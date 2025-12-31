All implementation keeps getting downloaded and bypassed.

Get out of the UN?

Sorry too late. The national focal points of the WHO and UN have become our governments.

Layers and layers of the Digital state are embedded and reinforced like totalitarian rebar.

How the globalists work? Look over here at these big fancy words, or these big fancy speeches, or at these new policies.

How realty works. They have moved onto the physical layering of their policies legally, technically, interoperable and set into the physical scape of your smart cities.

We are entering into a long decided operating system. It enables a one world government. it is purposeful, directional. None of the heroes you are supposed to believe in are worth it. You are the only heros of your community. Look at the open and Agile Smart City logos. The satanic circle of power combined with the pedophile triangles which doubles as the

This logo is everywhere. Law Society of Ontario has it. Gold something or another has it. I started seeing the occult in the logos and the same trademarks again and again. They do not serve to differentiate, but to broadcast who is part of the satanic order, and whether the DEI religion has gone in to cull the ideas and speech that would take them down. Become a reader of the real hate symbols. The symbols of satan, the occult and the totalitarian aggression and conquest of the institution.

this is a WORLD WIDE CONQUEST.

one standard? one operating system.

one slave system.

one speech

one weather

one religion

one life span

the hive of evil is assembling.

open standards? open hacking.

Your new border is the city. This accords with migration. It is both the one world government and the reduction of borders to your mouth. They design the kill switches and have no idea.

Lisa is the author of World on Mute.

