There are consequences that came to those who had courage.

Courage will always be feared.

Death finds us all. The courageous live on through their deeds.

Let death not find you bereft of courage.

I feel the change in their attacks on Freedom. I sense it more strongly.

I assume you do too.

“What happened to the signers of the Declaration of Independence?

This is the Price They Paid

Have you ever wondered what happened to the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence?

Five signers were captured by the British as traitors, and tortured before they died. Twelve had their homes ransacked and burned. Two lost their sons in the revolutionary army, another had two sons captured. Nine of the 56 fought and died from wounds or hardships of the revolutionary war.

They signed and they pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor.

What kind of men were they? Twenty-four were lawyers and jurists. Eleven were merchants, nine were farmers and large plantation owners, men of means, well educated. But they signed the Declaration of Independence knowing full well that the penalty would be death if they were captured.

Carter Braxton of Virginia, a wealthy planter and trader, saw his ships swept from the seas by the British Navy. He sold his home and properties to pay his debts, and died in rags.

Thomas McKeam was so hounded by the British that he was forced to move his family almost constantly. He served in the Congress without pay, and his family was kept in hiding. His possessions were taken from him, and poverty was his reward.

Vandals or soldiers or both, looted the properties of Ellery, Clymer, Hall, Walton, Gwinnett, Heyward, Ruttledge, and Middleton.

At the battle of Yorktown, Thomas Nelson Jr., noted that the British General Cornwallis had taken over the Nelson home for his headquarters. The owner quietly urged General George Washington to open fire. The home was destroyed, and Nelson died bankrupt.

Francis Lewis had his home and properties destroyed. The enemy jailed his wife, and she died within a few months.

John Hart was driven from his wife's bedside as she was dying. Their 13 children fled for their lives. His fields and his gristmill were laid to waste. For more than a year he lived in forests and caves, returning home to find his wife dead and his children vanished. A few weeks later he died from exhaustion and a broken heart. Norris and Livingston suffered similar fates.

Such were the stories and sacrifices of the American Revolution. These were not wild eyed, rabble-rousing ruffians. They were soft-spoken men of means and education. They had security, but they valued liberty more. Standing tall, straight, and unwavering, they pledged: "For the support of this declaration, with firm reliance on the protection of the divine providence, we mutually pledge to each other, our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor."

Notes: They gave you and I a free and independent America. The history books never told you a lot of what happened in the revolutionary war. We didn't just fight the British. We were British subjects at that time and we fought our own government! Perhaps you can now see why our founding fathers had a hatred for standing armies, and allowed through the second amendment for everyone to be armed.

[END]”

You must see the actions of your governments for what they are. Their legitimacy was derived from we the people. Since they bend the world for the few elite then the bending is now illegitimate. Declare yourself sovereign. It is easy to respect another's sovereignty unless you hope to take from them.

They hollow our world for the satanic few. They started with jargon of enslavement. MK ultra mental penalty of enslavement.

Resist.

But what they fear- this -I feel most strongly IS ORGANIZATION. You will have to past and beyond what they pit us for. Their art of division.

It is mankind that must prevail. Our brothers and sisters must lean in. I believe you must declare yourself sovereign in groups in your communities. It can catch on.

Did you know a revival of searching for God and finding Christ is taking the world in love. WHEN THEY TAKE OUR HOBBIES, OUR HOPES, our businesses, our net worth, our freedoms, our health, the lives of friends and family and show us their wars, ugly satanic Hollywood, Olympic, debased future… it causes some to search. And some to find. We said there was no God. We said that was infantile. We said science answered all questions.

All the while THEY WORSHIPPED SATAN and hungered for the antichrist. Tell me how it is satan is theirs and STILL THERE be no God.

I feel our strength is something we share and give to each other, irrespective if our beliefs are different. But I still share what gives me strength because I know how important our collective courage is.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

