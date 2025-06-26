https://x.com/govt_corrupt/status/1937222785547313483

ABOVE “Mark Carney says it's time for a New World Order where Canada aligns with Europe to fight climate change and embrace WEF/UN 2030 SDGs. This is what protecting Canada's sovereignty looks like to Mark Carney. Everything he said to get elected was a lie.”

Also EU

The prison that progresses to your wallet

And what you can think.

Also the New World subversion Order

Just a few dudes and dudes (ettes????)?in line to meet the pope. I bet they lock down h-er cutlery and coffee cups from DNA tracking.

And announcing the new flag. Will it persist for the “season”?

And here we have the earliest ever internet picture of a l-ady who put the perve curriculum in place in Ontario.

What was in that hole in her neck.

Glad they fixed that.

IMAGE FROM FINE ART AMERICA

Here s-he is with Benjamin Levin and Trudeau

“As you may recall, she was the one who introduced Ontario’s radical sex-ed curriculum, developed under former Deputy Education Minister Benjamin Levin (who was later convicted of child pornography charges).”

https://www.campaignlifecoalition.com/clc-blog/id/445/title/kathleen-wynne-to-pressure-the-dpcdsb-on-pride-flags-

even MAKING CHILD PORN. LEVIN MADE CHILD PORN. HE MADE CHILD PORN.

WAIT FOR IT AT THE END: Pollievre asks WHY TRUDEAU HAD TO LEAVE HIS TEACHING JOB IN THE MIDDLE OF THE SEMESTER.

“Yes, Mr. Speaker, I was a high school teacher before getting into politics, and I’m having a little trouble remembering what exactly the job that the leader of the opposition had before getting into politics,” Trudeau spat. “Yes, and he left right in the middle of the semester, and I’m having trouble remembering why,” Poilievre accused.

ON THE PERV ALLEGATIONS OF TRUDEAU BY THE CULTURAL ACTION PARTY OF CANADA

https://capforcanada.com/report-says-student-of-trudeau-signed-2-million-non-disclosure-agreement/

“According to InfoWars, a student at West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver B.C. signed a $2.25 million dollar non-disclosure agreement to cover up a scandal involving current PM Justin Trudeau. As reported in January 2022, the intent was to bury details of a relationship Mr. Trudeau had with a student while employed as a teacher at the academy in 1999-2000.

“Terms of the agreement prevent both accused, Justin Trudeau, and the accuser from acknowledging any aspect of the relationship without triggering a 6 to 7 figure liquidated damage clause.”

According to InfoWars, penalties begin at $500,000 dollars and scale up depending on magnitude of the breach. As stated in the reported, the “accuser is much younger than originally thought.”

The age of sexual consent is consistent across Canada, and does not vary between provinces. 16 years is the minimum age that a person can legally consent to participate in sexual acts.

For purposes of context, CAP are obliged to mention the degree of controversy surrounding the InfoWars. Founded in 1999 by media figure Alex Jones, the organization has been hounded throughout its history by accusations from mainstream media of perpetuating fake news. Accused of misuse from major social media sites, the media group has been intermittently banned for violating terms of service.

All the while, rumours regarding Trudeau’s dismissal from West Point Grey Academy have persisted. As published by Canada’s True North News in October 2019, “Justin Trudeau’s campaign is not answering questions about the nature of the Prime Minister’s relationship with a high school student during his time as a teacher in Vancouver.”

“True North has been asking questions of the Liberal campaign about a message in the 2001 West Point Grey Academy (WPGA) yearbook that may suggest a relationship outside the classroom between Justin Trudeau, his former roommate and convicted sex offender Christopher Ingvaldson, and a female Grade 12 student at the school.”

In 2010, Ingvaldson was charged with four counts of possessing and distributing child pornography.

In 2001, Ottawa Citizen reported that Trudeau would “give up his teaching job at a Vancouver private school next September to give speeches.” Several days later this claim was refuted by Trudeau in a statement issued by law firm Heenan Blaikie.

In his 2014 autobiography, the prime minister said he left the school after a dispute with the administration over an article written in the school newspaper. According to Trudeau, he convinced a student to write an article criticizing the fact that the girls at the school were never reprimanded for the way they dress.

In 2015, Vancouver Sun reported that the reason Trudeau left the school was “in part over a dispute over dress code and values.” In a 2019 book by John Ivison, Trudeau’s departure is summed up as “a disagreement over an article written by a student for which Trudeau was responsible”.

On October 4, 2019 Trudeau said he left the school “because [he] was moving on with his life”. The very same day, the former headmaster of the school stated that our current PM left the school because he was going to study to be an engineer.

On October 7th 2019, the Conservative Party opposition issued a press release asking why PM Trudeau had left his teaching job at the Academy, “asserting that different accounts had been raised at different times, by Trudeau and others.”

“Much like during the SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal, Justin Trudeau’s story about his departure from West Point Grey Academy keeps changing,” said Conservative spokesperson Simon Jefferies.

“Why did Justin Trudeau leave West Point Grey Academy? What’s the real reason? Why has his story changed so many times, and if the above reports are incorrect, why hasn’t Trudeau corrected the record?”

“Trudeau will have the opportunity tonight to tell Canadians the truth.” It never happened.

Scandals and controversies have plagued Justin Trudeau throughout six and a half years as prime minister. SNC Lavalin, firing of Cabinet Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, WE Charity scandal, and most recently the invocation of the Emergencies Act to deal with protestors in Ottawa.

Based upon degree of focus and controversy regarding his departure from a posh Vancouver learning institution– as well as contradictory explanations provided from disparate sources– something is amiss as related to Trudeau’s exit from West Point Grey Academy.”

there is smoke or is there fire.

Per Wikipedia, LEVIN only spent three months of his 3 year sentence in jail before being paroled.[5]

Are PEDOS IN OUR RANKS IN PLACE FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE NEW GREEN PERVE ORDER?

well Convicted PEDO LEVIN got lot of awards for what he does

“Levin was listed in the "Who's Who of Canada"[16] and was ranked the fifth-most influential knowledge mobilization (KM) leader in Canada.[17] In 2003, Levin was awarded the Canadian Education Association's Whitworth Award for contributions to education research.[18][19] The following year he received the Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba's Medal for Service to Public Administration[20] In 2010, he was named Outstanding Educator of the Year, by Phi Delta Kappa's Toronto chapter[21] and in 2012 he was awarded one of four Max Bell Foundation National Awards in Canada for Innovation Ideas.[22]”

He started us down the EQUITY PATH

2012 – (with Avis Glaze and Ruth Mattingley). Breaking barriers: Excellence and equity in education. Toronto: Pearson and Ontario Principals Council [9]

2012 – System-Wide Improvement in Education, commissioned by UNESCO (policy series) [24]

2008 – How To Change 5000 Schools, by Harvard Education Press. It outlines the educational, managerial and political requirements for creating positive and lasting improvement in whole systems of schools and has been cited widely internationally. [25] [26]

2003 – Approaches to Equity in Policy for Lifelong Learning, Commissioned by the OECD[27]

Awards might be LUBE FOR GREASING what d#ck needs to be in place.

What is the pot at the end of the rainbow?

WHERE DOES THE MILITARY-RAINBOW GO- FIND OUT IN PART THREE OF WORLD ON MUTE.

BOOK AVAILABLE BELOW;

Link to buying in Canada

Link to buying in the US

Link to buying in Australia

Link to buying in UK

Link to buying in Mexico

It is not up in Africa - I don’t know why. Contraband reading.

Link to buying in the EU

I REQUIRE YOUR SUPPORT TO KEEP THIS BOOK GOING INTO NEW MARKETS AND REACHING NEW HANDS. BUY READ THEN GIVE THE BOOK TO A PROFESSIONAL TRAPPED IN A SPEECH COMMITTEE.

THEY ARE IN BONDANGE AND WE WIN WHEN WE FREE THEM.

THIS IS THE COURT SYSTEM OF THE GLOBALISTS

WE BECOME REGULATED SUBJECTS AND GLOBAL CITIZENS IN THEIR GREEN PERV ORDER as soon as we have a speech committee.

Leave a comment

Message Lawyerlisa

Share