You think the Transgender movement started with school.

Play with da boy. You put the value judgment. If you are pro trans then are you pro hugh.

Madonna

Transaction.

Visual masturbatuatory Transaction.

We are in a religious system. Not an identity system. Identify and pronouns are for school.

What we need is to understand the canaannites.

Has anyone seen the hip to waist ratio.

Want to watch a movie that is like curriculum and maybe you'll say hugh approves of the lovely ladies? It's also hilarious. You're sure to cry laughing.

Watch Death Becomes Her. Honestly. Funny.

Where are we driving folks.

you all good with social programming?

Curriculum didn't come from pure air above. Oh wait.

as below.

so above.

Is it the religion of our ruling elite. Can you see.

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