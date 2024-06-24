the cabal is all sides of all wars. it is a racket. Ever notice how their psyops hit each other?

1. for martial law (they don't like that at all);

2. for the draft (they don't want to send their opponents OR opponents children into battle at all, or women)

Didn,t they just add women to the potential draft.

3. for the population control (they don't want 7 billion less people on the planet at all);

4. for the ag play (they don't want Ukraine the breadbasket of the world at all);

Ukrainians dying or leaving to the tune of 50k per month. Who will be left for the ‘homeland’. Farmers? all return go to the city.

5. for rebuilding contracts (they don't want smart cities rolled out everywhere at all);

6. for the fear (they don't like drowning us in fear, so we become ineffective at making personal decisions that protect us and our families, and our communities);

7. for the ability to control communications (they don't like censorship at all);

8. for the ability to ignore the protections of the constitutions and to arrest 'enemies of the state' and disappear them. (they don’t hate freedoms at all);

fema

9. For the ability to PRINT MONEY, OH SHIT INFLATION, OH SHIT SORRY ABOUT THOSE ASTRONOMICAL RATE HIKES AND SORRY YOU ALL LOST YOUR HOMES OH LOOK BLACKROCK WILL RENT THEM BACK TO YOU. but you need a QR code to get in and your smart meter and this little rfid tag.(they don’t want us to own nothing by 2030 AND be happy- addicted to drugs- the next vaccines will all be meth);

10. For the ability to have control over food, medicine, communities blah blah blah (they aren’t trying to work a TOTAL solution);

here is my only idea for PEACE. we get the end oil rubbish pricks to switch to end war.

ASK THEM WHAT THE CARBON DIOXIDE OUTPUT OF WAR IS

HAHAHA.

I can’t stop it, it is beyond me. I thought we were all going to die according to HOW DARE YOU twit. She hasn’t noticed the CO2 output of fighter jets. and other war like deployment. QUICK GET THEM A SOLAR PANEL ON THAT TANK. make sure the navy has to get to destinations through oars or wind.

HOW DARE YOU NEOCONS. can’t we wind the little miss (looks like spawn of Klaus Schwaab) climate up so she stops the war, so we die of climate not nuclear.

what is CO2 emissions, especially a HOT WAR WITH NUCLEAR. it kills NET ZERO AND PARIS ACCORD. We be like it will be net 4040.

THEY HAVE TO SEEK PEACE BECAUSE OF THEIR OTHER PSYOP.

They need peace because GLOBAL BOILING. HAHAHAHA. NO BOMBS AREN'T HOT. TOTAL destruction and rebuilding don’t use a lot of energy and expel shit tons of CO2. it’s your cow and your farmer, but not war?

they need PEACE because it will tip NETZERO INTO THE GREAT FLOOD OR THE GREAT DESERT. WE WILL ALL BE COVERED IN WATER AND ALL DRY. HURRY. STOP.

if they cared about Netzero. there would be no war. this is BS. the war is BS. the Climate psyop is BS. just add it up to their other trends and where do you get. A racket that they are in on. scripted. and we are pushing back so hard they need a world war.

“Breaking: Russia warns the U.S. to brace for retaliation after Kremlin blamed Washington for missile attack that killed four in Crimea; The Kremlin has accused the U.S. of 'killing Russian children'

after a Ukrainian attack on occupied Crimea with long-range missiles supplied by Washington and said there will be 'consequences'. Moscow has summoned the U.S. ambassador to issue a formal warning...

DR. PAUL ALEXANDER

JUN 24, 2024

‘The Kremlin has accused the U.S. of 'killing Russian children' after a Ukrainian attack on occupied Crimea with long-range missiles supplied by Washington and said there will be 'consequences'.

Moscow has summoned the U.S. ambassador to issue a formal warning, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov issued a public statement slamming the U.S. for 'barbaric' strike on Sevastopol, a strategic port city on the Black Sea.

'The involvement of the United States, the direct involvement, as a result of which Russian civilians are killed, cannot be without consequences,' said Peskov.’

'Time will tell what these will be.'

'You should ask my colleagues in Europe, and above all in Washington, the press secretaries, why their governments are killing Russian children. Just ask them this question.' the spokesman for Vladimir Putin said.

After the Sevastopol strike, Russia accused the U.S. of 'waging a hybrid war against Russia' and of becoming 'a party to the conflict.'

Russia also told U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy the attack would 'not go unpunished. Retaliatory measures will definitely follow.”

Well I'd say I'm not convinced I'm concerned about retaliation so much as the continuation of their YAWN 2030 agenda.

real people will die. that is exactly the point. but those ‘fools’ aren’t worried about each other. they are worried the awake will continue to waken, before the program elements are in place.

We definitely need peace.

but will war mongers in the cabal give it to us. i

What are the chances: war is in place the middle east, Taiwan, China and UKRAINE escalation.

WHAT ARE THE CHANCES?

AND ALL IN ONE ADMINISTRATION.

peace messages should fly citizen to citizen. like Liveaid Africa. for the ‘consciousness’ of the world.

