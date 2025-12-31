The Digital Agenda is coming in at the Smart City level and by-passing the NATIONAL LEVEL
All implementation keeps getting downloaded and bypassed.
Get out of the UN?
Sorry too late. The national focal points of the WHO and UN have become our governments.
Layers and layers of the Digital state are embedded and reinforced like totalitarian rebar.
How the globalists work? Look over here at these big fancy words, or these big fancy speeches, or at these new policies.
How realty works. They have moved onto the physical layering of their policies legally, technically, interoperable and set into the physical scape of your smart cities.
We are entering into a long decided operating system. It enables a one world government. it is purposeful, directional. None of the heroes you are supposed to believe in are worth it. You are the only heros of your community. Look at the open and Agile Smart City logos. The satanic circle of power combined with the pedophile triangles which doubles as the
This logo is everywhere. Law Society of Ontario has it. Gold something or another has it. I started seeing the occult in the logos and the same trademarks again and again. They do not serve to differentiate, but to broadcast who is part of the satanic order, and whether the DEI religion has gone in to cull the ideas and speech that would take them down. Become a reader of the real hate symbols. The symbols of satan, the occult and the totalitarian aggression and conquest of the institution.
this is a WORLD WIDE CONQUEST.
one standard? one operating system.
one slave system.
one speech
one weather
one religion
one life span
the hive of evil is assembling.
open standards? open hacking.
Your new border is the city. This accords with migration. It is both the one world government and the reduction of borders to your mouth. They design the kill switches and have no idea.
Lisa is the author of World on Mute.
Speaking of symbols, here is the best presentation on what they mean: Symbols Rule This World Part 1 - Mike Hoggard: Sons of God & the Daughters of Man: https://old.bitchute.com/video/Ph6qgsn5iqOj [110mins]
Every minute of that ^ is worth your time.
As for the rest, getting local control was always the solution. Making towns and cities fortresses of righteous soverignity across the United States was key to preventing these satanic infiltrations. But few did anything to achieve this and now we shall reap what that lack of action has sown.
Ah well. You get more of what you tolerate, America.
All of it is corporate fiction and has no jurisdiction over the men and women of the soil and land. Wake up people/People and correct your status, Withdraw from their jurisdiction, reclaim your rights to your name and power of attorney, Learn common law and stand on your square. Assemble, set up courts on the land jurisdiction and start nullifying their statutes and agendas. It will take many of us. Wake up.