“A social media post by U.S. Representative Majorie Taylor Greene (MTG) stating, “The Covid vaccines are killing people,” has gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The post from July 3 currently has 4.5 million views and over 40,000 likes. Many prominent personalities, including well-known medical doctors, shared Greene’s post while repeating the statement, “The Covid vaccines are killing people.”

In a recent hearing concerning the handling of the COVID crisis, Greene grilled former White House COVID-19 czar Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying that he should be “thrown in jail.”

“You know what this committee should be doing? We should be recommending you to be prosecuted. We should be writing a criminal referral because you should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity,” Greene told Fauci.

MTG’s statement that the COVID shots are causing deaths is backed up by many credentialed doctors and scientists. On July 3, a declaration signed by more than 1,600 doctors and scientists called for an “immediate suspension” of the COVID injections due to the high risks associated with taking them.

“A growing body of evidence suggests that the widespread rollout of the novel Covid-19 mRNA vaccine products is contributing to an alarming rise in disability and excess deaths,” the group of experts stated.

Since the rollout of the COVID jabs, there has been a dramatic rise of young, previously healthy professional athletes collapsing on the field, with many of them suffering cardiac arrest.

Overwhelming evidence has shown that the experimental COVID injections have caused millions of deaths and serious injuries, and the dramatic recent pronouncement of a former Japanese government minister apologizing for such deaths attests to that.

In addition to evidence of deaths and serious injuries due to the COVID jabs, it has furthermore been shown that the injections do not prevent the transmission of the virus.”

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/marjorie-taylor-greene-goes-viral-with-x-post-the-covid-vaccines-are-killing-people/

We are headed into 2.0. Monkey pox fell flat. Through apathy. Those who are awake aren't dancing for the piper. Those who are wound like a toy, are not cheating on covid with other diseases. And then there are the political genuflecters. They will dawn the mask and lend the arm at the least provocation.

Ughhhh yes.

The War for souls in many ways is how best to reach our ‘political opponents’, or those drunk on owned media.

It's liberal ndp, or in the U S democrat voters lining up for the boosters. Ha its union and antifa too. Ohh. Imagine a study that established your risk of death, or being maimed by cancer, increased with your political affiliation. That is a hypothesis that could be proven. How many people on the left will pay head to Marjorie Taylor Greene. God bless her. Or in spite line up for a booster. How do you teach someone where adherence is a pure political pleasure.

A breeze, climate change weather man alarmist view, as haphazard as that.

My view personally is those true believers are invested into covid drama. It's like their favorite soap opera. They like all the characters and the proof of the dopamine ladden brain is the injection.

No contrary statement will do. Fauci arrested, the WHO disbanded, doctors flipping their frightful silence. Will that wake up our political class of adherents?

My theory on the doctors? THE ENDLESS BOOSTERS FOR THEM? IT IS TO TAKE DOWN THIS VERSION OF HEALTHCARE. To replace it with AI and euthanasia. They needing their 5th or 7th…it is because then how does the system run. Can you assemble a team for surgery. Literally they are being targeted for EXTRA as a job requirement.

I am acquainted with the parent of a hospital administrator who complains about how difficult it is to get staff. Nurses , some, want only 3 days a week. Some miss showing up for shifts. The parents are astonished at the ‘work ethic' of this generation.

I wonder if these nurses are injured, maimed, exhausted.

We are using boosters to whittle the health of those with medical expertise in our society. It's a war really aimed at the elements of civil society. The continual genuflecting to Moderna et al in those areas is a war without bullets aimed straight at our institutions. No one is bombing hospitals. But they are bombing the individuals in those hospitals. It is a warfare to collapse health care and rebuild it with ai only.

SAVE THE NURSES AND DOCTORS. Imagine a campaign. Where we put up on social media and our cars and stickers on poles and bus stops. That is all it says. SAVE OUR DOCTORS. Instead of directing anger at them, let's try another tact. They are the point. Of the needle. Of the mandates. If the CCP is infiltrating for take over, you'd want weak systems. The DOCTORS ARE THE POINT.

Save the doctors. The bridges. The food supply. The supply chain integrity.

(If you are on antidepressants, keep a supply and a plan on how to go off them in the event supply chains are interrupted. Imagine medicating 60 plus percent of the adult population on antidepressants and then instantly stopping the supply. The known side effects of stopping is suicide. Thus mass suicide follows, or in sufficient amount to disrupt other functions of society)

I am sorry but I am trained to think like my opponent. That is what I do best after years of lawyering. So I say, what would my move be if I were trying to either capture society or transform it, or cull people. I would over medicate with something who's principal withdrawal symptom is killing oneself and then PULL IT or make duds. So on top of food think about meds.

As they ramp bird flu, consider it is our food supply, this time. Store extra food. If your government has become your stalker, your abuser, then you must voice your concerns and break up the patterning of information. Discerning our environment is difficult when the central messaging hive is in charge of the messages.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

