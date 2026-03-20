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andrew adach's avatar
andrew adach
1h

Ha Ha Lawyer Lisa you're the best with elements of the pitbull behind you.I enjoyed your book " World On Mute"; see the idea of "regulatory capture" more and more every day .First heard it from you. Bless you.

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Sublime Braid's avatar
Sublime Braid
1h

“Do you think it at all possible for those associated with the Federal Reserve, not to be related to ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT, one world religion push?”

Don’t forget it’s a trifecta, Lisa, with a one world currency, the shekel!

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