Here's the plan as I read it. As we speak the history is being written to blame all Israel does on the Christians. Incredible. But true. See only the Jeffrey Sachs video below for the proof.

Now let's get into the research. Read in the stack.

Christian Zionism came out the Scoffield reference Bible. A 21st invention. It was greased by the very guy who wrote the Federal Reserves Act and was instrumental in setting up the Fed. He was an ardent zionist himself. Thus the Fed history is steeped in zionism.

Let that mic drop for a bit. Zionism and the Fed.

The unnatural reading of Scripture that creates the state of israel as of type of Messiah itself was a Federal Reserve ilk construct.

Talk about a poisonous tree. With lots of money in that tree. Lots of money to fund THOSE pastors, those missionary schools, those churches. Do you think it at all possible for those associated with the Federal Reserve, not to be related to ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT, one world religion push? And here we have zionist roots in the Fed?

Did they fund the perversion of Christianity into dispensationalism and Zionism because a love for Christ or Christians? What would be your evidence of that?

If you oppose zionism you're an antisemmite, but also Israel picked Christians to pay for it's deeds. Scapegoat for this war

Can you say clever?

Christians are a fabulous as a goy scape goat in a massive animal sacrifice in the Epstein et al eyes.

Samuel Uttenmeyer funded the Scoffield Bible.

“In “Unjust War Theory: Christian Zionism and the Road to Jerusalem,” Prof. David W. Lutz writes, “Untermeyer used Scofield, a Kansas City lawyer with no formal training in theology, to inject Zionist ideas into American Protestantism. Untermeyer and other wealthy and influential Zionists whom he introduced to Scofield promoted and funded the latter’s career, including travel in Europe.”

https://www.wrmea.org/2015-october/the-scofield-bible-the-book-that-made-zionists-of-americas-evangelical-christians.html

But he was also integral in setting up the Fed.

Per google ai.

“The Federal Reserve was created on December 23, 1913, when President Woodrow Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act into law. Samuel Untermyer, a prominent lawyer, played a significant role in the events leading to its creation by acting as counsel for the 1912 Pujo Committee, which investigated the “money trust,” and subsequently assisting in drafting the legislation.

Wikipedia +2

Key Details:

Purpose: Created to provide a safer, more flexible, and stable monetary and financial system following the Panic of 1907.

Creation Date: December 23, 1913.

Structure: It established 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks and a Board of Governors.

Operations: The system formally began operations in 1914.

Untermyer’s Role: Samuel Untermyer was instrumental in shaping banking reform legislation through his work on the Pujo Committee.

Federal Reserve History +4”

Zionism, the Fed and the Scoffield Bible

This is an unnatural reading of the new testament. Talk about money changers in the House of the Lord!!!!!

We are looking at math now. This perversion of Christianity is gross. I don't know Scoffield aligned Christian zionists. But they exist as a golem.

Create the scoffield Bible. With Fed backing how could you fail?

Put it in seminaries.

Fund the pastors who teach it.

Fill this part of Christian evangelism with crypto- non- Christians.

Make Israel central. Create a new form of deceived Christians. Make them zionist.

Churches in the Holy Land aren't spared. Christians are killed. Chrianity is punished and deterred in Israel.

How about Samuel Uttenmeyer and the Rothschild Family?

Samuel Untermyer (1858–1940) was a prominent American lawyer, civic leader, and financier who operated in New York, frequently interacting with prominent business figures of his era, including connections related to the V. Henry Rothschild Co..

Encyclopedia.com +4

Business and Legal Links

V. Henry Rothschild Co.: In 1889, Samuel Untermyer was identified as counsel for the firm V. Henry Rothschild Co..

Corporate Practice: As a partner in Guggenheimer, Untermyer & Marshall, he was known for representing major corporate clients and investing in their enterprises.

Finance Industry: Untermyer was deeply involved in finance, acting as counsel for the Pujo Committee’s 1912 “money trust” investigation and assisting in drafting legislation for the Federal Reserve System.

Westchester Magazine +2

Wikipedia +3

Other Associations

Anti-Nazi League: He was the president of the Non-Sectarian Anti-Nazi League in the 1930s.

Zionism: He served as the president of the Keren Hayesod (United Israel Appeal).

Westchester Magazine +1

How Key was Uttenmeyer to setting up the State of Israel?

Per google ai

Key aspects of Samuel Untermyer’s links to the setting up of Israel include:

President of the Palestine Foundation Fund (Keren Hayesod): In the early 1920s, Untermyer took on a major leadership role as president of the Keren Hayesod in the United States, raising funds for Jewish settlement in Palestine.

Philanthropy and Investment: He was a major donor to Jewish initiatives in Palestine, including pledging $100,000 to the Hebrew University in 1927.

Political Advocacy and Lobbying: Untermyer was a staunch advocate for the Zionist movement, aligning with others such as Louis Brandeis, and used his influence to garner support for the Zionist cause, particularly in the United States.

Development of Settlements: His efforts were focused on bolstering Jewish resettlement and funding infrastructure, such as homes and colonies in Palestine, which he argued was essential for the “upbuilding” of a Jewish nation.

Anti-Nazi Boycott Leadership: In the 1930s, as president of the Non-Sectarian Anti-Nazi League, he led a massive boycott of German goods. This was viewed as a strategic, protective action for European Jews and a defense of Jewish interests that underpinned the Zionist movement, despite Untermyer having complex and sometimes unorthodox views on Zionism.

Jewish Telegraphic Agency +7

While he died in 1940 and did not see the official creation of Israel in 1948, his efforts throughout the 1920s and 1930s were instrumental in securing financial and political backing for the project.

ResearchGate +2

The Fed, Rothschilds, the state of Israel, ardent zionism and the funding of Scofield heresy all linked. Holy land Christians die, and Scofield Christians support it. Not to mention the extreme loss of muslim Palestinians lives!

It a zionist plan.

As we speak, and as evidenced in the video below, books and histories are being set up to blame zionism entirely on the Christians. The Christians get led by a foul teaching on purpose. Now the war of God and magog can be created.

The US state then gets punished with sanctions and Christianity is the scape goat.

Blame the atrocities of Israel on Christianity and Christians.

Use the war to do atrocious acts. Have the scape goat ready.

use the war to create one world government without Christianity.

Punish Christians for what Israel does.

This present geopolitical foray must be understood as a long play. Federal reserve long. Christian zionists are on a Titanic. The ice berg is the war. And the play I see- they want all Christians to pay and go down with the war.

Was Samuel interested in having Judaism supersede Christianity in the US? Per google ai.

Association with Anti-Christian Sentiments: One source, appearing in a curated archive, claims that Samuel Untermyer supported Louis Marshall in arguing that “this is not a Christian country nor a Christian government”.

Jewish Theological Seminary (JTS): The same source alleges that Untermyer helped build and financially supported the JTS, and that its principal theologian, Mordecai M. Kaplan, aimed to make Judaism “supercede Christianity in the United States”.

Context of Allegation: It is important to note that this specific claim comes from a document in an online archive focused on a “United Israel” and uses highly charged language, and the assertion focuses more on a desire for Jewish institutional strength rather than a documented personal hatred of Christians by Untermyer himself.

Was Samuel Untermyer associated with occult Satanism?

Per google ai.

Some reports indicate he was a member of the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn in New York City. He was a key figure in American finance and an outspoken opponent of Hitler.

Untermyer Gardens Conservancy +3

Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn Association: According to Peter Levenda’s Unholy Alliance, Samuel Untermyer was allegedly associated with the New York City chapter of the occult organization.

Horticultural Legacy: Untermyer owned a massive estate in Yonkers, NY, now the Untermyer Gardens Conservancy , which he designed to be the finest in America.

Legal Career & Zionism: He was a successful lawyer, founding Guggenheimer, Untermyer & Marshall, and became a prominent Zionist and leader in the resistance against Nazi Germany from 1933.

What is the Hermetic Order of the Dawn.

Per google ai

The Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn (founded 1888) was a 19th-century ceremonial magic society focused on Kabbalah, occultism, and Egyptian deities, not Satanism. While it influenced modern occultism and attracted famous figures like Aleister Crowley, its core, taught by Freemasons, centered on spiritual development, alchemy, and tarot, rather than devil worship.

Wikipedia +4

Key Aspects of the Golden Dawn:

Purpose: Founded in London by Freemasons William Woodman, William Wynn Westcott, and Samuel Liddell Mathers, it focused on studying occult sciences and Hermeticism.

Beliefs: The Order practiced “Hermetic Qabalah,” alchemy, tarot divination, astrology, and Enochian magic.

Misconceptions: It is distinct from the far-right Greek political party named “Golden Dawn”.

Structure: It was hierarchical, with members progressing through grades, and was open to both men and women equally.

Notable Members: Key members included W.B. Yeats, Arthur Edward Waite, and Aleister Crowley, who later left to create his own systems.

Thames & Hudson USA +6

So Scofield financier is associated with satanic Jewish mysticism out of the Kabbalah. But even if that wasn’t part of the overarching information we are talking about some disturbing antichristian links. Zionism was the purpose of the Scofield Bible. And now we are at the end game. Repent Christian zionists for being someone's fool. One thing I wonder. If Satanist Kabbalists are running the show which Jewish people aren't compatible with that. A great great many. We actually are all in this together

Here is a summary of the Darby and Scofield history,:

John Nelson Darby (The Originator): Darby was a 19th-century Anglo-Irish preacher and founder of the Plymouth Brethren who developed the system of dispensationalism. Slayden describes him as the “mystery man” who invented the “secret pre-tribulation rapture” in the 1830s, a doctrine not widely held in previous church history.

The Dispensational Shift: Darby’s framework divided history into distinct “dispensations,” or rules, such as dividing the law for Jews from grace for the Church.

C.I. Scofield (The Popularizer): C.I. Scofield was an American lawyer and minister who studied Darby’s writings and adopted this doctrine.

The Scofield Reference Bible (1909): Scofield formalized this theology by publishing the Scofield Reference Bible through Oxford University Press, embedding his dispensationalist notes on the same pages as the biblical text.

Agenda and Zionism: This system was used to create a modern political agenda by linking Christ’s return to the survival of the state of Israel (Zionism).

Critical Perspective: This view argues that this system (Dispensationalism) is an “unbiblical” invention of the 19th century that has led to major shifts in modern evangelical thought

Decoded alert. Here is the historical set up to create the Christians as scapegoat.

The rothschild and fed and the Bible?

Oh you know what Jesus thinks about the money changers in the House of God.

That didn't change.

Love you dear readers.

Please support my work and get my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON. It is available on Amazon.

If you want to be zionist. Fine. Justify it if you can.

But get it out of my Bible. Christians have to detox from Scofield and its pollution.

Love you dear readers. Put on Hope like a shirt daily. God has not abandoned us.

Share

Leave a comment