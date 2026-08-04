Revelation 6:2

"And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow ; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer."

Genesis 9:13

“I do set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be for a token of a covenant between me and the earth.”

The Greek word for bow in Genesis 9:13 of the Septuagint (the ancient Greek Old Testament) is τόξον ( toxon ) . [1, 2]

Translation Details

Greek Term: τόξον (toxon)

Meaning: Bow (as in an archer’s weapon or a bow shape)

Yet we know it means rainbow.

The Greek word for bow in Revelation 6:2 is τόξον (transliterated as toxon ) , which means a weapon used for shooting arrows. [1, 2, 3, 4]2q

But you should know it is a rain bow.

In my book WORLD ON MUTE I present the rainbow flag as what it is to my eyes. A flag of conquest. Perhaps some see themselves “identified “ in it. But that was not it's purpose. It was the beast moving the conquest. From the left the rainbow. From the right the noahide rainbow.

Each a geographical stamp. Discard everything in the left or right you are taught about it. Do not personalize your understanding of it.

Instead suspend that disbelief and read instead the book of Revelation.

Revelation 6

King James Version

6 And I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals, and I heard, as it were the noise of thunder, one of the four beasts saying, Come and see.

2 And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer.

LL do you see the noahide laws with geographic scope. The bow the symbol. Is the geographic expansion conquest? And the rainbow from the UN the pride flag I say represents globalism. And triangle within triangle the pedo symbol. The Epstein symbol. A global pedo conquest. Of conquest? Yes. Sticker by sticker it can be seen ridding on the white horse across all our infrastructure.

3 And when he had opened the second seal, I heard the second beast say, Come and see.

4 And there went out another horse that was red: and power was given to him that sat thereon to take peace from the earth, and that they should kill one another : and there was given unto him a great sword.

LL house of Rothschild invented to fund both sides of the wars. Food Chain Reaction game plotted the decade 2020 to 2030 full of environmental disasters an unconscionable world war and 2028 world famine.

5 And when he had opened the third seal, I heard the third beast say, Come and see. And I beheld, and lo a black horse; and he that sat on him had a pair of balances in his hand.

6 And I heard a voice in the midst of the four beasts say, A measure of wheat for a penny, and three measures of barley for a penny; and see thou hurt not the oil and the wine.

LL the oil? The anointed ones? The wine? Those announced covered in the blood of Jesus?

The measure is the carbon lifetime budget allocated for consumption. A surveillance and measure system.

7 And when he had opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth beast say, Come and see.

8 And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.

LL THE WARS, FAMINES they plan.

Death their engineered plagues.

Sword. Noahide guillotine.

The “beasts of the earth” hunting drones, horrific hunting robots, missiles set for DNA.

9 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held:

10 And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth?

11 And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.

12 And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood;

Gates wants to blacken the sky. But won't this be God's hand?

13 And the stars of heaven fell unto the earth, even as a fig tree casteth her untimely figs, when she is shaken of a mighty wind.

LL a meteor shower?

14 And the heaven departed as a scroll when it is rolled together; and every mountain and island were moved out of their places.

This vision is what I see when they expect to return to the sacrifice and deny the son of man.

15 And the kings of the earth, and the great men, and the rich men, and the chief captains, and the mighty men, and every bondman, and every free man, hid themselves in the dens and in the rocks of the mountains;

LL all those bunker buildings they make and tell us. King Oprah, king or queen Zuckerberg etc. But the world does not know scripture.

If it's lava than only mountains make sense. The earth opening up because the cern, the digging, but mostly I see God's wrath at the sacrifice system.

16 And said to the mountains and rocks, Fall on us, and hide us from the face of him that sitteth on the throne, and from the wrath of the Lamb:

LL that lamb is Jesus.

17 For the great day of his wrath is come; and who shall be able to stand?

So friends our deceiver the devil knows scripture and has convinced fools they can win. But I know different. The DARKNESS COMPREHENDED NOT THE LIGHT OF MEN.

John 1

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

2 The same was in the beginning with God.

3 All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.

4 In him was life; and the life was the light of men.

5 And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.

6 There was a man sent from God, whose name was John.

7 The same came for a witness, to bear witness of the Light, that all men through him might believe.

8 He was not that Light, but was sent to bear witness of that Light.

9 That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world.

10 He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not.

11 He came unto his own, and his own received him not.

12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name:

13 Which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.

14 And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.

Friends. It is the time to give testimony for Christ. To strangers.

15 John bare witness of him, and cried, saying, This was he of whom I spake, He that cometh after me is preferred before me: for he was before me.

16 And of his fulness have all we received, and grace for grace.

17 For the law was given by Moses, but grace and truth came by Jesus Christ.

18 No man hath seen God at any time, the only begotten Son, which is in the bosom of the Father, he hath declared him.

19 And this is the record of John, when the Jews sent priests and Levites from Jerusalem to ask him, Who art thou?

20 And he confessed, and denied not; but confessed, I am not the Christ.

21 And they asked him, What then? Art thou Elias? And he saith, I am not. Art thou that prophet? And he answered, No.

22 Then said they unto him, Who art thou? that we may give an answer to them that sent us. What sayest thou of thyself?

23 He said, I am the voice of one crying in the wilderness, Make straight the way of the Lord, as said the prophet Esaias.

24 And they which were sent were of the Pharisees.

25 And they asked him, and said unto him, Why baptizest thou then, if thou be not that Christ, nor Elias, neither that prophet?

26 John answered them, saying, I baptize with water: but there standeth one among you, whom ye know not;

27 He it is, who coming after me is preferred before me, whose shoe’s latchet I am not worthy to unloose.

28 These things were done in Bethabara beyond Jordan, where John was baptizing.

29 The next day John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.

30 This is he of whom I said, After me cometh a man which is preferred before me: for he was before me.

31 And I knew him not: but that he should be made manifest to Israel, therefore am I come baptizing with water.

32 And John bare record, saying, I saw the Spirit descending from heaven like a dove, and it abode upon him.

33 And I knew him not: but he that sent me to baptize with water, the same said unto me, Upon whom thou shalt see the Spirit descending, and remaining on him, the same is he which baptizeth with the Holy Ghost.

34 And I saw, and bare record that this is the Son of God.

35 Again the next day after John stood, and two of his disciples;

36 And looking upon Jesus as he walked, he saith, Behold the Lamb of God!

If you are brought before a pharasee answer as John did.

I am the voice of one crying in the wilderness, Make straight the way of the Lord, as said the prophet Esaias.

He it is, who coming after me is preferred before me, whose shoe's latchet I am not worthy to unloose.

The wrath of the Lamb.

I do call.

I give you this scripture so you should see.

Deny Christ before men. He denies you before the Father.

He has told his disciples not to be afraid.

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