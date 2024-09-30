The dark side of the 15 minute city
Notice how BILLC293 on food and farming is necessary for consumptive interventions
Please listen to my recent podcast appearance on Viewpoints discussing the smart city and 15 minute city.
Please notice the parallels with Bill C-293 and how that legislation layers the restrictions that are initiated at your city level.
I believe we all need to engage locally to understand the scale at which these changes are occurring. Won't you spend some time thinking with me. I've attached the Spotify and YouTube links.
great information…. i guess i am one of the few that’s aware of c40 and all the other things you mentioned….. 3 pieces of clothing a year…..i have asked others if by 2030 we will own nothing and be happy how bad is it going to be beforehand for us to be happy about it…. and do people even realize that owning nothing includes not owning your own body?!?!?
https://15minutecities.info/
https://stopdigitalid.info/
