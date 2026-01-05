Get your guy in. Call getting him in progressive. Call real candidates populist ( aka the definition of democracy. ) if a populist candidate is winning, kill him or put in a lookalike that runs like the other him hers, only better because there's no chance the mask will slip.

Get him and the rest of all the hims. Or hers with adams apples to take Silly scale debt. That doesn't even stay in the respective countries.

Run the debt slaves.

Have all the hims, and him-hers take on debt and make them pass kill laws.

Make them assemble kill tech and assemble cognitive prison systems, and set up silly kill shots and kill devices. End privacy and invert everything so that up is down and head is tail and no one can think. So that comply is easier.

Then of course.

Make them default. On the debt obligation.

Then own the debt slaves and the land and resources and the everything. Including their words thoughts and ability to reason. Take their Bibles and holy texts. Make their schools subversive so each year less is learned.

Pretend there are reasons for wars by getting your hims in various spots to fail at peace and make hate.

It's the same play the banks did to the ottoman empire.

If though….

the contract for the debt is pure rubbish. Pure fraud. Because you fund and declare the terms via your little hims and your her hims your him hers, then nothing at all is owed. Except of course one big accounting to the people for the genocide that accompanied it all.

How's that working theory. All the stinking laws were written by the same people.

And I'm wagering on these guys.

I think I found them here. The post 2030 noahide laws are written centrally, globally.

Bridges to prisons.

