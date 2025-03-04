The DNA

The DNA was followed by a New North American Bill of Rights. Which is Communism. Of course.

The Gulf of America

The Pan American Health Organization

What's Novi Mundi? The New World.

Literally what the empire powers thought of North and South America.

I'd like Trump to repeal the Declaration of North America and the Antony Blinken Bill of Rights.

I would. If USA is a bastion of freedom in a dark world those two piece of shit documents need to be taken out the back and shot.

Do it.

MY view on tarriffs and this idiotic polarization

Trump tariffs. Are either fabulous ways to deal with Canadian commie liberals too close to the CCP or a big land grab and more global realignment. If its freedom being offered from a smart city oligarchy maybe there would be takers.

i look at Canadian response and think

how to tank the economy for dummies.

Me in power? Immediately dump all carbon tax. Which would more than offset tariffs for consumers. Give lift to affected industries with targeted subsidies. Lower taxes invest in infrastructure. help small businesses which are the engine.

Rapprochement on key American value systems. Oust criminal activity. Offer to extradite ccp fentanyl organizations straight to US and make extradition for international crimes expedited. Increase border security. Reverse all bail laws that prevent pretrial detention. look like a country that likes its people, not just one that can relearn the national anthem. And place price tags with flags in our grocery stores.

Invest in defense. Including norad.

( also Introduce the DEATH PENALTY for trafficking in children. SIC. Just thought I'd throw that in there. I have no problem with tough on crime stance. I know what is most evil. You want to castrate kids? Good precedent in my books for pedophiles. Yep. You better not let me run for politics you pieces of shit. I don't care where you sit now, how much you make, what your fancy title is or how many covert ops you ran. I wouldn't be the least squeamish on those points.)

back to my analysis- the Canadian response is - Counter tariffs. Tarriffs on goods from US and from China. ..with a per capita GDP that keeps tanking.

What happens to spending power. Oh collapses. I've long thought they want to make the cost of living, just that. The cost of living.

result inflation? Interest rate hikes. decimation of middle class. Like the covid operation. Like the financial operation post covid. Like the tarriff response. Which is communism asset grabbing no different than Stalin but done through fiscal policy and a media sell job.

Tarriff war kind of reminds me that.

all of a sudden liberals.. aka “Canada is the first post national state liberals” are pro Canada. But not pro legislature and pro MPs sitting in the House where could pro call an election? not pro Canada enough to stop being a dictator.

I smell a rat.

Either its deep state positioning that has pivoted in response to Trump…or its the next coup of the middle class as an op on schedule.

Well if this DNA gets repealed with its Bill of nonrights nonsense, I'd feel a whole lot better.

did you see Buffet and Doug Ford start peppering, this is war, language?

Really. The two closest allies want to be at war? Timed right over hokey game anthems? Really.

Deep state or omni state?

if I'm joining the USA, it better

1. Get rid if that Jolie Blinken commie shit and the DNA

dump the smart city social credit creeping up. protect cash. give me my gun permit. call transhumanism for what it is… Genocide of man. take down the uN pedo racketeering in children. Tariff transgender movie musicals instead.

Trump could also ask Trudeau to give his people an election and stop being a dictator, as a conditionof holding off on tarriffs. Bypass the deep state wef Singh vote of no-confidence.

that would put Trudeau’s tampon in a squeeze. TRUMP could say.. that he wants to negotiate with the new leader.

Thinking like I do.

