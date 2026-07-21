LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
38m

Tunnels are why North Korea has kept its independence. The Gazans and Iranians have learned from them.

Reply
Share
Donna's avatar
Donna
19m

Yes- I realized that long ago. 🙏

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture