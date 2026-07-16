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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
2h

Anyway, there's hope!

https://www.malone.news/p/the-new-world-order-nobody-expected

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
2h

"Zero Trust Architecture."

The Pentagon has already designed "Zero Trust 2027" for Internet ID access!

Source: https://www.revelation1823.net/pdf/internet-unmasking-its-real-purpose.pdf

From https://www.revelation1823.net/beast-system

It's coming, my friends...

Thank you, Lisa!

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