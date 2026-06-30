The democratic nature of the state? Palestinians didn't even once vote.

If Palestinians don't have a state then why didn't they have any political representation.

In ethno supremacy states your right to vote comes down to your ethno connection. To your skin color.

What do war mongers think of democracy. What is the democracy he means.

These words are not the same words we understand.

Was that hate speech by bibi?

This was submitted in a Supreme Court case I located. The Bible is hate speech in Canada. But how about the Talmud. It's just not an even playing field.

FYI many toall the above references are wrong. And you get antisemitismsearch results.

Below i reproduce what are the right references.

In the old testament G od set out thou shalt not kill.

The Talmud reinvented who is human. Thus as a morality it creates a permission slip to do what God prohibited.

As a thought experiment. Could you say possibly, that this created otherness would be a moral inversion of God's word?

Awfully con-venient. Does this morality deceive it's followers?

But what of those who love God and want to be near him and who are Jewish. That is not rare.

How do they reconcile views that require the whole world to be others? And by virtue of that otherness be less.

One a noahide who takes a day of rest must be put to death.

https://www.sefaria.org/Sanhedrin.58b.25?lang=bi&with=all

If a non jew studies the torrah. death penalty. Bill c-9.

https://www.sefaria.org/Sanhedrin.59a.2?lang=bi

The Bible is fully ridiculed because studying the Bible robs the jews of it.

Place that in bill c-9 context.

https://www.sefaria.org/Sanhedrin.59a.3?lang=bi

Gentiles are forbidden to do wars of conquest.

https://www.sefaria.org/Sanhedrin.59a.16?lang=bi

https://www.sefaria.org/Sanhedrin.59a.17?lang=bi

Procreation only for the Jews not the Decendents of Noah.

Hmmm.https://www.sefaria.org/Sanhedrin.59b.3?lang=bi

It is forbidden to heal a Gentile.

https://www.sefaria.org/Avodah_Zarah.26b.8?lang=bi

Lower them into a pit. Forever. Aka permission to kill Gentiles.

Then scrape off the ledge so they can't get out of the pit.

If these non jews fall in a well.cover the opening with a stone. And say it's to protect animals from falling in. Also take away the ladder

https://www.sefaria.org/Avodah_Zarah.26b.7?lang=bi

I'm tired of looking at this crap. I knew many Jewish atheists and reform Jewish atheists. Still do. I'm sure they are or would be surprised to learn this crap. Yet there is a goy otherness that permeates some of the Epstein class atheists.

I know too orthodox women who would not at all want any harm to others and are in my estimation truly good.

None of us pick what we grow up in.

But there is an undercurrent behind ethno supremacy.

False oath ok of whispered contradiction.

https://www.sefaria.org/Teshuvot_Maharam%2C_Prague_Edition.103.1?ven=english|Rabbi_Meir_of_Rothenburg,_his_life_and_his_works,_by_Irving_A._Agus._Philadelphia,_1947&lang=bi

What i notice that the alleged references and where these are located are different. I think false references are set out purposefully.

What can we learn. Judeo Christianity is not based on the similar values of the Talmud and the gospel.

Ethnic cleansing based on ethno supremacy is wrong in my opinion.

Zionism haS morphed from what many believed its original purpose to a need to kill to …insert reason. defense.

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