdas. We are the sum of our data. It always came in on health as the vax pass excuse.

Praise in number.

Praise while surrounded.

Praise is a weapon.

Here's my new favorite song.

Let's be undaunted and joyful in the face of it. Help others. Leave food and water, socks, where the homeless collect. They are the first squeeze in a series of compressions meant for mass murder.

Increasing your good deeds daily in response to a cult that wants our hope and our minds.

Strengthen your body and mind. Which means discard the fear porn programming.

The idea is it's all helpless. There are solutions.

They want the consent that comes implied with their disclosure. This is a satanic inversion on Ekzekiel.

How about this.

I make you all watchmen on the wall. When you become watchmen your duty is to sound the alarm.

Not merely for those who are asleep in the face of danger. Many scream at that

Wake up. you hear it.

Many say that. Who tells the vipers it is they who need the warning.

Indeed that is leveling up. that is what a watchman does.

A true watchman must tell those who do evil they will die in their iniquities. That verse is another solution of our times. If masses of politicians corporate leaders etc heard people sounding the alarm for their souls, they might be reminded they have one.

Being a watchman you tell the evil doers their souls are in danger.

That is who needs warning.

The satanic inversion of this verse is WHY they must disclose what they do.

The performance of this verse is How GOD wants us to operate.

Ezekiel 3

King James Version

3 Moreover he said unto me, Son of man, eat that thou findest; eat this roll, and go speak unto the house of Israel.

2 So I opened my mouth, and he caused me to eat that roll.

3 And he said unto me, Son of man, cause thy belly to eat, and fill thy bowels with this roll that I give thee. Then did I eat it; and it was in my mouth as honey for sweetness.

4 And he said unto me, Son of man, go, get thee unto the house of Israel, and speak with my words unto them.

5 For thou art not sent to a people of a strange speech and of an hard language, but to the house of Israel;

6 Not to many people of a strange speech and of an hard language, whose words thou canst not understand. Surely, had I sent thee to them, they would have hearkened unto thee.

7 But the house of Israel will not hearken unto thee; for they will not hearken unto me: for all the house of Israel are impudent and hardhearted.

8 Behold, I have made thy face strong against their faces, and thy forehead strong against their foreheads.

9 As an adamant harder than flint have I made thy forehead: fear them not, neither be dismayed at their looks, though they be a rebellious house.

10 Moreover he said unto me, Son of man, all my words that I shall speak unto thee receive in thine heart, and hear with thine ears.

11 And go, get thee to them of the captivity, unto the children of thy people, and speak unto them, and tell them, Thus saith the Lord God; whether they will hear, or whether they will forbear.

12 Then the spirit took me up, and I heard behind me a voice of a great rushing, saying, Blessed be the glory of the Lord from his place.

13 I heard also the noise of the wings of the living creatures that touched one another, and the noise of the wheels over against them, and a noise of a great rushing.

14 So the spirit lifted me up, and took me away, and I went in bitterness, in the heat of my spirit; but the hand of the Lord was strong upon me.

15 Then I came to them of the captivity at Telabib, that dwelt by the river of Chebar, and I sat where they sat, and remained there astonished among them seven days.

16 And it came to pass at the end of seven days, that the word of the Lord came unto me, saying,

17 Son of man, I have made thee a watchman unto the house of Israel: therefore hear the word at my mouth, and give them warning from me.

18 When I say unto the wicked, Thou shalt surely die; and thou givest him not warning, nor speakest to warn the wicked from his wicked way, to save his life; the same wicked man shall die in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at thine hand.

19 Yet if thou warn the wicked, and he turn not from his wickedness, nor from his wicked way, he shall die in his iniquity; but thou hast delivered thy soul.

20 Again, When a righteous man doth turn from his righteousness, and commit iniquity, and I lay a stumbling-block before him, he shall die: because thou hast not given him warning, he shall die in his sin, and his righteousness which he hath done shall not be remembered; but his blood will I require at thine hand.

21 Nevertheless if thou warn the righteous man, that the righteous sin not, and he doth not sin, he shall surely live, because he is warned; also thou hast delivered thy soul.

22 And the hand of the Lord was there upon me; and he said unto me, Arise, go forth into the plain, and I will there talk with thee.

Failure to sound the horn itself has consequences. Understand?

Even send your leaders songs with horn solos.

I guess it means God wants repentance.

When you read the verse it talks about stumbling blocks.

Who devises stumbling blocks for man?

Porn, trafficking, drugs, gaming, demonology etc.

Those who spend their lives consumed with creating stumbling blocks? I sound the alarm.

Those who create words as codes and ciphers for slavery. I sound the alarm.

You vampires and demon worshippers…

You war mongets and tax collectors..

You child killers and rapists.

you pedophiles and Satanists.

The horn has sounded. This is my third blast.

If all others who understand what I say ceaseless blow the horn for those who do evil to save their souls, it will have an utterly different effect than waking up the innocent fools.

Post horn and trumpet memes everywhere. Post trumpet stickers.

Make the evil doers understand.

We all sin and fall short of God.

But there is an order that must hear our blasts.

the next level is the watchman level. We are at this.

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