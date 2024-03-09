It is the quickest summary of our descent into tyranny. Please help me come up for new names for the liberals or democrat parties in the comments. Slogans work too.

Canada Where liberals come for your tongues and guns.

Canada we are emptying the prisons for you.

Canada where ideologues lecture you about love while planning your poverty.

Trudeau. My dad was a communist and so was the guy who raised me.

Trudeau. You are racist for not wanting the shot. Also Trudeau.

