There you go.

The WHO SAYS SO.

The WHO has pronounced.

The WHO is obviously trustworthy.

The WHO.

Trans women (born men or wrongly identified by their medical doctors as male, who take something to.make ooze from boob) breast milk is just like women ‘s milk.

Better remember that when they use the words effective or safe or any other thing at all.

this gem is for your Boomer friends choking down boosters.

Now you can just put the WHO’s advice in it’s proper place.

Thanks BBC. first useful thing out of your globalist clap in a while. The WHO says so. Trans women milk is just as good for the baby.

Public Health is just an agenda with a title. Mx. Public Health. He her they.

For those who have eyes to see and ears to hear.

Share

Leave a comment