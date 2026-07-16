



Intelligence Authorization Act for FY2027 (reported by the Senate Intelligence Committee)

Contains a provision requiring the President, through the Director of National Intelligence, to expand and enhance intelligence sharing with Israel regarding cybersecurity threats, terrorism, missile threats, sanctions evasion, and related matters.

It also would make it more difficult for a President to reduce intelligence sharing without a documented national security justification.

the concept of Zero Trust Architecture defines the citizens as the threats requiring monitoring. So Israel would get all 🇺🇸 citizens data. And criticism of Israel is hate speech.

Is that about Protection of jews from being offended by those of us who can't stand their genocidal government

Or is that about centralization of power and control and data to an entity you've made unassailable under hate speech laws.

notice anything self described geniuses? there's no carve outs.

Some go in willingly because they presume they are the winners. There was a game for everyone. And everyone has a weakness. That's not evidence of intelligence. That's exploiting the blindspot. Message Lawyerlisa Before we get into the meat and potatoes. Or soylentgreen. Plug For my book

Executive Order 14028, signed on May 12, 2021, is titled “Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity.” Its provisions focus on:

Improving federal cybersecurity.

Sharing cyber threat information between government and private-sector service providers.

Establishing security standards for software sold to the federal government.

Modernizing federal networks.

Creating cyber incident reporting and response requirements.

It sets put a ratcheting pathway of citizen surveillance across all departments. But it does the same by enabling corporations to likewise surveil citizens to comply with this order. This order created a mandate to surveil.

Here is the official text of Executive Order 14028 – Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity:

Official PDF:

Executive Order 14028 (GovInfo PDF)

Official document page:

Executive Order 14028 (GovInfo)

The order contains these major sections:

Policy Removing Barriers to Sharing Threat Information Modernizing Federal Government Cybersecurity Enhancing Software Supply Chain Security Cyber Safety Review Board Standardizing the Federal Government’s Playbook Improving Detection of Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities Improving Federal Government Investigative and Remediation Capabilities National Security Systems Definitions General Provisions

The executive order is directed at federal agencies and companies providing software and IT services to the federal government . It establishes requirements such as:

sharing cyber incident information,

adopting zero-trust architecture,

using multifactor authentication and encryption,

improving software supply chain security, and

If you read Executive Order 14028 from a systems perspective rather than searching for specific words like “bank accounts” or “cash,” you can identify ways it expands the government’s cybersecurity capabilities.

Some provisions that increase visibility into digital systems include:

Centralizing cybersecurity data. Section 3 directs agencies to “centralize and streamline access to cybersecurity data to drive analytics for identifying and managing cybersecurity risks.” This is intended to improve detection and response across federal networks.

Centralization is key to interoperabilty for a one world currency and government by algorithm. The data centres ARE for the surveillance state.

Zero Trust Architecture . The order requires agencies to move toward a “Zero Trust” security model, where every user, device, and request is continuously authenticated rather than implicitly trusted. In practice, this generally means more logging of user identities, devices, and network activity within federal system

Expanded incident reporting. It seeks to remove contractual barriers that prevented IT providers from sharing cyber incident information with the government, increasing the amount of cybersecurity information available to federal agencies when government systems are affected.

Greater software transparency. The order led to requirements such as Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) and other software supply-chain security measures so the government has better visibility into software used in federal environments.

Section 2(c)(i): “Service providers collect and preserve data, information, and reporting relevant to cybersecurity event prevention, detection, response, and investigation on all information systems over which they have control...” This requires contractors serving the federal government to retain cybersecurity-related data from systems they operate for agencies. Section 2(c)(ii): “Service providers share such data, information, and reporting... directly with such agency and any other agency that the Director of OMB... deems appropriate, consistent with applicable privacy laws...” This expands information sharing among agencies when cyber incidents affect federal systems.

EO 14028 defines the agencies it applies to broadly, but some provisions apply only to civilian agencies while others apply to national security systems.

The key definition is in Section 10(a):

“Agency” has the meaning in 44 U.S.C. § 3502, which includes executive departments, military departments, government corporations, government-controlled corporations, other executive branch establishments (including the Executive Office of the President), and independent regulatory agencies.

It then defines Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) Agencies:

“Federal Civilian Executive Branch Agencies” or “FCEB Agencies” includes all agencies except for the Department of Defense and agencies in the Intelligence Community.

Executive departments covered (civilian)

These departments are generally subject to EO 14028’s civilian requirements:

Department of State

Department of the Treasury

Department of Justice

Department of the Interior

Department of Agriculture

Department of Commerce

Department of Labor

Department of Health and Human Services

Department of Housing and Urban Development

Department of Transportation

Department of Energy

Department of Education

Department of Veterans Affairs

Department of Homeland Security

Independent agencies also covered

Examples include:

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

General Services Administration (GSA)



Office of Personnel Management (OPM)

Small Business Administration (SBA)

Social Security Administration (SSA)

National Science Foundation (NSF)

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC)

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

National Labor Relations Board (NLRB)

These are examples rather than an exhaustive list because the order adopts the statutory definition of “agency.” Department of Defense The Department of Defense is excluded from the definition of FCEB agencies , but the order contains separate provisions for National Security Systems , so DoD is not entirely outside the order. Certain sections direct the Secretary of Defense, together with the Director of National Intelligence and others, to adopt comparable cybersecurity measures where appropriate. Intelligence Community The order excludes Intelligence Community agencies from the FCEB definition. This includes organizations such as: Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) National Security Agency (NSA) Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) Intelligence elements of the FBI Intelligence elements of the Department of Homeland Security Intelligence elements of the Department of Energy Intelligence elements of the Department of State Intelligence elements of the Treasury Department Military intelligence components Even so, the order directs coordination with these entities regarding national security systems rather than simply excluding them entirely. The agencies with the largest implementation roles under EO 14028 are: Department of Homeland Security , through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Office of Management and Budget (OMB) National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) within the Department of Commerce National Security Agency (NSA) (for certain security guidance) Federal Chief Information Officer Federal Chief Information Security Officer These organizations were assigned much of the responsibility for issuing standards, implementation guidance, and overseeing compliance across the executive branch.



The principal coordinators are:

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) – government-wide implementation lead OMB issues binding implementation memoranda to executive agencies.

It directs agencies on meeting the Executive Order’s requirements.

Through the Administrator of the Office of Electronic Government, OMB requires agencies to adopt guidance issued under the order. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) (within the Department of Homeland Security) Coordinates cybersecurity implementation across civilian federal agencies.

Develops operational guidance.

Works with agencies on threat detection, incident response, and implementation of security measures National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) (Department of Commerce) Develops the technical standards and cybersecurity guidance required by the Executive Order.

Consults with OMB, CISA, NSA, and ODNI when producing those standards. Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) Although it did not exist when EO 14028 was signed, the order anticipated that certain responsibilities could be transferred to this office.

According to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), beginning in early 2022 the ONCD assumed overall oversight responsibility for implementation of EO 14028 across the executive branch.

Supporting agencies

The Executive Order also assigns responsibilities to:

National Security Agency (NSA) – technical cybersecurity guidance, particularly for national security systems.

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) – coordination on intelligence and national security systems.

General Services Administration (GSA) – acquisition and procurement support.

Federal Chief Information Officer (Federal CIO) .

Federal Chief Information Security Officer (Federal CISO) .

you asked, “Who is in charge?” there are two answers: Policy and compliance: OMB directs executive agencies and enforces implementation through government-wide memoranda. Overall strategic oversight (since 2022): Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) coordinates implementation across the executive branch. Technical standards: NIST . Operational cybersecurity: CISA .



Collect it. And then give it to Israel?

Below are some of expanded cybersecurity or intelligence cooperation with Israel:

S.1193 – United States-Israel Cybersecurity Cooperation Enhancement Act of 2021 Would establish DHS grant programs for joint U.S.-Israel cybersecurity research and technology development. S.1777 – Abraham Accords Cybersecurity Cooperation Act of 2023 Would authorize DHS and the State Department to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation with Israel and Abraham Accords countries. Intelligence Authorization Act for FY2027 (reported by the Senate Intelligence Committee) Contains a provision requiring the President, through the Director of National Intelligence, to expand and enhance intelligence sharing with Israel regarding cybersecurity threats, terrorism, missile threats, sanctions evasion, and related matters.

It also would make it more difficult for a President to reduce intelligence sharing without a documented national security justification

If we have zero-trust well what isn't the intelligence that is shared.

In order to have a world government you need to place that world government in a Zero criticism zone.

Those thinking they are going to like this have their imagination pounded flat into a hate tortilla.

When the only way to winning is to permanently lose in perpetuity.

The winning team?

Genocide needs a morality?

And that's an oxymoron.

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