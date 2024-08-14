Share this postThe enemy Thought he had Me. But Jesus Said You Are Minelawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe enemy Thought he had Me. But Jesus Said You Are MineLawyerLisaAug 14, 202427Share this postThe enemy Thought he had Me. But Jesus Said You Are Minelawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15ShareI don't know who needs to hear this song. But I feel it might be you.The world is changing. Minute 4-22Tell me what you feel listening to this song. God is moving with us.Love you dear readers.SubscribeLeave a commentLeave a comment27Share this postThe enemy Thought he had Me. But Jesus Said You Are Minelawyerlisa.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15Share
All the enemy has to do to win is DENY: Deny faith, Deny truth, Deny love, Deny life, Deny joy, Deny hope, Deny happiness, Deny courage, Deny meaning, etc. Jesus came so that we would have life and have it abundantly. When times are good we enjoy our faith. When times are difficult we exercise our faith. Leave the past to God’s Mercy, the future to God’s providence, and the present to His love.
Keep up your great work in not letting the enemy DENY the Truth, Hope, Joy, etc.
God is sovereign, the same God who died for us!! We don't need anything to keep us alive but Him. His will be done.