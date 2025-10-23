I do not have the “clearance” to attest to this information but here you go.

Superior General Arturo Sosa Abascal , New Black Pope Installed with a ranking 6 levels above Pope Francis!

He is the most powerful man on Earth, who rules over Maritime Laws (business) . He controls the banking system, Freemasonry and the Secret Services (CIA, FBI, NSA, SIS, MI6, Scotland Yard, Mossad, CSIS, DGSE, FSB). The Vatican owns 60% of all of Israels land and the Land of the Temple Mount for their Third Solomon’s Temple where they want their throne. He is a part of the Arcana Arcanorum controlled by the Papal Bloodlines within the I-Mori. These bloodlines are the omega point of control. These are the Farnese, ORSINI, Aldobrandini, Somaglia & Breakspear. Their war room command center is within the Borgo Santo Spirito which is missile protected! Viktor Emmanuelle IV wanted to nuke this region of Rome. Henry Breakspear and Pepe Orsini are in high control! Jesuit Assistancy Soldier, James Grummer controls the United States Corporation.



For the first time in almost 500 years of life, the Company of Jesus, the most numerous and influential religious order of Catholicism, will be led by a non-European, and in particular from a Latin-American. And this just at the moment when there is a Pope, in turn, himself aJjesuit, he is also Latino-American.



The election of Father Arturo Sosa Abascal was within the plans of the general congregation in Rome on October 2, which took place the morning shortly after 11.30 am, when the classroom was heard to roar a big round of applause. The first to publicly communicate the name of the new Father General is respected the tradition that the first to be informed of the Pope, in virtue of the special bond that unites the order founded by Ignatius of Loyola to the successor of Peter.

PAPAL ROME RUNS THE U.S.

It is not Zionist or Khazarian Jews – or Israel – or Jewish neo-conservatives who have been – or are – running the USA, as some folks allege but they play a rather large role with the relationship of the Illuminati with the Jesuits. RATHER, agents of Papal Rome have been running the U.S. for over a century! Yes, they do occasionally place a Papal “court Jew” in a prominent position (e.g., the head of the Federal Reserve) to give the New World Order conspiracy a Jewish “flavor”; however, Papal Rome is the real controller of the U.S.! (And she rules the U.S. from “behind the scenes”!)



Make no mistake, the U.S. and all its townships, cities, counties and states are incorporated separately and owned by Papal Rome.

They Rule by Matthew 24



They Will Perish by Revelation 18 as the

Babylonians They are!

THE POPE’S BANKS IN AMERICA, THE GIANNINI FAMILY, and THE AMERICAN CIA LINK



​SECRET TREATY OF VERONA LINK



MARC RICH AND THE SOYBEAN SWINDEL OF THE POPE LINK”

go to the first link to access all these links: http://www.americaismyname.org/black-pope.html

Now this could be its own propaganda. And I ask that you love the Christian and not the rot at the top. Like you love your neighbor and not the rot of their government. Just like the acts of governments hardly represent you, we can now see much of Christianity for generations has been infiltrated precisely because they hate and fear Christ. The division between Orthodox, Protestant, Catholic is for the purpose of dividing the church or worse the people from the strength of Scripture.

but the church is the people. Buy actual bibles.

Thus Christians are being massacred in Mozambique, Congo, and Nigeria in such calamitous silence. The anti-Christians believe if our skulls are severed from our bodies we will not rise in the final days. interestingly enough these same holders of this belief, also think there is no hell. You might be an atheist hating christians, but it’s the demonic antichristians who have a peculiar set of incongruous beliefs.

You couldn’t get two more radical incompatibilities. It takes the most profound deceiver, to convince its antichrist brethren of : creation, garden, adam kadmon (adam before rib taken out - aka hemaphrodite androgine) demons, satan, lucifer, CHRIST, the anti-christ, severing Christian heads is necessary AND drum roll no hell. well. ultimate power on earth sits beside the ultimate deceiver and they line their followers into hell like a trans conveyor pipeline from school classrooms to medical facilities.

However, The idea of the crypto Christian who infiltrates our church to invert its principles and to remove the teachings is so apparent. the blessing of the Icecube by the pope is a satanic inversion of Genesis. So we have dying Nigerians and the rest of humanity Christ followers are now less than the value of a melting hunk of water.

There are those that say the infiltration came into the Jesuits from elsewhere. Does it matter the source. There are very few institutions of power now teaching use to follow Christ. The UN and the Knights of Malta? The Jesuits? the Illuminati? The Masons. The Kaballist Rabbis? the Gnostic Christian (occult satanists)?

How are they all connected. Is it as they say now- at the very top with the Black Pope?

What I note is the Division and Fear: this I know to be Luciferian.

Are the Jesuits, the Illuminati behind this? Does this oath ring true? WHO ARE YOU BEING TAUGHT TO HATE SO THAT YOU CANNOT STAND THEM, SO THAT YOU FEAR THEM, SO THAT YOU CANNOT LOOK UP to who engineers the calamity. Whether through this order or elsewhere it is this what we see:

“You have been taught to plant insidiously the seeds of jealousy and hatred between communities, provinces, states that were at peace, and to incite them to deeds of blood, involving them in war with each other, and to create revolutions and civil wars in countries that were independent and prosperous, cultivating the arts and the sciences and enjoying the blessings of peace; to take sides with the combatants and to act secretly with your brother (INSERT ORDER WHO GOVERNS US) who might be engaged on the other side, but openly opposed to that with which you might be connected, only that the Church might be the gainer in the end, in the conditions fixed in the treaties for peace and that the end justifies the means.

But I cannot see that any church without believers is gaining. This structure of power is utilized as BLASPHEMY.

Well there is the text

Revelation speaks about their blasphemies - so they hate us on account of Christ - who they hate the most.

Revelation 13

13 And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns, and upon his heads the name of blasphemy.

5 And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies; and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months.

6 And he opened his mouth in blasphemy against God, to blaspheme his name, and his tabernacle, and them that dwell in heaven.

7 And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.

8 And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.

THE DEPOPULATION EXPERTS THE CLUB OF ROME BELIEVE IN REVELATIONS (LAST BOOK OF THE NEW TESTAMENT)

SEE THEIR MAP OF THE 10 KINGDOMS

Revelation 17:12

King James Version

12 And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast.

Have you noticed the breaking up of the WORLD INTO ITS 10 KINGDOMS.

If Revelations is correct what should you be doing? Reading all of Revelations and the book of John. Apparently that is exactly what SILICON VALLEY IS NOW DOING EN MASSE.

13 These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast.

14 These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful.

15 And he saith unto me, The waters which thou sawest, where the whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations, and tongues.

16 And the ten horns which thou sawest upon the beast, these shall hate the whore, and shall make her desolate and naked, and shall eat her flesh, and burn her with fire.

17 For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled.

18 And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth.

Some have speculated this is NYC, The Vatican, Davos, or Jerusalem.

I am not saying you should drop everything to read the Bible. But if you drop everything to anything, it should be to read the Bible. 3 post secondary degrees and that is where it is that I am. that we who do not look will not find. but all that ask shall be rewarded.

Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: for every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.

I just don’t remember Jesus every saying and thou shalt use the thumb screws to bring the Prodigal Son to the Father.

Power corrupts. Ultimate power would do what.

Wide is the way to perdition. Narrow is…

I wonder then, if those in ultimate power ever ask for something that they have NEVER received.

do you think there is a black pope. Who moves the unseen order. I do not know. but I do know and recognize the system of sowing fear to gain control, and sowing hate to gain power.

Perhaps that is all we ever need to understand of this evil.

