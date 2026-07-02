Rabbi Marvin Stuart Antelman left the noahide movement because he believed the communists (intent on culling religions had infiltrated the noahide movement).

Communists in the catholic church? Say it isn't…oh it is so. Let's do a little dive on the noahide coordination.

There you have it. A little commission of stacked communist infiltrators have bent the knee.

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Final Document: Catholic-Jewish Bilateral Commission Meeting

Author: Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews

Final Document: Catholic-Jewish Bilateral Commission Meeting

Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews & Israeli Delegation for Relations with the Catholic Church

Freedom of Religion and Conscience and its Limits

The following is the Final Document of the Delegation of the Holy See’s Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews and the Chief Rabbinate of Israel’s Delegation for Relations with the Catholic Church-Bilateral Commission Meeting, which was held in Jerusalem, 11-13 March 2007: 21-23 Adar 5767.

1. At the seventh meeting of the above commission, held in Jerusalem, the chairmen Cardinal Jorge Mejia and Chief Rabbi Shear Yashuv Cohen noted the significance of the number seven within the biblical tradition as indicating fullness and maturity. They expressed the hope that the fullness of the relationship between the Catholic and the Jewish members of this commission will be a source of blessing to both faith communities and the world at large.

Cardinal Mejia also noted the recent passing of Cardinal Johannes Willebrands, former president of the Holy See’s Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews and a central figure in the historic transformation in Catholic-Jewish relations. May his memory always be for a blessing.

2. The subject of the meeting was the Freedom of Religion and Conscience and its Limits. The human capacity to choose is a manifestation of the Divine Image in which all people are created (cf. Gn 1:26-27) and is foundational for the biblical concept of human responsibility and divine justice (cf. Dt 30:19).

3. God has created the human person as a social being, which by definition places limits on individual human freedom . Moreover, freedom of choice is derived from God and therefore is not absolute, but must reflect divine will and law. Accordingly, human beings are called to f9reely obey the divine will as manifested in Creation and in his revealed Word.

Jewish tradition emphasizes the Noachide Covenant (cf. Gn 9:9-12) as containing the universal moral code which is incumbent on all humanity. This idea is reflected in Christian Scripture in the Book of Acts 15:28-2 9.

4. Accordingly, the idea of moral relativism is antithetical to this religious world view and poses a serious threat to humanity. Even though the Enlightenment helped bring about a purification from the abuse of religion, secular society still requires religious foundations to sustain lasting moral values. Critical among these is the principle of the sanctity of human life and dignity. Ethical monotheism affirms these as inviolable human rights and therefore can provide inspiration in this regard for society at large.

5. While on principle the State should not at all limit freedom of religion for individuals and communities nor of moral conscience, it has the responsibility to guarantee the well-being and security of society. Accordingly, it is obliged to intervene wherever and whenever a threat is posed by the promotion, teaching or exercise of violence and specifically terrorism and psychological manipulation in the name of religion.

6. In addition to respecting the freedom of religious choices, the integrity of faith communities should also be guaranteed. Accordingly, it is legitimate for a society with a predominant religious identity to preserve its character as long as this does not limit the freedom of minority communities and individuals to profess their alternative religious commitments, nor to limit their full civil rights and status as citizens, individuals and communities. This obliges us all to safeguard the integrity and dignity of holy sites, places of worship and cemeteries of all religious communities.

7. In the course of history, religious communities have not always been faithful to these values. Therefore, there is a special obligation upon religious leaders and communities to prevent the improper use of religion and to educate towards respect for diversity, which is essential in order to ensure a healthy, stable and peaceful society.

In this regard, there is a special role for families, schools and the Authorities of State and society as well as the media to impart these values to future generations.

In conclusion, the bilateral commission, having met in the Holy City of Jerusalem, expressed the prayer that the Almighty would bless and inspire both religious and political leaders in the region and beyond to work determinedly to promote peace, dignity, security and tranquility in the Holy Land for all its peoples and for the world as a whole.

13 March 2007 – 23 Adar 5767

Chief Rabbi Shear Yashuv Cohen

( Chairman of the Jewish Delegation )

Chief Rabbi Ratson Arussi

Chief Rabbi Yossef Azran

Chief Rabbi David Brodman

Chief Rabbi David Rosen

Mr. Oded Wiener

Cardinal Jorge Mejia

( Chairman of the Catholic Delegation )

Cardinal Georges Collier, O.P.

Archbishop Antonio Franco

Archbishop Elias Chacour

Bishop Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo

Mons. Pier Francesco Fumagalli

Fr. Norbert J. Hofmann, S.D.B.

Taken from:

L’Osservatore Romano

Weekly Edition in English

25 April 2007, page 8

L’Osservatore Romano is the newspaper of the Holy See.

The Weekly Edition in English is published for the US by:

The Cathedral Foundation

L’Osservatore Romano English Edition

320 Cathedral St.

Baltimore, MD 21201

Subscriptions: (410) 547-5315

Fax: (410) 332-1069

lormail@catholicreview.org

https://www.ewtn.com/catholicism/library/final-document-catholicjewish-bilateral-commission-meeting-1979

Coat of arms of Cardinal Meija

A translation of dual meaning. the peace of the noahide laws.

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Coat_of_arms_of_Jorge_Maria_Mejia.svg

The “Twin” Climax: On March 13, 2013, Cardinal Mejía suffered a heart attack on the exact same day his close friend and fellow Argentine, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was elected as Pope Francis. [1]

Titular Bishop of Apollonia (1986–1994)

Vice President of the Pontifical Commission of Justice and Peace (1986–1994)

Titular Archbishop of Apollonia (1994–2001)

Secretary of the Congregation for Bishops (1994–1998)

Secretary of the College of Cardinals (1994–1998)

Librarian of the Vatican Library (1998–2003)

All is not as it appears with this Cardinal Jorge.

Try to find his life on Wikipedia. Nothing about parents.he stmbles into ordination from the sky.

Well this Dutch site researched more.

“Birth

Jorge María Mejía was born onday month1923, inplace of birth.

Brothers and sisters

Jorge had 7 siblings: Henry-Camille-Gustave-Marie L’Heureux , Joseph Théophile Louis Marie Madec and5 other brothers or sisters.

Wife

Jorge married Unknown .

They had a child.

Death

Jorge passed away onday month2014, at the age of 91 inplace of death.”

This site is pulling my leg. The siblings listed end up high up in the catholic church. They also do not have Wikipedia parents.

Madec becomes a Bishop.

Madec was born in Ploërmel, and ordained a priest on 5 April1947. Madec was appointed bishop of the Diocese of Fréjus-Toulon on 8 February 1983, and consecrated on 10 April 1983. Madec was the bishop of Diocese of Fréjus-Toulon until his retirement on 16 May 2000

.here's Madec

Meija

They do look like BROTHERS in the more than catholic sense

What about the Lheureux sibling. Just another bishop.

https://www.catholic-hierarchy.org/bishop/blheureux.html

You cannot find a picture of him. Link one if you can.

So I decide to see if Meija is a Jewish name. Just cuz he brought in the noahide laws.

Yeppers.

So Meija is a Sephardic Jewish name

https://jewishgen.org/databases/sephardic/SephardimComNames.html

From the book, " The Inquisitors and the Jews in the New World", by Seymour B. Liebman

Do you think Cardinal Meija with the Sephardic Jewiah name was an infiltration? Or no. Its a stinking coincidence.

And his bio data is obscured. And he brought in the Noahide laws to the Catholic church.

https://archive.org/details/inquisitorsjewsi0000lieb/page/228/mode/1up

That's it for today's curious case of th WTF files.

FYI the satanic infiltration of our religions is true. I think k it's the canaanites. A 6k year old cult. They want to replace jews who know the bible and Christians and Muslims too.

They are the everybody doing dastardly deeds.

This the current play we are watching. The canaanites are greasing the right and war,. It will he a doozy they want Islam and true christians to fight and will blame it on Christian evangelical movement. That's set up already. Make America pay and dissolve countries. Say the noahide laws are the only way to peace. Install Catholic hierarchy marxist ready as the Christian alternative to polluted Christian zionists.

Masonic pedo units will be the worker bees. Greystone.

the key of course is shinning a light in dark places.

Sooooo

do you think meija was a systemized planned infiltration? From Argentina the alleged Hitler hide out

Message Lawyerlisa

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