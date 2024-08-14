The WHO has declared Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) pronounced FAKE. Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove stressed the need for stronger surveillance BECAUSE OF THE MPOX FAKE.

Mpox FAKE needs STRONGER surveillance.

Mpox FAKE needs multiple means of control.

MPOX FAKE needs vaccines for the Mpox FAKE.

PHEW THEY ARE QUICK WITH THE FAKE.

https://rumble.com/v5az0wd-dr.-maria-van-kerkhove-wants-stronger-surveillance.html

There's so much nut bar stuff going on. The point of that is to wear us down.

Fortify yourself.

Take down the beast

