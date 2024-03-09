It is the quickest summary of our descent into tyranny. Please help me come up for new names for the liberals or democrat parties in the comments. Slogans work too.
Canada Where liberals come for your tongues and guns.
Canada we are emptying the prisons for you.
Canada where ideologues lecture you about love while planning your poverty.
Trudeau. My dad was a communist and so was the guy who raised me.
Trudeau. You are racist for not wanting the shot. Also Trudeau.
The Globalist Social Party Of Canada aka the libtards
In my opinion, the answer is not just to exchange one globalist party for another. It is to exit the globalist Death Machine. The part that we can reach is the UN. WHO is only one part of a complex, brilliantly inter-articulated machine moving to destroy everything that defines and uplifts humanity, including our DNA.
In the US we have the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act in front of the US Congress right now (HR 6645/S 3428). In Canada, 90K+ people signed a Parliamentary Petition which Leslin Lewis sponsored demanding Canada exit the UN and all of its part.
That will require that a LOT of people pound on their elected public servants (yes, servants) to co sponsor and support the passage of these measures.
You can do that easily and quickly here: https://PreventGenocide2030.org. Take that action early and often and then share widely, encouraging your contacts to do the same.
Now would be a very, very good time to get the Hell out before they succeed in killing us.
Fauci lied and people died. Hard to think of vaccines as liberal, but the left did embrace the measures and loved calling us 'suspected infectious' and repeating slogans like The New Normal.