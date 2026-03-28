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Rick Batross
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Tidings! (I wish they were GOOD tidings.) We now are alerted to the count of 24,000 troops and more ships toward the Iran war. Yet,still,threats of instigating a national Draft? These are not optimal developments for America. Is Israel's and U.S.intelligence SO BAD that they did not know of Iran's defence plans FOR 20 YEARS??? wtf Now our armed forces appear to be trapped? I am having deeper misgivings about this war of choice every day. Then. A national Draft called up for a war of Trump's choice? Israeli's are not calling for a Draft. Why Trump?

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