LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SpringTimeFun8's avatar
SpringTimeFun8
15h

Lisa

What The Banks Are Doing Is Wrong. Our Justice Is Corrupt.

Why Are There So Few Canadian Lawyers Speaking Up & Standing Up For Canadians?

We Have You, Eva & The Justice Centre.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
Vivian's avatar
Vivian
16h

What recent activity in Eva's accounts are problematic or is this just the generalized debanking wording?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture