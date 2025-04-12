Leave a comment

Message LawyerLisa

Post covid 19 conditions.

Hospital capacity.

ACTUAL Risk are never broken down

Rash on children is a symptom (like monkey pox)

Exactly why would you want to make the dangerous spike in your body and take it in at that level and into places the natural course of the disease might not necessarily go. Ovaries. Testes. Placenta. Breast milk.

Flawed logically.

A bioweapon as stated in evidence in Dr. SANSONE'S MANDAMUS CASE.