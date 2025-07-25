https://www.youtube.com/live/uJaNOpzH77E

I go on at minute 57:45.

I encourage you to watch my 30 minute presentation.

The panel is informative.

I am the author of World on Mute by Lisa Miron. Get is on Amazon in your country today.

This move to social credit is permanent so long as we stand silent and mute

They add more tools to it- not less. I suspect authoritarians will be surprised by the courage of men.

We need to see the hour. Only then will we prostrate ourselves not to the fools and their corruption but as we should.

The weak run the administration. The strong doubt themselves.

They craft all messaging to have us believe we are hopeless without any moves left to make.

Like girls and boys in line at the club. I remember in my twenties walking to the front. Because a band was inside my friends wanted to see.

Why should I let you in?

Because all this is fake. It is nothing. I don't believe these rules so they don't apply to me. They are manufactured for those who lines apply to.

My friend's grin as we walked in was as they say, priceless.

See yourself stepping over, crushing, the artificial immoral laws.

“Laws that spell tyranny spell nothing at all.” LawyerLisa.Substack.com

I want a tshirt design that says this.

It is darkest before dawn. Hope is what you must give others when the world itself turns into a prisoner of war camp.

