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2h

Synagogue of Satan against Jesus infiltrated the Church!

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Wolf-Steppen
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The "Z-word" have controlled the Catholic Church for much longer than since 2007, hundreds of years actually. They both have the same goal of eradicating most of humanity, and most life on Earth as a whole, and they're already successfully doing so as never before, with the help of global governance and the "Z-word". Their genocidal, racist hate is overflowing in buckets of blood globally; and, of course, they call everyone else "hateful" but themselves. The synagogue of Satan of Revelation 2:9 and 3:9 is now completing their mass-murder of humanity.

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