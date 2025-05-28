They moved books into my categories to displace me from my bestseller status. Over target.

My posts about the book on LinkedIn are not seen. Other posts are.

Over target

Here is an excerpt of Chapter 13 as read by me.

“If we’re to safeguard medicine, informed consent, and the doctor patient relationship, then we can no longer submit to a process, whose purpose is silence.

We should understand that the speech committees launching across OECD countries in professional bodies are not unique. Counterpart committees are dangerously organizing against citizens to eliminate online speech not sanctioned by globalist narratives on a range of topics.

I see that as we move into an AI world that replaces our productivity with that of artificial intelligence, there will be a greater unemployment. As that occurs the speech committees trained on the working class, and professional class, will need to morph to encompass the welfare class.

They will fit us as with Universal Basic Income as proposed in Canada and then we become their welfare. Implicit with UBI is the proposition of enforcement of the conditions we exchange for our subsistence. This is problematic as you can envision easily that those who disregard our speech do not regard the soul that houses that speech.”

Please help get the word out. Share buy. Read. Think. Leave a review.

