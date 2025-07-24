Here is the letter Eva Chipiuk received July 17, 2025. She shared it on her LinkedIn profile. RBC Royal Bank is de-banking a Canadian hero.

EVA is now outside “client risk appetite.”

Who is EVA?

Well here she is cross examining former Prime Minister Trudeau in the Public Order Commission, that came out of the Emergency Act which debanked Canadians for donating to trucker convoy.

I have spoken around the world with the lawyers conducting civil liberty litigation. They are persecuted in a systemized fashion.

As I describe in my book - they are coming for the lawyers who do or would bring the cases to challenge their authority.

Here I speak with Sue Grey, barrister from New Zealand

The the constitution falls without a tank or bullet moving through. I argue once we no longer have the lawyers to file the cases, there is no balance of power. so outside rogue bodies act as social credit to undermine the constitution.

IT IS NOW POSSIBLE TO ARGUE that debanking Eva is a constitutional attack. Speech committees in workplaces which attack our speech are constitutional attacks. Once we have installed social credit and the need to agree with one’s party or government to earn a living, eat, house oneself, it is communism

Without a tank rolling we decimate the constitution, is my argument in World on Mute (part two legal and constitutional)

Kindly share this post. Help raise awareness about brave Eva's plight. When we lose the lawyers, our rights are words the courts become deaf to.

Here I am on a panel of lawyers discussing the muzzle of the lawyers. Gail Davidson and Paul Jaffe join me.

CHIEF OF POLICE IN OTTAWA PROMISING HIS REVENGE.

FOR STANDING.

How many need to get up for it to be a wall that they cower in front of? when do we see what the hour is.

“we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges”"

“this investigation will go on for months to come

This is social credit. Convince me I'm wrong.

This is wrong.

I am the author of World on Mute. Get it on Amazon to support those who push back in these times. Go to Amazon and get it. Give it to lawyers. Pass on the substack and the panels of lawyers discussion, and my talk with another hero, Barrister Sue Grey.

ONCE THEY attack the lawyers, the officers of the court must decide.

Help share awareness about Eva's plight.

Leave a comment

Message Lawyerlisa

Share