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Another Marcos's avatar
Another Marcos
1h

Hey Lisa. Take a look at Ezekiel 14:12-23 & 33:23-29, right before the Good Shepherd in ch34 and all the sequence till the end of the book. Can you see the Seal's horsemen judgements (14:21) ?

Also, the horses/horsemen as the Spirit of the LORD in Zechariah 1:7-11 & 6:1-8

The thing is, John used all the OT prophecies to explain his visions of Jesus on the Day of LORD (Rev.1:2).

God bless you all.

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
1h

Two years ago I was going into deep trances while meditating, I saw 3 men on 3 white horses and I saw the Light of God, it was glorious, I know God is real and I don't fear death. My Guardian Angel brought me back because I would have died otherwise, they put their hand on my leg and I snapped out of it. Since then I haven't gone into a trance and Ive changed what I listen to.

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