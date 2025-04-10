Here is the False or Misleading content policy for Linkedin. They define the TRUTH AS WHAT PUBLIC HEALTH SAYS; FALSE is contradicting them. TALK ABOUT ACTUAL CRAP TO DECEIVE THE WORLD IN PUBLIC VIEW.

THE NEW WORD OF GOD HAS BEEN WRITTEN BY THE NUMSKULLS in Public Health.

“Do not share false or misleading content: Do not share content that is false, misleading, or intended to deceive. Do not share content to interfere with or improperly influence an election or other civic process. Do not share synthetic or manipulated media that depicts a person saying something they did not say or doing something they did not do without clearly disclosing the fake or altered nature of the material.

Do not share content

that directly contradicts guidance from leading global health organizations and public health authorities;

including false information about the safety or efficacy of vaccines or medical treatments.

Do not share content or endorse someone or something in exchange for personal benefit (including personal or family relationships, monetary payment, free products or services, or other value), unless you have included a clear and conspicuous notice of the personal benefit you receive and have otherwise complied with our Advertising Policies.

Learn more about our false or misleading content policy.”

TRUTH BY Policy has to be taken down.

Never mind that their GUIDANCE contradicts their own GUIDANCE. Truth is not something humans in power say to other humans.

False is not speaking truth to power.

the end.

Please send to Jim Jordan, and let him know my book WORLD ON MUTE could use his endorsement.

Yes. Thanks. Help me out here.

