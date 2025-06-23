It's a racket. The war is designed. Read food chain reaction game which plots 2020 to 2030. Played in 2015 by uber globalists Podesta et al.

Every extreme weather event of significance has landed on the dime yet played a decade earlier. Bloomberg NGO there. Gates NGO is there. We think we know what we are watching. Not even close. I believe when you read the game and see the plot….

But no Bloomberg reporter has said. Wow look at the effing coincidences.

Two world famines coming. End of this year and some crazy we all starve fest worst in some regions in Africa, Bangladesh… in 2028.

It has the Ukraine war! I know how it solves. South Korea gets special food from Ukraine during the starving of humanity and the world community is horrified and finally turns on Ukraine.

Was there some power play in South Korea recently? You need the right globalists in play for the game to go off without a hitch.

The refugee and massive migration are plotted. Of course they are engineered by the UN IOM now but in the game are “environmental Refugees”. RUNNING FROM THE EXTREME WEATHER PLOTTED IN THE GAME.

The WHO gets a bunch of power In the game . DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?

AN UNCONSCIONABLE WAR happens. IT IS REQUIRED TO BE SO GROSS AN UNCONSCIONABLE WAR AND HAVE SO MANY DEATHS THAT WE GET RID OF ALL NATIONS. IN FAVOR OF THE UN RUNNING THE SHOW

A deathly famine in 2028.

And the world clamors for all the world's military and nonmilitary resources to go to the UN by 2030. Please the citizens beg. Nationhood is too too terrible. Look at the deaths. Only the UN can manage it. Look at the starvation let the un take it all.

Trump tries to negotiate a peace deal but Israel sends bombs to help grease that. (Not the people. The few who do the bidding are who?)

Oh well. Peace could never happen. Not while globalists hold the reigns. Game designers. Have names. Who do they design for.

I looked at my watch. This war, Taiwan, or greater NATO involvement in Ukraine is right on time. This is engineered in my opinion. JUST like all the subversion every where else.

Those billions from Biden to Iran? Installments for reparations?

Palestine in my view, despite every attempt to make it about colonialism, is simply about prepping the ground to ensure there are no tunnels in the last place the planet smart city has to roll out. Sadly the west has not glanced once at the weapon city being erected and surrounding them and has never built a single tunnel for what comes.

What we see, can see, are forced to see is meant to pit us against each other.

Yet you lose your licence or are expelled etc. If you say a woman can't be endowed with one to several dozen penises.

The smart city funded by Yellen et al smart city infrastructure fund has funded the world's infrastructure. PALENTIR runs the kill box.

When will the 5g rf boundaries be turned on? By my clock? When Palestine is rebuilt. That is the timing to prison planet. While we scream about Palestine ( it is right to oppose the death of others whether Jewish Christian, Muslim, atheist, gay or straight. If peace is wrong, it is because the game needs playing. If you can't side with peace it's because power must transfer and globalists must take it all. Our families, our children. All. Into the communist,pedophilic hellholes, with the perpetual watching. Instant rf culling, and the algorithm to decide it.)

The globalists will keep the starvation pressure by defarming Agriculture. By making big disease war on meat. By collecting the land.

Then despite being incapable of negotiating peace they will say the world will come to end because of the climate change. Don't you have car, clothing, religion, God, meat or a say on how your children are raised.

The globalists hide their face and their hand. But they played this game before.

We don't notice our universal, precarious state. Prison planet will be uploaded. The surveillance state is interoperable. One ring to rule them all. Interoperable evil.

Making this war about religion was what Albert Pike predicted. Book published in 1925.

Our resentment of immigrants?

In truth the real issue has been the purposeful denutting of law and order in our countries. The bankrupting the countries for migrants is set out in the UN MIGRATION COMPACT. But the migrants go in the one world order pens too.

The violence is necessary for the violence they want to light. For the solutions they want to offer.

We do this everywhere.

Solving for the end of the nation state is a plan. They come with their ai totalitarian state. See the chapter called TEHDAS in my book.

Mandating and completing it through designed violence in our communities, the fomenting of hate and division. And oh look a pedophilic utopia as the happy in the you will own nothing.

Sex with children is a population activity ( see my book chapter by that name for greater expose) that never creates a baby. But if it does there is the abortion. And when the pedo breaths or uses up his carbon budget he gets his euthanasia. WHAT a life they design where parents speaking to protect children is “hate”.

Hate means disagreement with the globalists designs.

The government funded things and plans are designed dystopia because we humans are ONE HEALTH less than cattle to them.

If man is replaced

By designed digital bioconvergence.

with an off switch. Then the family unit is competition. Women can be anything. Just not moving about with a working womb.

Known on line - watching bills rolling out

Known in the real world - smart city rf 5g infrastructure rolled out. All countries will be destroyed to be rebuilt in the tower of babel image.

And known under the skin. Poke poke poke.

Known online known under the skin and known in the real world.

The Antichrist. I think might be the ai infrastructure that cages us. All. Rainbow and pedo and all.

That is a theory I work with.

Christians will not accept the chip. Even elbows up sorts. They have been attacked and eliminated for that reason. This is just statistics and planning I see

Every project that sucks the air out of the room. That is funded to tits. That reaches every crevice of the planet. That you can't disagree with. That media lectures you on.

Is likely a globalist manipulation. What is hidden behind it. The globalists love our first nations. As if. This is a lot of forplay. For a huge land grab. And the decimation of those who love Jesus.

How's that working.

If you think you know the hour.

Or the good reasons to kill and make war.

You have no idea.

I see what comes.

And to the globalists.

the fat lady hasn't sung.

Not by a long shot.

You race the great awakening with bombs.

The people you see as pawns may decide otherwise.

And Greta. The movie. I see they want her as the new Messiah. Engineered religion.Just like extreme weather events in FOOD CHAIN REACTION GAME

The basis for sucking the marrow from us.

oh Greta.

Barf.

Remember all those of many factions. The globalists who desire it all (global hegemony) are few. And should not be mistaken for those people and populations who do not pull the strings. If you sharpen your spear in preparation for revenge, do not aim at the innocent who are pawns like us all.

be sure to take only the proper aim in the designed war

It's peace and law and order and an end to the UN that scares them.

Did Carney just send a crap loads of money he coughs like blood from his lungs.

