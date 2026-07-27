What is the end times Beast? It is the AI censorship regime I described in WORLD ON MUTE.

Powered on data centres.

And bringing illness.

Data centres are to create the social credit scores of No.

Imagine this what lucifer needs to win?

For all to bend to his ways he has to create a none can escape system.

Please get World on mute.

They create false flags to create your enemies.

So you never know who it is that moves.

A one beast system. It is what permits the lies.

It is what we are facing.

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