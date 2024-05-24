One thing that should bother the left and the right is NO SPEECH ZONES. If you make a box and anything put into the box can never be finessed or criticized then two things happen

1. A logical absurdity. How is it that some mankind has created for the first time ever a flawless anything which cannot be criticed. DIE has entered the school and with angelic qualities they are forever and instantly beyond reproach.?

2. Then all you have to do is keep making that box bigger.

Adding more content to that box. Imagine what that box could contain that would offend 100 per cent of all the champions of the program sitting here today.

Power can abuse systems that are insulated from review or criticism.

Eventually the contents of the box protected by guards of speech has the potential to cross every one's toes.

Remember, if Power is setting up the system it is for Power's purpose.

Trans humanism.

Will piggy back on the rights and medical based infrastructure we are currently setting up.

Transhumanism? The rfid chip. Melding man in the machine. The military use of man in an unholy way. It is military. Isn't it.

Why does power all of a sudden care about children living their authentic lives.

"Trans rights. Are human rights." Why is that jingle say such obvious things. Any child of God is human born with inelaieble rights.

Neural link. The race is under the skin. It is eclipsing in effort the race to outer space and the moon.

Cyborgs…Trans. Rights…are human rights.

Cyborgs vote?

Will your chip have an expiry date. A best before date.

TECHNOLOGY AND CONTROL HAS REACHED THIS STAGE.

AND SCHOOL BOARDS WANT TO MICKEY MOUSE FORCED SILENCE.

where do you hide all rfiddddd.

The anger and power and militancy we witness are not for these loved and dear children. And we are creating boxes that no one can disagree with. What gets put into the box next won't matter, if mand kind prevents discussing these issues, they will be unable to prevent some of the biggest and worst indignities. Universally. To each of us.

Silence is neither love nor hate. It so foolish a policy,

so naive a course of action.

THAT IT IS DEVOID ….empty

silence empties meaning from our lives.

this as a policy, is a thunderous policy of evil. meant to take speech not merely for now. But for next. Then for always.

Will trans rights include speech.

will dear and loved today's children want the right to dissent in the future. Who's world are we tearing up with these policies.

divide and conquer is so old a military practice on the battle field we forget it is as useful today.

Think. the box. What goes in it next.

if I had to speak to a school board, I would address the silence. I would want them to know, the next time we can't talk, will be one we will all need to.

I wouldn't say a single thing about Gender ideology. The flag and conquest.

I would talk about the sound of silence. That is what I would say.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

