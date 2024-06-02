Danielle Smith had to apologize for referring to a Netflix special The Charms of Tyrant. She compared the covid area policies to tyranny.

“Keep me away from those dirty unvaxed.”

Now those who think that is a sustainable opinion about another human being has a hard time justifying that with me. They can PISS UP A ROPE.

HERE IS THE VIDEO SHE HAD TO APOLOGIZE BECAUSE THE NDP WENT AFTER HER.

there is falling for a tyrant

and there is being the architect of genocide. Notley suggested Danielle Smich compared the vaccinated were the architects of genocide. Smith in my view said they fell for a tyrant.

https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/video/1.6836546

While she did apologize:

She is no longer alone across the world calling Justin Trudeau a TYRANT IN HIS OWN RIGHT. A TYRANT NOW. NOT BECAUSE OF HISTORY OR ANYTHING THAT HAPPENED IN THE PAST many many many people see him as a tyrant presently.

does tyranny solidify always with gas chambers. or with mass murders. or with mass oppressions. If that is the case, do people have to wait to speak up until the very LAST MINUTE, so power won’t exploit and shame them into silence? “Ah ha! I knew it. You intend to use martial law to repress me up until you take my life!!! Now I can tell everyone, without worrying they might shame me for speaking up too early. ARRGH.” falls dead at hand of tyrant.

Or can they point out what is wrong ahead of time.

It either is freedom we have, and these discussions can be had or communists own the platforms on which speech can be disseminated. Communists covering for Fascists, now on the left. Oh that also can never happen, become totalitarian from another political source. Orwellian.

There is no possible way to refer to Germany's abject failures from 1933 to 1945, as doing so is Hate.

Never again, will be hard to do without dialog on what to look out for.

Right QR code ….Star

15 minute city … ghettos

Unclean, unvaccinated. ARE ALL COMPARISONS YOU CANNOT SAY. Is it valid for survivors of atrocities to demand silence. Can we honour the fallen with demands for FREEDOM INSTEAD. IT IS THE ONE THING THAT WOULD HAVE SAFEGUARDED ALL VICTIMES OF THOSE CAMPS.

According to the CBC, Danielle Smith used the NUREMBERG CODE in reference to the mRNA.

“At that time, the organization was responding to another Calgary Herald opinion article, in which Smith wrote that a "national discussion" was taking place surrounding whether people should be forced to take mRNA vaccines.

Smith suggested that would fly in the face of the Nuremberg Code. The Nuremberg Code is a set of principles established after the Second World War stipulating that people must choose if they want to receive experimental medical treatment.

"The medical trials that Smith alluded to were performed without the consent of the victims, who suffered indescribable pain, mutilation, permanent disability or even death as a result," wrote Lisa Libin, vice-president of the Calgary Jewish Federation, in response.

"They were sadistic procedures, often with torture as the primary objective. Invoking the horrors perpetrated by Josef Mengele to one's reservations about the vaccine rollout is not only appalling but completely insulting to our community and others who suffered at the hands of the Nazis.”

Last fall, the UCP board disqualified a potential candidate who had compared vaccine passports to policies enacted by Hitler and the Nazi regime.”

The interesting thing about Lisa Libin’s statement is that she should begrudge any people informed consent, by reason of the horrors of the Holocaust. If we could go back in time all of us (I would hope) would stop the camps. But to do so you would need to stop the ghettos. You would need to stop the stars. You would need to stop the dehumanizing of the Jewish people. Certainly more than Jews qualify for the protections of Nuremberg, and for the protections from dehumanization. If we can’t agree to that it is because someone HAS DEHUMINIZED THE UNVACCINATED SUFFICIENTLY IN THEIR MIND. TELL ME ANYONE HAS THE RIGHT to stop those who want to stand against PRESENT DEHUMINIZATION.

Was that not the protective reason the Nuremberg Code was erected: BECAUSE UNFATHOMABLE TRAGEDIES OCCURED AND WE THOUGHT MANDKIND SHOULD prevent the next unfathomable tragedies. Nuremberg is for HUMANITY. It is not owned. We are each vulnerable to dehumanization. We are each mortal. We are each at the whim of Power assembling.

Either we stand against dehumanization: OR we become complicit as it occurs.

NOW

HAVE WE BEEN TAUGHT TO HATE? I stood up to say we have. I stood up.

Now 3 years later with evidence mounting daily that the shots are killing and maiming, is NUREMBERG still something Humanity should be deprived of??

Tell me WHY AGAIN? Only if Mengele tortures us do we get Nuremberg? It has to be precisely and exactly like the Holocaust before Nuremberg applies. RUBISH. It is not an insult to the dead for those presently alive to want FREEDOM. If this reasoning can be sustained in fact the Holocaust becomes a bar to freedom a bar to informed consent rather than a lesson that truly means NEVER AGAIN.

Silence it turns out facilitated more horror to Vaccinated. It prevented speech that would have protected many. WORDS. WE NEED MORE NOT LESS. THOSE WHO SAY OTHERWISE WILL BE SERVING POWER’S INTEREST.

Death, maiming. So the guilting into the shots, the consequences to your life if you pressed your right to avoid them… all that …was really ugly wasn’t it? And uglier still, given the deaths, the fertility issues, the still births, given the cancers rolling out in turbo speed, with new ways to profit from them. WHY do we have to have a contest of Horror, before Nuremberg applies. Cannot we hate what was done to Jews and others in the Concentration camps and be entitled to Freedom for the duration of our lives?

BUT THERE IS ALSO THIS;

It is precisely because there are parallels that Power wants to use every way it can to shut down speech: The twitter files, social media removing posts, Professional Bodies silencing members, human rights codes using a requirement that requires silence, News failing to be news…. Even jail for speech. NOT AT ALL ODD, OR IN THE WRONG DIRECTION.

shouldn’t it be ingrained in us that anyone that wants to shut down your speech is nefarious? Anything they do not have the ability to discuss is the open lacks morality. If discussion at all, creates the reason for shutting down speech, it means there is SOMETHING TO HIDE. IT MEANS ANY DISCUSSION AT ALL WILL EXPOSE THEIR DEEDS. THEIR INTENT. YOUR VULNERABILITY. WHAT CANNOT SUSTAIN DEBATE SHOULD BE FEARED. IT IS NOT WORDS WE SHOULD FEAR, EVEN ON TABOO TOPICS, IT IS FORCED SILENCE.

If the millions who died in Holocaust era camps could speak, they would beg their lives be honoured and that their suffering be remembered- not for silence, but for the ringing clear voice of freedom. WHAT DID THEY LACK. FREEDOM. IF THEY HAD HAD IT, THEIR lives would not have been lost, their bodies, not tortured. YOU CANNOT BOTH HAVE FREEDOM AND THE HOLOCAUST.

freedom is THE CURE, IT IS THE PREVENTATIVE. IT IS THE VACCINE FOR OPPRESSION.

if someone takes your freedom of religion, your freedom of speech, your means of dissent: THEN WHEN THEY DON’T LIKE SOMETHING YOU ARE SAYING, IT MAY BE BECAUSE IT IS OVER TARGET.

BEAUTIFUL LOST SOULS.

What would have saved their lives I wonder.

The ability to speak truth to power? Same truth against any power moving against their people.

What I think is that dehumanizing any people is wrong.

Can I say that.

What I think is that the inability to question POWER is wrong.

WHAT I THINK.

THAT LAWS THAT SPELL TYRANNY ARE NOTHING. THEY ARE A BLACK HOLE. THEY ARE TO BE TREAD UPON. spat at. LAUGHED AT. DENUDED OF IMPORTANCE.

CODIFIED TYRANNY, TO JUSTIFY evil, must be disobeyed. Must be spat upon. Must be dealt with contempt. All failure to do so will contribute materially to evil and its expansion.

IT IS DANGEROUS TO IMBUE UPON A SET OF WORDS POWER THAT REMOVES HUMAN DIGNITY AND RESPECT.

If Games about words can silence you from speaking truth, what comes next?

Paths with arrows you follow.

Street lights with cameras you allow to stay up in your communities.

Diets by overlords.

Prayers ripped from your mouths. Uniforms to scratch…. Children to mutilate and songs of Praise not to sing.

Mandatory DEI religion.

What comes next when they have all your words and a digital pen online, and a physical smart city to surround you?

what comes next? Why do they want us NOT TO ASK.

Unless

Until

You stand

With their words under your feet

Spilling the words from your heart

Shouting FREEDOM IS MINE ALREADY.

We will follow the path of their writings.

BUT I WILL TELL YOU THIS FIRMLY

You aren't theirs.

You are God's from your instant until your last and maybe thereafter.

Show them you know. Without doubt or shudder.

Because one who knows

shows inspired

becomes inspiration.

Becomes the path of our era.

We need so many paths

none with their arrows.

Freedom. Doesn't require a bayonet. It requires your words layered so thickly theirs dissipate into their black nothing.

Black ink on a black page is not law. It is nothing. Where the intent is evil, the page is black and nothing of it should be read.

Not read.

Not followed.

Those who uphold become the darkness of unimportant.

Judges must understand their importance. Officers of the court. the vestiges of our institutions can work when WE FULFILL the weight of morality that underscores them. they become a farce where they follow black law. black on black law. if they impose tyranny, they lose too their morality.

if a totalitarian state is being erected in words, then let your words tear it down. because we do not have the the experience in this, does not meant the first steps shouldn’t be taken. because we cannot see the remedy, doesn’t mean it is not there.

Those who say this is how your deeds are lacking in effect ERRECT A soulless chant AIMED FOR your life and freedom.

Tell all who will listen and say it loud now.

There is no security of the person where you cannot defend it with your words. all who want your silence, listen not to the reason they give. such irony that their words can erect a silence over yours.

Show your support for my work by speaking truth to power from your heart ❤ Thank-you subscribers, paid and free. We are together in times that require us to use our efforts and never mind we haven’t met this PRCISE evil before. it is a dance a long dance.

AND WHATEVER MAY COME

LET GOOD ANSWER. AND NOT STAY SILENT.

I feel that from the bottom of my heart. It guides me.

You do not need to know your path, TRUST GOD will light the way. You only must know that indeed you must take it.

THE PEN IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD.

for this reason they fear it, and erect pathways of silence.

because this.

because we know history. TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

