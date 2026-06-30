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The Agent 355's avatar
The Agent 355
6h

They want all the black people in white countries, and for whites and blacks to reproduce, but they don't want the same for Jews. Imagine that. I think Israel needs the same immigration they're forcing on the West.

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
s r's avatar
s r
7h

It seems Isreal is all about ethnic cleansing. Hmmmm

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