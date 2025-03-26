This article resonates with me.

I have 4 children. I come from generations of teachers. I didn't get involved in my kids schooling. I was hands off. Because I believed their talents would dictate their interests. Working and raising a family made me disinterested in their homework. I had such great teachers that inspired me as a child.

Covid hit. Online school saturated our lives. My grade five kids landed a good teacher. My younger two couldn't be bothered. I didn't make them attend. For one my youngest had epilepsy and the excessive screen time was not beneficial. He'd grab his sister and they would play

I got tons of emails daily about internet or attendance. I told the online police I'm not doing their job for them. Instead I made the kids read everyday. I chose the books. I devised some math from books and made the kids count by seven and such.

My youngest were given zero for their year. The principal said she was concerned with failure to attend online babysitting and their marks had to reflect it.

the next year my two youngest were THE TEACHERS HELPERS in their respective classes. Not only were they not behind , they assisted their peers with work. Madeleine especially. Toonof their class. Online was shit

My grade six came home with a novel. Oh goody. What could it be? A book about cannibals teaching townspeople to feed the cannibals by selling body parts. Soon I found all the books were horror genre. Depressing distopic and if on screen I would not consent to their viewing. I went to the librarian. They come approved. She can't be expected to read them. My aunt was a librarian when I was a child. I perused the shelves near tears. No classics. None of the beautiful books that shaped courage or hope. Sick ugly books.

I'll put up the text my 8 year old brought home. Assigned for a book report.

then the interest in my kids sexual appetite started. Surveys to answer who they would like to have sexual intercourse with and what was the mind genital relationship they had. Did they like that, or did they want to screw their mind to dislike the genitals and assert a rejection of that relationship in favor of body morphism, that was their true calling.

You can have a relationship with your genitals that accords with their existence or sever that for one that dislikes the relationship and asserts something in its place. That was so important and could lead to sterilization of minors so as sterile beings they could be authentic.

Speaking out against this is bullying. Wear a pink shirt.

Ok.

why was that curriculum and how is that not exceptionally personal, intrusive, unwarranted. Why is this “school."

Why is it like the shots. Or like abortion. Or like radical environmentalism. Less people. But no one thinks of that.

This i had a hard time with. I didn't want to admit this was pursued actively.

So but it was. In grade 5 sex curriculum was taught that offended the kids. My twins came home describing not the curriculum but some kids reactions to it in their classroom. Appatently mutiny errupted!! Stop! Stop it! One kid had yelled out to the teacher. When she proceeded again he yelled out again to her. Then two more boys joined him. The kids were so disturbed they were yelling at the teacher. Good kids. Boys. Standing up for their innocence. The teacher barreled through in utter chaos.

Child abuse. Frightening.

Why are cell phone bans coming. It is for carte Blanche. I'm sure of it.

we switched schools for grade 7. The saturation of woke was dripping on every rainbow wall At tge new Catholic school. The bathrooms were going all gender. November was lunch and learn on how to Trans for grade 6 7 8.

The forms said your kids info automatically goes to third party clinics, drs etc. Unless you tell the principal. The principal when I met her tried to intimidate me. You're the only one who has a problem. So what. The reverse onus was buried in a form that had things like gym clothes shoes water bottles, sunscreen on hot days. It was purposefully stuck where busy parents, say same crap. Such an important piece of info that upended parental rights was buried.

That day I had wandered into the gym and landed on a presentation of why white people are bad. I was stunned. Our kids are among all races and happily so. Their play dates are like a mini UN meet up except fun and innocent. My heart dropped. I wanted my kids to continue loving their world, their friends and trust others not to hate them for their skin. They had African French, Haitian, Lebanese french teachers at their last school- all teachers they loved. I was proud of their attitude. They described friends based on talents, skills, fun and games they shared. Never on skin.

what was this new world based on division about?

Ok. I said. I'm homeschooling. I did that for a year.

they are in a private school this year. I drive them. We read history books on the way in the morning and then discuss them in relation to our world.

my oldest daughter won a writing competition. My oldest son is a wizard at math. They still have hope and some intact innocence. They are good kids, with good hearts and lots of love towards others. I approve of Trump’s attack on education. I see the same attacks on children here through the system.

It was part of my understanding on the total grid of subversion. There are good teachers trying. It's Russian roulette.

One friend of the twins came out as pansexual at 12 the year i home schooled. Based on all the years of wisdom experience and self knowledge. At a tender age 12. Pan sexual. My son was sad for her. She was at a catholic school. Her religious teacher with the rainbow earrings and stickers had helped her realize this.

It's like the guys in white vans are in charge

.

Drugs are a real factor in schools. 12 percent of Canadian children grade 7 to 8 and 9 to 12 do opiods. What.

I don't know what to say about how heart breaking our world is. Kids left alone to discover themselves will become who they become. That is not the goal.

It's total subversion every where. Root it out with courage.

ClashDaily Staff WriterMarch 25, 2025

0 4,332 4 minutes read

For generations, America produced innovators, inventors, and independent thinkers—people who challenged authority, built industries, and made this country the most powerful force in the world. But today? The average high school graduate can barely read at an eighth-grade level, lacks basic financial literacy, and has no clue how their own government works. This wasn’t an accident. It was designed.

Through a series of calculated decisions—removing civics, gutting traditional academics, replacing knowledge with indoctrination—they have deliberately dumbed us down. And the most infuriating part? We paid for our own destruction through taxpayer-funded education, massive teachers’ unions, and globalist influence over curriculum.

This is the blueprint of how they did it—and how we break the cycle.

So who controls what our kids learn? Who produces the “curriculum” that schools must follow or lose funding? If you think school boards or local communities control what’s in your children’s textbooks, think again. A handful of powerful corporations—many tied to globalist foundations—control the educational publishing industry, setting the national curriculum through entities like the College Board and the National Education Association. The Rockefeller and Carnegie Foundations, which pushed for a compliant workforce over free thinkers, helped create this centralized education model over a century ago.

They didn’t want a nation of entrepreneurs and independent landowners. They wanted obedient employees and tax-paying drones. So they rewrote education to serve them, not us.

What changed? Civics disappeared. Students stopped learning about the constitutional republic, individual rights, and state sovereignty. Math and reading levels collapsed. We went from complex problem-solving in elementary school to a system where “new math” leaves even parents confused. Classrooms became propaganda hubs. History was rewritten to paint America as irredeemable, morality became subjective, and radical social theories replaced critical thinking.

These changes weren’t about improving education. They were about erasing self-reliance and replacing it with dependence.

The teachers union has played the largest role in the destruction of the education they are pledged to provide. One of the most untouchable institutions in America is the teachers union—a corrupt machine that doesn’t care about students but exists solely to preserve power. Public school teachers are nearly impossible to fire, thanks to tenure. Bad teachers don’t get fired, they get reassigned.

Why is this tolerated? Because the unions are not about education. They are about politics and control. They funnel billions into political campaigns, overwhelmingly supporting leftist agendas that keep big government in control of education. The worse the system performs, the more money they demand—and they always get it.

Here is the solution: Break the monopoly. End federal involvement in education. The Department of Education needs to be abolished. Expand school choice so tax dollars follow students, not failing institutions.

Allow states and parents to control what their children learn—not unelected bureaucrats.

We have an IQ Crisis. America is being dumbed down on purpose. Reading comprehension and math skills in America have plummeted over the last 50 years. Don’t believe it? Pick up a third-grade textbook from the 1800s—you’ll find more complex writing than what’s in most college courses today.

The numbers don’t lie: 54% of adults in the U.S. read below a sixth-grade level. The average IQ is declining for the first time in modern history. Only 19% of high school students are proficient in history—because real history is no longer taught.

A nation that cannot read, cannot do math, and does not know its own history cannot govern itself. And that’s exactly the point.

If people are dumbed down, they are easier to manipulate. They don’t know their rights, so they don’t know when they’re being violated. They don’t understand money, so they stay in financial slavery. They don’t understand their own history, so they don’t recognize tyranny when it comes knocking.

And then there is the “Tech Trap.” Stealing our children’s minds one screen at a time.

There was a time, not too long ago, when kids played outside, learned practical skills, and engaged in real social interactions. But today, screens dominate children’s lives. Big Tech and the education system have teamed up to trap our children in digital dependency.

Children are given tablets in school before they can even write in cursive (which incidentally they no longer teach cursive). Homework is online. Social interaction happens through screens, not face-to-face. Every moment of their lives is filled with algorithm-driven manipulation designed to distract, addict, and weaken them.

Here are the results of what the American Education System has produced: Shortened attention spans—most kids today struggle to focus on anything longer than a TikTok video. Emotional instability—social media has driven skyrocketing rates of anxiety, depression, and suicide among teens. Lack of real-world skills—a generation that can navigate an iPhone flawlessly but can’t change a tire, balance a budget, or hold a meaningful conversation.

It’s no accident. A generation raised on technology instead of reality is easier to distract, manipulate, and control.

To solve this issue parents must take control. Limit screen time. Your child’s development depends on it. Ditch social media. The algorithms are working against them, not for them. Demand tech-free education. Kids need books, paper, and real-world interaction—not digital pacifiers.

The hijacking of our children in schools is a planned part of the overthrow of America. Destroy the family and you destroy the backbone of society. Everything discussed so far—education collapse, Big Tech manipulation, IQ destruction—has one core goal: the destruction of the American family.

A strong, independent, faith-driven family is the single greatest threat to totalitarian control. That’s why the system has worked tirelessly to: Undermine parental authority—schools keep secrets from parents, even on life-altering topics like gender transitions. Break traditional values—faith, discipline, and strong family ties are mocked, while chaos and rebellion are encouraged. Replace parents with the state—they want the government raising your children, not you.

We have lost the family, thus, we have lost our country. Taking back our children will help us take back our country. This didn’t happen overnight, and it won’t be reversed overnight. But it can and must be reversed.

Here’s how. First, take education back. If you can homeschool, do it. If not, demand real curriculum transparency. Second, stop funding failure. Pull your tax dollars from failing public schools. Support school choice. Third, break free from digital slavery. Limit screens, cut off social media, and get kids outside and engaged in the real world. And fourth, strengthen the family. Faith, discipline, and tradition are our greatest weapons against tyranny.

They stole our children’s minds. We’re taking them back.

The fight for America’s future starts in the classroom, in the home, in the conversations we have every single day. And make no mistake—we will win.



Love you dear readers. It's hard to have hope. But you must give it to those in your life. Growl.

Remember these are showcased because knowing the issues allows for solutions.

Humans are in a grid of subversion.

In Canada i think the bus is driving to food being expensive. And our kids get fed at school. So kids depend on the government system for survival and align with it.

