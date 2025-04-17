The difference in global temperature if Canada goes net-zero by 2050 or not Unmeasurable even by 2100 (0.018°C difference) Run in the UN's own climate model, MAGICC
Models are only useful if their predictive accuracy has been confirmed. The predictive value of current models is very questionable. To make life-changing, expensive changes based on unproven models, is not smart IMO.
I've done many R&D projects using models, and once you've generated a model you always need to confirm it's predictive value. In industry this is de rigueur. With simple models having only a few independent variables, generating a good, predictive model is usually not difficultt. For complicated models containing many independent variables, you often can generate great model fit for the in-sample data (data that is used to produce the model), but the model fails when it is used to predict future results. I don't think climate models are simple models.