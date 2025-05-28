LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LawyerLisa's avatar
LawyerLisa
3h

This is problematic as you can envision easily that those who disregard our speech do not regard the soul that houses that speech.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
2h

You are definitely over the target.

Keep dropping your best seller book bombs and we will keep doing the same.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture