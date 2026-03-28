Rabbi Manis Friedman defines peace as having to last 40 years. This odd definition that no one understands may govern a region where bloodbath extinguishes lives in wretched proportions.

Peace becomes in his words, the enemy sufficiently crushed.

If the enemy can get up within 40 years it's not peace.

When words are used, we take their meanings as our heart interprets them.

It's like a private language, where we didn't get the statute interpretation or definition section.

Peace in my mind is the new Safe and Effective. Not what we thought.

War implies two militarized equals.

But we are not talking about that. A captured smart city population victimized for decades is all I see.

Souls aren't measured by racism. Lives are not measured by geopolitical goals.

A place I never wanted to see jumped into my heart.

We have afterall enough places to cast a careful eye. A weary eye.

Yet I am here. In a medical sense, they are all dead of the side effects listed on the inserts. The ones in the boxes we cannot view. Has anyone asked whether funerals or burials, or mourning takes place. Or is it a fenced in constant casket of steady rubble and blood on it's way to a technate of permanence.

Peace.

Understanding our world in what political parties do and aligning solely with the assigned heroes of those parties creates blind spots. It also prevents alignment among us. Its a ruse. They say here are your rights. But when we take them with words you have to go into this maze trying to get a corrupted system to hand back what they took in the first place. They take. They make the maze.

Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of law seems like their only dogma.

So the virtue signal hate speech crowd, kindly fu’k off .

Please don't tell me who I must fear or hate based on my belief in Christ.

I'm tired of the assertions I must hate the rainbow, the Muslims, the first nations, the migrants, people with melanin content, the left, the right, the unvaxed, etc.

It's the same play. It's like we are people, and this architecture of definitional divide surrounds us. We are told to identify. With who they say we can. It's social Justice. No one got the fine print on that either.

F'ck you.

No.

If Palestinians were dying of mRNA injuries would some freedom fighters give their lives more weight?

Peace Talks. peace talks with Iran, Lebanon, Palestine. Then your kids sent to New meat grinder hot spot.

I want you to think about what Rabbi Friedman says. It's like talking to someone about a date and they have a personal definition of the word date that includes rape. You just agreed to a date**.

Something is safe. Then you find out it means that undue harm up to and including, sterilization and death can be regarded as “safe”. It's a definition that conflicts with normative understanding. And you are playing catch up. Words.

Morality.

Ethical principles.

Hate speech.

It is of course why I see what I see easily in bill c-9. It's a permissive statutory interpretation.

you have to understand bill c-9 has ripped the bandaid off. If you want our heads, for our love of Christ?

it's a safe reading

a peace reading

An effective reading.

A noahide reading.

JD Vance no middle East entanglements.

Also JD Vance and mRNA.

How much does this torrah definition of ***peace work for our current new Middle Eastern escalations?

Peace is determined by when the enemy can't get up for 40 years? Is Rabbi Friedman ‘s definition important in Israel.

THE CONSPIRACY THEORY ISN'T A CONSPIRACY ANYMORE. THAT took a few weeks of gas lighting by freedom fighters afraid of the labels people dropping bombs might level.

What truth do we shy from, for others egotistical comfort?

Matther 25

40 And the King will answer and say to them, ‘Truly I say to you, to the extent that you did it to one of these brothers of Mine, even the least of them, you did it to Me.’

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