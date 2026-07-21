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FYI I no longer endorse action for Canada. Mostly because they are Uber zionist. This can create a blind spot that affects true activism.

This aipac type franchise in our rights groups has many consequences.

The most important is possible significant blind spot reporting, or a biased perspective that shuns receiving or sharing certain information.

This in turn can direct citizens away from truth, either accidentally or by long plotted purpose. I am not saying what you should believe.

They do not acknowledge Gaza as an open extermination camp of smart city prisoners. And only showcase one perspective. Yet it is clear Canadian Christians living like Gazans you would expect action4canada to oppose.

David Lindsey talks about constitutional rights. While Gazans do not have a state or vote in Israel,they do not have representation rights in the state of Israel and capital punishment now is focused on ethnicity. That can be argued to be eugenics on the world stage.

Their land rights are paired to religion and ethnicity. This is some of the very things action4canada talks about. So why is the parallel not poignant?

They opposed vax passes, yet gazans are in a humiliation of show me your papers to armed guards. Mobility rights differ based on religion and ethnicity. Does Gaza look like tel Aviv. Why? Why not ? Palestine is occupied so it's not a country. Is it a pet run for people who deny their existence? Are we all human or not? Are humans given human rights dolled out by how human rights boards define recognized groups? FYI whites that aren't racialized and not jewsish are also not a recognized group. Aka the rights redress system is becoming itself systemically racist. That is a satanic inversion.

Animals treated this way would get more sympathy.

Action4canada decries property theft and government over reach. Yet 80 percent of buildings in the Gaza strip which densely housed 2.5 million people in high rises have been destroyed. Utterly flattened. That footprint cannot house tents sufficient for 2.5 million people.

The world despising this is hate speech. Action4 Canada wants free speech allegedly for preachers and Christians.

But how about antiwar Christians who want greater rights for Palestinians?

Blessed be the peace makers.

Action4canada champions right for victims of oppression in Canada without understanding the future for us all is Gaza.

The blind spot speaks of a partiality. But maybe I could be gladly corrected. Forward any speech by Action4Canada that looks at Noahide laws, Flock ‘s relationship to Israel. Or the parallel of government land theft and oppression through surveillance Palestinians are enduring. Let's work and encourage action4canada to open its eyes.

Not talking about Gaza or the Noahide laws, while Israel is pairing itself to the US through significant bills?

Well does it leads action4Canada's mailing list to look in one direction? While a threat flanks our rear?

From an academic first principled analysis alone, Gaza is ground zero for the smart city, and citizens cornered with no rights.

I decry October 7 and deny any violence. But it's both ways. We should be open to seeing all information including what may be our future if we are dumb enough not to look.

I would happily correct the record. A huge mailing list that gets balanced reporting is important.

They expose municipal over reach and I like and commend this work but their alliance to Israel when flock is tracked to Israel is a further difficulty And I view it as a blind spot. Yesterday I forwarded Sansone ‘s post on the treasonous bills pairing the US to Israel to Ms. Gaw and the response was. Get me off your mailing list. So if citizens lose rights from one direction it is intolerable. But if Israel is painted in a light. Nope.

I have noticed a conflict building agenda between Christians and Muslims I decry and oppose this.

911 started that. Muslim passports found in the debris of 911 hot the world a mandate for horrific war. Does Israel want more wars? Did Israel want that war? Did Israel have ties to the 911 operation?

It reminds me of a neocon agenda that may not be in our interests.

When I forwarded Tanya bill c-293 information she refused to engage. Friends who knew her asked for a zoom so I could present. She was not interested and promptly closed the meeting with a prayer instead of engaging. Until my bill c-293 work got a significant platform, then Action4canada responded.

I forwarded information that Trudeau liberals passed a bill removing the king as defender of the faith on bill c-9. Did that make it through on her work?

When I presented the problems on bill c-9 forfeiture clause and 2.2 before Ted Kuntz freedom zoom, David Lindsey gas lighted the unlimited forfeiture clause.

True opposition to bill c-9 should engage all problematic provisions. The two clauses that make bill c-9 a Noahide law? Two clauses David lindsey gas lighted me on.

Action4canada are allegedly Christian without exposing the Noahide laws Once. Yet bill c-9 can operate as a noahide law.

Please ask Action4 Canada to expose flocks relationship to Israel, the noahide laws, and Gaza as a smart city parallel we are groomed to accept as justified.

Is it natural for an organization airing October 7 movies to also have this systemic blind spot?

If you just go where the facts are then that's the reporting. If Israel has a large roll in the assembly of one world laws, religion courts or surveillance should we be able to show this?

If you have an agenda, after a while it can be teased out by how the reporting comes out? I see a blind spot that i am trying to show. I am not saying an agenda does exist. You must think critically and decide for yourself.

I'm wondering what you see?

Please listen to my podcast!!!

Here's the link on cameras

https://panopti.ca/

The divide and conquer is constantly aimed at Christians whose duty is to bring love and the gospel and to help the homeless, and hungry, sick and orphaned, widowed and imprisoned. See Matthew 25.

Look at where power goes, not at who you are told to hate.

First and foremost only love conquers hate. We are not to he a people of fear.

Message Lawyerlisa

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