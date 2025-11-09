Please go to my Noahide Part 1. This next one is more horrific still. Please remember that none of your Jewish friends or colleagues may be involved in this. Ask them however to speak against it. I hope they are as horrified with this plan as I was. May God comfort your soul as you read this. It is most unbelievably horrific.

In 2012 Reuven Brauner, Raanana, Israel set out .Laws of Kings and Wars Translated from the Rambam’s Mishne Torah.

From this document you can clearly see the precise mandates or laws.

It is the TRANSLATION OF THE FINAL CHAPTER OF THE RAMBAM’S MISHNEH TORAH  2012 Reuven Brauner, Raanana, Israel”

Laws Of Kings And Wars 598KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

and you can download it here:

Amalek are considered those who populated Europe, Canada, USA, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia and likely their south American “colonies”. So a warning, the introduction itself is quite disturbing. This is not conspiracy document, but a beloved translation of RAMBAM’S MISHNEH. If you are Amalek you might not enjoy this. If you are Jewish and had no idea, you won’t enjoy this. If you are my Jewish friend I cry that you also raise awareness of this.

“'Introduction

What follows is my translation of the last section of the Rambam’s monumental work, the Mishneh Torah, with which this great master of Torah concludes his systematic arrangement of the entire Halachoh. This translation is based on an uncensored and scholarly version produced by Mechon Mamre (Uwww.mechon-mamre.orgU) and contains several passages dealing with the founders of Christianity and Islam which are absent in the standard editions. There are also numerous and sometimes critical nuances between this version and the standard editions, including the division of paragraphs.

It was beyond the scope of this effort to indicate all these differences. These Laws are of particular interest because of the relevance of these matters to our current historical situation.

Herein are the rules for the Nation upon its entry into the Land of Israel, its requirement to re-establish the Davidic monarchy, and to rebuild the Temple. We were commanded to cleanse the Land of idolatry, in its many forms, and to destroy the physical existence of the evil Amalekites and remember their wickedness for eternity. Further, the Rambam give us the rules of conduct for both the Mandatory War (War of Mitzvoh) and the Discretionary War, and the curious concession to our Evil Impulse as expressed in the Laws of the Yefas Toar, the beautiful and enticing woman who is happened upon in the heat of battle. I also found of great interest the Rambam’s summary of the Seven Fundamental Commandments which are demanded of the entire Gentile world and required for the moral functioning of all human society. The Rambam concludes this, his Magnum Opus, with a description of the King Messiah and the End of Days which we are enjoined to anticipate on a daily basis. Of great importance is the Rambam’s concluding remarks at the end of Chapter 12 wherein he clarifies the proper attitude regarding these matters. Unlike those who have overly emphasized this issue because of some bogus hidden agenda, the Rambam pointedly returns our focus to the true essence of it all. The real reason for hoping for these Days, says the Rambam, is so that we may have time for Torah and its Wisdom so that, ultimately, as in the words of the Prophet, “the entire Earth shall be filled with knowledge of the Lord”.

So now. Are you left a little speechless? If you are in the know, well perhaps it is because you were actively bringing this about. If you did not know you must now raise the awareness to others of ALL FAITHS, and NONE AT ALL. Look the King of Israel not having lots of wives or horses sounds ok. Having stable coin instead of gold seems ok. But the rest is …

Did the Israelis know you were moving from a democracy to a monarchy of the world? Is that possible because of the Palentir smart city infrastructure and the many webs? How does this interact with the UN?

by the way extirpate: means root out and destroy completely. Who are the 7 nations that must be extirpated.

Who is Amon and Moab. We all need to identify as fruit bearing trees. These are safe.

“Preface

The Laws of Kings and Wars encompasses twenty-three Commandments, ten Positive Commandments and thirteen Negative Precepts. The Amelek must be destroyed completely including all their ancestors. Aren’t you glad 23 and Me went into bankruptcy and we are moving to DNA identification?

They are:

1. To appoint a king of Israel.

2. That he not be appointed from among the converts.

3. That he may not have an excess number of wives.

4. That he may not have an excess number of horses.

5. That he may not amass silver and gold.

6. To extirpate the Seven Nations.

7. Not to leave any one of them alive.

8. To destroy the descendents of Amalek.

9. To remember what Amalek did.

10. Not to forget their evil deeds and their ambush on the route.

11. Not to dwell in the Land of Egypt.

12. To offer peace to the residents of a besieged city, and to treat them in accordance with the manner laid down in the Torah, whether they come to terms or not.

13. Not to offer peace to Ammon and Moab only, when they are besieged.

14. Not to destroy fruit-bearing trees during a siege.

15. To prepare a place where those in a military camp can go to relieve themselves.

16. To prepare a shovel to dig for this purpose.

17. To anoint a Kohen to address the soldiers at the time of war.

18. That one who is engaged to be married or one who built a house or one who planted a vineyard must rejoice in these things for a full year, and that they are returned home from the battlefield.

19. That nothing is given them to do; they do not go out even for needs of the city nor needs of the garrison, or similar.

20. Not to flee or retreat during battle.

21. The laws of the Woman of Beauty (Yefas Toar).

22. Not to sell the Woman of Beauty.

23. Not to capture her for slavery after she has had relations with you. All these are explained in the chapters which follow.”

Amalek is expressed as anywhere Christianity has gone, Europe, America, Rome. I only watched the first one which is sufficient to show that the Western countries must be infiltrated and systematically destroyed. But anyways let me know if that ever starts happening.

Take the time to watch the first video then we can go through some of the texts.

https://odysee.com/@TheTruthWillSetYouFree:a/Kabbalah-Jews-Are-the-ENEMY-of-ALL-Humanity:3

If Amalek was instead interpreted as the Molech child sacrifice, Baal worshippers, the Rabbis would have indeed some interesting questions. Here is a Biblican Torrah proscription against that practice. Since the Amalek did these, had many Gods (much like the Kaballah does) and other orgies - was the idea about smiting them the desire that God had to rid the world of harming children.

Leviticus 20:2–5

2 “Say to the people of Israel, oAny one of the people of Israel or of the strangers who sojourn in Israel who gives any of his children to Molech shall surely be put to death. The people of the land shall stone him with stones. 3 pI myself will set my face against that man and will cut him off from among his people, because he has given one of his children to Molech, to make my sanctuary qunclean and rto profane my holy name. 4 And if the people of the land do at all close their eyes to that man when he gives one of his children to Molech, and do not sput him to death, 5 then I will set my face against that man and against his clan and will cut them off from among their people, him and all who follow him in twhoring after Molech.”

Or this one:

Deuteronomy 18:10

10 There shall not be found among you anyone xwho burns his son or his daughter as an offering,1 anyone who ypractices divination or ztells fortunes or interprets omens, or aa sorcerer”

I wonder if that debate on Amalek was ever had. Consider erasing the memory of Amalek would have been erasing the evil deeds of baal worship etc. Yet Pedophilia is the current namesake (and method of destruction of the Amalek). I wonder if the pedophiles with the wrong DNA are going to like their new masters.

And of course Genesis 12:3 in which God says that through Abraham all the nations of the earth shall be blessed. God said Blessed. And blessed we are.

Well back to the BOOK OF GENOCIDE AGAINST ALL NATIONS. You can spend some time with the document yourself. I am taking only a few excerpts but the details include that the King needs a haircut everyday.

“1.1 Israel was enjoined with three Commandments upon entering the Land: to appoint a king, as it says, “you shall set a king over yourselves” (Deut. 17:15); to destroy the descendents of Amalek, as it says “erase the memory of Amalek” (Deut. 25:19); and build the Temple, as it says, “you shall seek His habitation, and there you will come” (Deut. 12:5).

1.2 The appointment of the king comes before the war with Amalek, as it says, “Gd has sent me to anoint you king…Now, go and smite Amalek” (I Samuel 15:1- 3). The eradication of Amalek precedes the construction of the Temple, as it says, “and it was so, when the king was settled in his home, and G-d allowed him respite from his enemies all around. And the king said to Nathan, the Prophet, ‘I am living in a house of cedar…’” (II Samuel 7:1-2).

1.3 Now, since the appointment of a king is a Commandment, why did G-d not want (a king) when the people asked Samuel for one? Because their request was merely due to resentment, and not for the purpose of fulfilling a Commandment. They had rejected Samuel the Prophet, as it says, “as they have forsaken Me…so do they also with you” (I Samuel 8:7).

1.4 At first, a king was not appointed other than by the Court of Seventy (Sanhedrin) and with consent of a Prophet. So was Joshua appointed by Moses our Teacher and his Court, and Saul and David by Samuel the Ramathite and his Court.

1.5 A convert may not be appointed king, even after many generations, until one has a Jewish mother, as it says, “You cannot place over yourselves a foreign man, one who is not your brother” (Deut. 17:15). This rule is also applicable for any governing Position, and includes a commander in the Army and any officer in the Army0F 1 , or even the one who is merely responsible for the reservoir which irrigates the fields. It goes without saying that a convert cannot be appointed Judge or President. All these Positions must be filled by (born) Jews, as it says, “place upon yourselves a king from those who are close to you” (ibid.). All official, governing Positions must be filled with those from among our brethren.”

There are a lot of interesting texts to read about how many women the King can have and on and on. At some point the King gets called the Messiah. So that is interesting. here is the bit about the King getting one thirteenth of all the land conquered by Israel. I am sorry but the Messiah from God would hardly concern himself with the haircuts , concubines and the land that God himself created. Just- saying. If the King executes you he gets your money. So are the rich at risk. You just remember this translation is a 2012 document.

“4.6 The King Messiah may procure for himself 1/13th of all the lands conquered by Israel. This is a law for him and his sons, forever. 26 Or, craftsmen. 27 To be his wife. 28 I do not know why the Rambam’s order is different than that in the verse.

4.7 The king acquires the money of anyone he executes. The treasuries of the king of any conquered kingdom are his. The spoils are laid out before him and he takes a half first. The remaining half of the booty is divided equally between all the soldiers (who went out to the battlefield) and all those who guarded the weapons in the camp, as it says, “and that part which goes down to the battle and the part which remains with the provisions and equipment…together they shall divide” (I Samuel 30:24).

4.8 All lands which he conquers are his. He can give them to his servants or his soldiers, however he so wishes. He retains for himself whatever he wants. However he so decides is the law.”

The Court of Seventy-One are the judges of the Sanhedrin? You may know this or it may be reviewed in other documents I have.

“5.2 He does not need to obtain permission from the Court to engage in a War of Mitzvoh but he may, at any time, on his own, compel the people to go out to war. However, he requires the authorization of the Court of Seventy-One to take the people with him go out to fight a Discretionary War.”

Then here are the KILL THEM ALL PROVISIONS

EXTERMINATE THE SEVEN NATIONS?

Egypt, Assyria, Babylon, Medo-Persia, Greece, Rome, Rome is interpreted to be everywhere Europe has made an empire. Thus the Decolonization of the left we are seeing is quite lock step isn’t it. Left has some work it does in this project and right (Palentir and Trump) has work it does in this project. or no. these destructions are coincidental with this document “Laws of Kings and Wars.”

Do I have courage to print this. Of course. By the looks of it, it is well underway. Silence only ensures success. Are you appalled Jew and Gentile alike.

“5.4 It is a Positive Commandment to exterminate the Seven Nations, as it says, “surely, you shall destroy them” (Deut. 20:17). Anyone who comes across any of these nations and fails to kill them violates a Negative Commandment, as it says, “you shall not keep alive any soul” (Deut. 20:16). Nonetheless, they have already all been destroyed and their memory forgotten.

5.5 It is a Positive Commandment to obliterate Amalek, as it says, “erase the memory of Amalek” (Deut. 28:19).

It is a Positive Commandment to perpetually remember their wicked deeds and their ambush in order to arouse our enmity against them, as it says, “remember what Amalek did to you” (Deut. 25:17). By Tradition we have learned that “remember” means by speech, “do not forget” (Deut. 25:19) – in one’s heart; for it is forbidden to forget their enmity and hatred.

5.6 Any lands conquered by Israel with a king, and in accordance with the Court, are lands “conquered by the masses” and are equal in status to Eretz Yisroel in every respect, as were the lands conquered by Joshua. This is as long as these lands were conquered after all those lands mentioned in the Torah have already been conquered. “

This next part is a little bit confusing because the Exterminate provisions now run up against the Noahide laws. So here we go. It might just be that you get rid of the 7 nations, and then the rest of the world who isn’t a 7 nations gets the offering of Noahide slavery. I’d ask for clarification, but it seems these guys are a belligerent bunch. Please note these don’t sound much like the Geneva Convention or any Human Rights law before the satanic inversions.

“6.1 War is not conducted against anyone in the world until they are first offered peace (and refuse it), whether this is a Discretionary War or a War of Mitzvoh, as it says, “when you come close to the city to fight with it, you shall call to it to make peace” (Deut. 20:10).

If they make peace and accept the Seven Commandments incumbent upon the Sons of Noah (Gentiles), none of them are killed, but they must pay us tribute, as it says, “and they shall be for you a tributary, and they shall serve you” (Deut. 20:11).

6.2 If they propose to accept upon themselves the payment of the tribute but not servitude to us or they accept servitude but not the tribute, we ignore their proposal until they accept both. The servitude referred to here is one of disgrace and is demeaning. They are not to raise their heads up to Israel for any reason. They must be subjugated to us and may never be assigned to a Position over us.

6.3 The tribute they must pay shall be for service of the king, with their bodies and their money, such as the building of the walls and the strengthening of fortresses and the building of the royal palace and similar, as it says, “And this is the account of the levy which King Solomon raised to build the Temple of Gd, and his palace, and Milo, and the wall of Jerusalem…and all the store-cities which Solomon had…the Emorites who remained…and Solomon imposed a head-tax, until this very day. And of the Children of Israel, Solomon made none a bondsman; but they were the soldiers and his servants and his officers and his captains and those in charge of his chariots and his horsemen” (I Kings 9:15-22).

6.4 The king may make a deal with them that he can take half of their money or land and leave all their moveable goods or take their moveable goods and leave their lands. This is all in accordance with whatever arrangement he makes with them. It is forbidden for us to lie to them in their peace treaty or deceive them after they have made peace and have accepted the Seven Commandments.

6.5 If they do not come to peaceful terms or they make peace but do not accept the Seven Commandments, we engage in war against them and slay all their adult males. We take all their money and children as spoils. We do not kill the women or minors, as it says, “the women and the children” (see Deut. 20:14 and 2:34) which means the male children

6.6 To what do we refer? To a Discretionary War with one of the other nations. However, with one of the Seven Nations or with Amalek who do not make peace, we leave no soul alive, as it says, “so you shall do with everyone…only of the cities of the nations…do not leave alive any soul” (Deut. 20:15-16), and regarding Amalek it says, “erase the memory of Amalek” (Deut. 25:19).

6.7 How do we know that this is referring to those who do not make peace with us? For it says, “there was no city which came to peace with the Children of Israel except the Chivites, dwellers of Givon. Everything, they took in the war. For from G-d their hearts were strengthened to the call of war with Israel, so that they may be destroyed.” (Joshua 11:19-20). They were offered peace, and refused.”

Well that is all I can handle writing of the total destruction of the Western Nations for today. We have been witnessing this. This “plan” is repulsive, and I do not minimize the holocaust when I say this seems quite genocidal and deserves widespread rebuke from the entire world population including those who may be Jew and not involved in this satanic inversion.

May God infuse those with courage to stand for their soul. You might not think the Bible has anything to do with where we are. We are in Biblical Times. The Laws of Kings and Wars made it so. I found the document here. https://halakhah.com/rst/kingsandwars.pdf

I followed links upon links to get to it. The next parts will reveal that these laws are in our nations set down. I believe the courts we will reveal are what I set out in my book. WORLD ON MUTE. I inadvertently described the system of the beast. I said we win going through those speech committees, empowered if you read it all with the power over life itself.

If you are someone who is just waking up and haven’t gagged on the toilet yet please go “ahead”. And like I said before - I hope in these turbulent times we can all keep our “heads.”

Revelation 7

9 After this I looked, and behold, ba great multitude that no one could number, cfrom every nation, from all tribes and peoples and languages, standing before the throne and before the Lamb, dclothed in white robes, with epalm branches in their hands, 10 and crying out with a loud voice, f“Salvation belongs to our God who sits on the throne, and to the Lamb!” 11 And all the angels were standing around the throne and around the elders and gthe four living creatures, and they hfell on their faces before the throne and worshiped God,

We are not done exposing the Noahide Code. But clearly the extermination agenda requires some time to in prayer. I ask you share because God will inspire what doors need opening.

If you want to support me buy many books and distribute them. World on Mute is available now in French and English. Should you currently be working towards ending Christianity, you are in current service to Laws of Kings and Wars.

Should you see one or more tropes used for that purpose, you might see how they accord with the Laws of Kings and Wars. Funding extreme Islam might be the broom of this agenda. I am sorry to be writing anything like this at all.

I am sorry dear Jewish friends, for the sorrow these plans might cause you. I hope you are ashamed of this agenda and find your strength to consider the full implications of not standing against it. I ask that you do. Pray on it. See what it might be that God asks of you. All those who think we face a Right or Left paradigm? We do not. This war is spiritual.

Share

Leave a comment