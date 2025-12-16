LawyerLisa’s Substack

Observer
5h

GUBU @ ~ grotesque, unbelievable, bizarre, unprecedented ....

BBC continues to be 'diverse & perverse'.

During the PlanScamDemic, BBC did industrial scale censorship under Tim Davies, via their Orwellian, "Trusted News Network" to multi-nationally coordinated censorship of the truth and

medical realities, at great/ incalculable costs to the victims, billions of victims worldwide.

They also pushed countermeasure/bioweapon as safe and effective with proper science to back that, in fact they had mountains of info that they were deadly and damaged fertility and they knew about the dangers of shedding also.

The seriousness of this toxic approach is enhanced by the fact that jabs they censored and mislead about were in fact bioweapons/'countermeasures' designed harm and kill via Operation Warp-speed at US DOD/DARPA. This Military covert operation is military attack on the Nation's that they lead to believe that the injects were 'safe and effective'.

Those in the UK and other countries who had a duty of care, and best practice contracts, Medics, Media, Politicians who failed to work out that the mRNA platform was not suitable for human's come perilously close to the Treason box, as in aiding a foreign military attack on ones Nation.

Alison H.'s avatar
Alison H.
5h

Pukeworthy.

