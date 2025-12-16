The BBC finally did us a favor. Ripped the WHO a new one.
There you go.
The WHO SAYS SO.
The WHO has pronounced.
The WHO is obviously trustworthy.
The WHO.
Trans women (born men or wrongly identified by their medical doctors as male, who take something to.make ooze from boob) breast milk is just like women ‘s milk.
Better remember that when they use the words effective or safe or any other thing at all.
this gem is for your Boomer friends choking down boosters.
Now you can just put the WHO’s advice in it’s proper place.
Thanks BBC. first useful thing out of your globalist clap in a while. The WHO says so. Trans women milk is just as good for the baby.
Public Health is just an agenda with a title. Mx. Public Health. He her they.
For those who have eyes to see and ears to hear.
GUBU @ ~ grotesque, unbelievable, bizarre, unprecedented ....
BBC continues to be 'diverse & perverse'.
During the PlanScamDemic, BBC did industrial scale censorship under Tim Davies, via their Orwellian, "Trusted News Network" to multi-nationally coordinated censorship of the truth and
medical realities, at great/ incalculable costs to the victims, billions of victims worldwide.
They also pushed countermeasure/bioweapon as safe and effective with proper science to back that, in fact they had mountains of info that they were deadly and damaged fertility and they knew about the dangers of shedding also.
The seriousness of this toxic approach is enhanced by the fact that jabs they censored and mislead about were in fact bioweapons/'countermeasures' designed harm and kill via Operation Warp-speed at US DOD/DARPA. This Military covert operation is military attack on the Nation's that they lead to believe that the injects were 'safe and effective'.
Those in the UK and other countries who had a duty of care, and best practice contracts, Medics, Media, Politicians who failed to work out that the mRNA platform was not suitable for human's come perilously close to the Treason box, as in aiding a foreign military attack on ones Nation.
Pukeworthy.