Once Power occupied the left worldwide (through the DEI UNION TRAINBOW CLIMTARD WEAPONIZED HUMAN RIGHTS centralization) the Counter Intelligence Operations needed to occupy the Right.

COUNTER INTELLIGENCE operations work thus.

DIVIDE AND CONQUER. DESTROYING PERSONAL LIVES DESTROYING UNDERGROUND PRESS CULTIVATING (OWNING FUNDING) FRIENDLY CONTROLLED MEDIA FAKE ALTERNATIVE MEDIA WHITE HATE GROUPS FALSE FLAG AGENT PROVACATEURS.

DIVIDE AND CONQUER

If you try to create a unity that can move against the power structure today consider the following ways we are divided into our communities. It is really astounding.

the ISRAEL PALESTINE WAR MUSLIM V. JEW QUEERS FOR PALESTINE V. JEW Orthodox Jews v. state of Israel people who want peace v neocons billing as defense Christian (some) v. Muslim Right non-aggressionists v. State of Israel people who don’t like protests in their community V. pro-Palestine protestors in their community THE TRANS MOVEMENT GAYs against groomers v. trans movement women (sometimes billed as feminists or labelled terfs) v. trans movement Muslims and Christians v. Trans Movement the former left v. Trans movement the right v. Trans Movement COVID VAX STATUS covid vax injured v. medical pharma establishment free speechers v. medical pharma establishment small businesses etc hurt by mandates v. medical pharma establishment vaxed v unvaxed pronation state v. globalist WHO superstructure that runs society via emergency powers nurses vs their unions. the public vs collapsing health care silent complicit doctors v. the aware public DEI AND RACE making race a way to divide people is evil as ever CLASS the upper class woman in safe unclaves v. women and children everywhere police law and order and crimes are not punished. green grift pilfering for the “climate” “planet” vs the printflation poor losing their homes, families, ability to feed themselves CHILDREN V. PEDOPHILES those that see it v. those that want it those that see it v. those that call it a human right to childfuck GOVERNEMENT v. the PEOPLE people v. government drug cartel trafficking in women and children those that see it v. those that read paid media WAR MORE BROADLY the non-interventionists vs. SAVE “democracy” by spending and collapsing the economy while they hope sending millions to their death (women included - the new feminism) THE EMBEDDED CLIMATE CARTEL IN CITIES FOR 5G SMART CITY PRISON STATES the awake v. the 15 minute city operatives the poor who have no idea v. the 15 minute city operative STRAIGHT V. QUEER This is so manufactured. most gay people I know have a family they absolute love and adore - because they are loved and adored. But a weaponized feature of society now. FAMILIES V. THE SCHOOL RAISING KIDS BIG MIGRATION (opposition to it is billed as racism. Yet is is likely land theft in the immigration country followed by the globalist goal of stuffing everyone into 15 minute cities - see my analysis on the UN Migration Compact - mobility is being erased for all - but those at the very top) PROLIFE vs. CULL US ALL QUICKLY (sorry my bias is now couched in my understanding that the culling is coming from the power structure and all culling is the same. It moreover comes from the idea that culling always follows the mass impoverishment. Think great depression, Weinmar Germany followed by the necessary social unrest and pivot the poor into the war. Clearly (horrific evil) ideologies and color revolutions also played their part. It is clear that the profiteers always profit. It comes from knowing that the poding of children is the end of the rainbow and the transhuman agenda is in my view a genocide of man - by definition. It comes from understanding that female infertility is a necessary path into it and I don’t see abortion as anything different from safe decriminalized drugs or sterilizing of children or en-massing euthanasia. yes I understand it has been billed as a "woman’s right.” but it can no longer be separated from the monopoly that comes from ending female fertility full stop. You just need the idea that man’s greed can go to ultimate places. you then see the trans movement as useful both to get us there, and the there that we get.

I am probably missing alot. But you could align with a Muslim on Palestine or hate them there and think opposite on the riots or on Hands off our kids. Power let the Pakastani rape gangs go when it was reported for decades and illegal on the books. It is not an unsolveable problem. It is investigate arrest and imprison or deport. Like all things the police do and didn’t. things useful for depop or division are fostered. Now we have this amazing thing where speech criminals are arrested (see my book WORLD ON MUTE)

That is so the native population could resent hate immigrants more. that is useful to depopulation.

The idea is that the more division there is the harder it is to sit down with someone and have a path in the community towards pushing back about the globalists at all. RIGHT v. LEFT I suppose is the penultimate one. But since the pet projects of the globalists are coming in now on the left instead of through the right (for the most part) people are looking to the right to push back on the global anti-human agenda.

Muslims might align with Christians on the issue of the schools and then be weaponized against each other through the hardline ISIS etc types beheading Christians. (in silence in the media).

Unions might march on colonialism in Israel with the pro-palestine movement but be opposite on the transgender medicalization of children.

Athiests’ and Christians might be aligned on free speech and against the vax mandates but part in other domains.

This is called a color revolution. It is so well underway we can’t think for ourselves anymore and change our social media photo and bar our teeth to each dance the puppeteers tell us to dance to.

And of course both sides and the weaponization of the extreme polarization are heavily funded. I am asked if I want “support” or “sponsorship”. I have consistently said no. I don’t know if the funding would come from a source that would be exposed as far something, or you know just a globalist mechanism to undermine. Want to support me. BUY MY BOOK WORLD ON MUTE - first my reviewers and readers are saying my work covers stuff not out there. Second it is 8 USD if you get the kindle edition (you can download kindle and read it on your computer). I have been resistant to getting into groups more largely especially ones that offer to run a website with my name on it.

It is just my instinct that right now I see the need to fund a polarized world and that the infiltration is real. I gave a speech at Queen’s Park in Ontario Canada and there were MORE SPOOKS THERE THAN interested listeners. That could have its own post. I assume all the spooks and actors knew each other. I see that interest in me as a compliment and curious both. But it is a statement of our times

DESTROYING PERSONAL LIVES

is the next step in the counter intelligence operation.

That is the SPEECH COMMITTEES collusion with MEDIA to silent all opposition to

trans

immigration forced migration

climate

big disease

big vax

big UN

big war

I assume I am forgetting something. My book is 500 pages of the detailed collusion and the source documents that forced it upon us globally. This system is necessary to take down the opposition to globalist plans. it is only for that purpose and it is completely sewn up top to bottom and embedded as the permanent entry into social credit-unless the membership and lawyers manage to stand. (it is why coming against the lawyers is actually perhaps the wakeup call that is needed) BUY THE BOOK ALREADY. funding those aligned with globalist ownership is through DEI, their consultants, ESG, their big grift etc etc.

DESTROYING THE UNDERGROUND PRESS

WELL they do it with bills. remember google had to pay for press links or facebook. then they just outlaw news. because they don’t want you to share unapproved anti-globalist narratives.

the surveillance state that marches out is ever expanding. known unline so the speech is insta-culled.

making the press get a licence to be called media, that the government gives out. Rich. that is so rich. funding state approved media to the ying yang. making us so broke ass so we can’t support the independent media etc.

CULTIVATING (OWNING FUNDING) FRIENDLY CONTROLLED MEDIA

ok well that is so well established that if this is news to you, you are only reading controlled media.

FAKE ALTERNATIVE MEDIA

Have you seen some of that. I have. The only thing, is that these people always get red-pilled. Like unless you are constantly pressing the MK Ultra button on them, or providing them some kind of richness, they end up red pilled, white pilled believing in God and switching sides secretly. Sorry it happens.

WHITE HATE GROUPS

"White Hate Groups" (1964-71): This unique COINTELPRO program functioned largely as a component of the FBI's operations against the progressive activists who were COINTELPRO's main targets. Under the cover of being even-handed and going after violent right-wing groups, the FBI actually gave covert aid to the Ku Klux Klan, Minutemen, Nazis, and other racist vigilantes. These groups received substantial funds, information, and protection-and suffered only token FBI harassment-so long as they directed their violence against COINTELPRO targets. They were not subjected to serious disruption unless they breached this tacit under standing and attacked established business and political leaders.[13]

It is hugely important to have this boogey-man so as to neutralize any pushback on anti-racism policies and to have a domestic “extremist” that justifies mass surveillance. It also makes white guilt more prominent because of how horrific such groups are. Funding this and funding the anti-hate at the same time is the necessary Hegelian dialectic. Funding this is the same as funding both sides of all movements so the polarization and perception of social collapse is overwhelming. Funding both sides of wars, then both sides of the protests against the wars. All the same game. The unfunded Union members et al Trainbow would never move without viable people to “hate.” That hate has to be on display.

FALSE FLAG

if you don’t think this is run by power and intelligence communities you are as naive as anyone thinking pedos aren’t infiltrating our schools and everywhere else children are collected. or that blackmail with pedo acts isn’t a lever of control by globalists Eptsein at al.

the only thing about that pendulum is that as pedos come out into the wood work and show themselves - some wake up. And as all power becomes pedo they think they can normalize it fully when they absolutely cannot. WE FUCKING HAVE THE SAME REACTION TO PEDOS as we do to snakes, rats, and stepping in shit. Sorry you are going to misplay this hand.

False flags are run to take over countries that includes our formerly western value countries. Most genocides followed disarming the population. Come to your own conclusions.

AGENT PROVACATEURS.

These individuals take a peaceful protest and encourage violent acts. BE FUCKING WARe. THIS IF FOR martial law. To this day the occupation of the bridge between Canada and the US during the trucker protest is billed as the mystery of the century. where did the idea come from, who organized it and martialed people. where did all those new people come from.

J6 and pushing through the Capital building.

If you think you have a great gay-dar as they say. do you have an agent-provacateur-gar?

This whole thing and our necessary division is for the purpose of paving their way while profiting on the demise of society.

One thing you should consider is the following: once communism, social credit, digital feudalism into a 15 minute city with controlled food and allowable speech enters - there is no place to “move to”

I think of the war in Gaza as the removal of tunnels to rebuild it into the smart city. no matter how it gets covered and how those polarized on either side see it, it aligns too well with that.

do all disasters end up rebuilt into this perfect franchise. yessiree they do.

they make it so you earn a living on dismantling your society.

clever. my solution is that we take down the system I show in my book. WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON is available on amazon.

the only thing I keep thinking - is everyone top to bottom in this system working to make it happening and not opposing it will soon have the mass consciousness to understand where their interests lay.

we think we have no power.

LET ME TELL YOU THIS. THEY wouldn’t need to work on a perfect censorship mechanism (AS OUTLINED IN WORLD ON MY MUTE)

IF THEY WEREN’T AFRAID OF OUR WORDS ALONE

support my work.

buy my book.

not because I want your money. I have yet to pay off my editing costs. I have decided my money is no good once CBDC comes in. I want to franchise my ideas because I think they are important and useful to the purpose of preserving our rights. (I do so for the weaponized right the weaponized left and all those in between)

Do you ever wonder if those in the intelligence community forced to read us to rat on us end up rooting for us.

Do you ever wonder if those in the intelligence community forced to stalk us, ever end up rooting for us.

do you ever wonder if those in the radicalized opposition to us ever see our humanity and then question the dogma of their positions.

how does true free speech dismantle them and why are they terrified by it.

we live once. Life is beautiful. In the past our life expectancy was lower through the harshness of life (with the fuckery of globalists). do not be afraid. Instead consider how beautiful your divine existence on this tortured planet is. Work to have a beautiful life. hug someone you think, thinks opposite to you. I bet you sob like a baby.

such strange times we are in. the last thing we are allowed to do is see each other as human and worthy.

search WORLD ON MUTE on amazon.

