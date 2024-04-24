Here is a link to the presentation on 15 minute cities made to the Canadian Covid Care Alliance

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IalpI05CHxHj

Many people know I discuss the 15 minute city. I like to think of the organizations of the Municipal Deep State or the Spear of the Globalists.

If you have time to discover their presentations and browse the immense amount of knowledge presented on their site here is a link to MANY MANY wonderful video presentations on diverse topics and always with a view to explore intimately the topics from a scientific basis.

https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/videos/ccca-podcast-series/

I hope you learn about this group here in Canada and explore this the link above the many videos that might interest you.

One of the themes I am noticing is the linking of various groups that are exploring the control matrix from different perspectives.

I have seen climate scientists understand vaccine harms through comments on my posts. I have seen those warry of covid understand the climate control matrix. I have seen those awake on pandemic understand the war making powers of the state used against humanity. Those who want to understand how schools are ousting the parent and have agendas against the family are exploring climate and pharma control.

When the harms have the same underlying power matrix, control objective and silencing of speech light bulbs go off.

We are making faster and faster links, and now we have to make those links meaningful.

I theorize all effective push back is local. We learn through global connections what is working elsewhere and can borrow and utilize, however the push back is in the communities.

Also I theorize THIS:

In order to win we need to involve a greater percentage of ‘normies’. For that to occur we have to enter them on the easy stuff that they can side with. There may be a psychological barrier to distrusting that the medical field has been weaponized. or that their ‘politicians’ would betray them, or that media is a weapon of contol. So look at the issues they can relate to

inflation as tax; war against mobility; attack on food (and feeding their family or themselves); attack on clothing and weaponizing energy to make things like funding businesses and home cost prohibitive seeing policies as against our GDP and economy using regulation to make building and home ownership cost prohibitive These are the 15 minute city policies and so it is a good area to focus in on making people aware

I see people who are left in the 25% resistant to thinking of the shots as weapons. or resistant to seeing their government as betraying them on that. hook line and sinker. so move to the area that gently eases them in. EXPOSE THE 15 MINTUE CITY AGENDA. expose CLIMATE FRAUD HOAX. (it is changing always has over millenia and carbon is not the issue causing it and CO2 follows temperature aka is an effect - i think of it as raising to raise plant life which provides shade and means to live on the planet- it is a lovely reaction to heat and a lucky one.)

So destroy the reason for our 15 minute prison - that is climate. and destroy the reason for centralized control that is WAR.

Last we are censored everywhere. Therefore censorship is still live and hot. More incoming censorship is on the books everywhere including prison for speech. Therefore the global censorship matrix is still on the move. (linked in will not let me post any covid or vaccine information still.)

YET both sides of the war in the middle east conflict are pushed through everywhere in the most inflammatory ways on every social and media platform. Try one post on vaccine injury. Down in seconds. think about that a little since we are all on our respective ‘sides’ on this war.

I conclude that this is one of the eye of the storms of the globalists. They wish for the Middle East to erupt otherwise they would hide the data of brutalized Gaza and or the Hammas attack of Oct 7. Both are exposed all the time with greater and greater polarization. No I do not see that peace is desired at all. The war is useful to the globalists. THINK.

Whenever I watch ‘news’, I say, what do they wish for me to see or know today. They wish for us to take sides, and demand for war in the Middle East. or demand we shut down protests in our nations. WHY. we will have no protest zones everywhere. THINK. RIGHT NOW IT is because of GAZA protests. think. because of drag queen story hours? no school protests and libraries are out. (city by city these bubbles or by laws are being erected). next can’t protest or even pray bubbles around Abortion clinies. Bill 100 can’t protest on roads and sidewalks (Ontario). Gaza protests can’t protest next around hostpitals, and worship… etc.

SOME protests are natural and some are also funded. the protests are not shut down when other protests are.

IT IS BECAUSE they want a reason to have a blanket clause based on the Gaza protests.

once all the bubbles are linked there will have effectively been generated NO PROTESTS. so the Charter right is just eliminated.

Recently I thought that the trucker protest was engineered for this purpose and IT BACKFIRED BIG TIME. it was an op that then became OURS. think. think.

they want to oust ability to protest everywhere. oh look. Here is why.

it is because the reason they will give us to really protest hasn’t happened yet. they are just setting up the laws that eliminate the ability to protest in zones.

SEE THINGS IN TRENDS AND CLASSIFY THEM IN TRENDS. and then that is what ads. up.

the Middle east and why we see on social media the constant horrific data on either side????? WHY? don’t say you trust the globalists here but not in the pandemic. Be disciplined in the analysis.

this is the stepping stone to WW3 and more of the covid era martial law and even sending troupes. France wants to send troupes to Russia. So then Nato is involved and we are in a hot war. WW3.

Iran was heavily funded by the US just before war erupted in Gaza. Iran is also a proxy for Russia. But if you think the cabal is all on the same side, and team humanity all on the other, then the steps to WW3 are another depopulator.

Put China and Taiwan live with the US intervening for Taiwan then a ww3 declarations can officially fly. what would follow would any ‘cells’ in the US or Nato countries could “legitimately'“ make war in Nato countries.

Bring humanity to their knees and offer the 2030 solution. WE ARE IN the ramping up.

if a no borders peace is the solution where we are all under the thumbs of a global governance that would be the steps to it. No borders, all the WHO UN globalists in control for the ‘stakeholders’. people become administered.

oh and religion is the reason? so no religion solution. or upkate the DEI rainbow reliion on offer, or the climate cult on offer. The globalists clearly worship the occult.

using endless amounts of money resources and ENERGY (25% OF THE GRID NOW) ON MONITORING HUMANS. doesn’t square with there is a climate emergency and we can’t produce or use any energy. it squares only with global governance.

SO STRANGELY PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST IS THE MOST NATIONAL INTEREST TO SAFE GUARD NATIONS STATES. Peace now before WW3 helps team humanity. war is a pressure point for impoverishment and changing governance to control. wider war in that area will involve many many deaths from all Abrahamic religions.

peace PRIOR to war is how nation states stay national in scope and interest.

I see things in trends. I see things like pressure points to obtain results. I see things like: why would my opponent do that, what evil purpose would it serve them. 24 years of being a lawyer always makes me think about how my opponent is utilizing a fact pattern. always say: if this is theirs, why do they want me to know and what is that purpose. cold and clinical.

If you back out their 2030 agenda or their you will own nothing and take them at their word, then all you have to do is look at any ‘world event’ and ask yourself how that event will help them propel themselves to their outcome.

then you apply it. You apply it notwithstanding you have your ‘bias’ that is your race, religion, country of origin, sex, or what you were taught about gender, the rainbow or even God.

attack on colonialism is the same result back out the nation state (and the nation state’s protections) because hey colonialism is bad. and let the globalists implement the worst colonialism of all is the HUGE trick of it.

open borders. the answer often propelled in media I see is that is for the voting so Biden has his votes. it is offered too often in too troll a way to be the underlying reason.

open borders is because it is the fastest way to take down the nation state. no one in the nation state will understand the protections of the nation state or want to protect them.

so the divide in conquer is their utilization of our biases against us. right v left. they are pushing narratives whether white supremacy, or etc etc. and then we oblige by operating within that narrative. Indigenous are ‘valued’. or will that narrative be utilized for eliminating property rights from the people and provide them to the globalists. (just ask yourself WHY indigenous get the vaccines first, had massive drug addiction issues even prior to other communities and still have no clean drinking water despite MONEY ON TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION. - that narrative is AGAIN about eliminating the Nation State- Jagmeet Singh uses it to suggest Canada is a genocidal country and we should stop celebrating Canada day GROSS). Always place hatred so we are divided. SERVES who. but it works in moving people to edges and apart. how we interact and become aligned with these separate us psyops?

All has to be viewed through the globalist lens and how their versions of ‘narratives’ serves placing us in containers to be managed.

if they want to eliminate the NATION STATE.

then look at all we are taught either on the left or right and it is the same BS.

war- ONLY SOLUTION WILL BE for the UN to be IN CHARGE OF THE WHOLE WORLD;

How we are now taught about Indigenous Issues: Colonialism is bad, better get rid of the Nation State; and personal property: better have the Globalists have that property.

Climate; world is coming to the end better have the globalists put us in 15 minute cities; and globalists should have that property.

ever wonder what happened in those chinese cities that are empty. was that a gamed 15 minute city…

Rainbows: families are bad, better have the state educate everyone and take kids away from those who don’t AFFIRM, in case the parents want to keep their kids genitalia, reproductive organs attached and their children remain unsterilized. less procreation is also a goal. The family is unit is a unit of capitalism and the state (global) government needs all the power. OR really it is always about helping the child reach their full potential. REALLY. you believe that the state wants that. The state that is making everything expensive and wants 15 minute cities.

REFUSE IT ALL.

last HOW ARE WE going to War in all these areas, and these same nations are sitting down and giving our national interests to the WHO. Not consistent with the idea of war times at all. no one sits down like school girls to color a treaty that removes the powers of nation states. while simultaneously going to war.

they are the Biden administrations submitted amendments so why are Bric countries entertaining it. think. look. the war is a sham. the whole thing is a play. a big vast play.

epstein is alive and wondering how we are figuring it all out despite putting pedos in power everywhere.

We don’t need to follow their nudging. We are pushed into having Abrahamic religions at war now. For their purpose. So I refuse. I embrace my Jewish and Muslim friends all the harder. We are pushed into thinking it is black or brown v white. I refuse to believe I need to have that concern. I instead embrace all those around me irrespective of our differences.

I know what I know. I go back to my brass tax. What is my guiding belief (don’t have it do yours if you like) Lord Jesus said love thy brother like thyself. and He the physical embodiment God on earth came with that dominant message. He did not say love thy brother who most looks like you in the mirror. Love thy brother when it is easy.

there was no customization of that. It was us as brothers and sisters. And so it is. I know that our allies in defeating tyranny should and would bring us together in ways we do not anticipate. My church is filled with every color and race and then it is SHALOM or PEACE BE WITH YOU.

well PEACE be with you.

how do we WIN. visualize it.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

to do that look at your subjective interests, and see if they are being exploited, how they would be exploited in order to push the New World Order.

A total musing mouthful. What do you think?

