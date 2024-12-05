The multinationals did very well out of covid now didn’t they. Small business collapse and bankruptcy and closures continue to roll out.

Whistle blowers all over the north of Ontario have told me that small businesses in small towns in every direction are being transferred to Sikh. Are they the patsy for the ruling elite? Are they getting massive grants? Is that what Jagmeet Singh gets for his cooperation? Maserati Marxist is what they are calling him.

The transfer of small businesses I am told happened in BC and is ongoing in Saskatchewan. Is the transferee the same ethnicity? Personally I doubt it. It doesn’t matter who the business falls to. They become the patsy for the governing elite. Likely they universally come for a better life and are trying their utmost to integrate and have that better life. This is my assumption. Most are useful idiots, because the globalists ultimately don’t find it necessary to explain the how, once the karmic warning takes place.

I am from the north. Let me tell you how it works, in case you are a city boy or lady. Families know each other for generations. Your kids go to school with people who’s parents and grand parents and great grand parents went to school together. We know each other by the truck we drive. The links are long and they matter.

Now we see untold scales of small businesses transfer hand. I think this is a necessity for rolling out CBDC.

When the financial system changes from what we know and understand to CBDC and digital ID there will be mad chaos.

They want to turn it on when the smart city is up. When the cameras are all the street lights (look up). When they can read your licence plate. They can. When all highways have barbed wire fences along side them. (in the North- to keep the animals out- or the people in). When electrification and smart meters mean you need the mark to get your heat, energy or electricity.

When they’ve trained your new civil authority through the instant immigrants.

Can I explain how it would go down with a massive resistance of small businesses who didn’t like the multinational franchise adopt the Newnot-cash? The franchises and globalist order would transfer to CBDCs. But the resistance would be like in covid- small gyms etc. So these are closing, bankrupt, or changing hands. Systematically all. I deal in probabilities. It doesn’t seem normal.

The families in the north (insert rural America, the prairies, the east coast) with all the ties would rally around businesses, maybe there would be barter. What would be the resistance to Newnot-cash? What the globalists fear is the small businesses they don’t control. What if you give newcomers obscene loans or grants to take over businesses, would they be beholden to the instructions to transfer to digital cash. Of course they would. Would they have ties to the communities- that remains to be seen and might be up to us. we do need to pivot with the information we understand. If they live in our communities they should become our friends and neighbors.

Are businesses like pulp and paper mills and pickle factories being bought- AND CLOSED. yes.

It is to get the people to the cities. For the system change.

Those getting silly money to buy failing businesses? because. the transfer needs to happen. Canadians old stock first nation, next nation and older immigrants have western values. This is the problem.

The reason the West (and some think white- but it’s not on race'. It’s based on the fact we are used to freedom- and that has no color) needs the most demoralization and disenfranchisement? Because up until recently we had a great run with freedom. We had a great run and we aren’t easily crushed. That power needs to transfer. They say the word ‘equity’. That should be read as whatever it takes to insert digital feudalism.

The globalists will have the most difficulties they think with the west. So covid operation was health. it was demoralization. it was death. But it was the independent class. the small and medium sized business owner, the landlord, the farmer. We are seeing these systematically attacked.

A whistle blower in Saskatchewan said her lawyer was involved in making offers on every small business in town and then conducting the transfers all to east Indians. Same small towns. Same war on the older stock people.

All the franchises and big box- you think they will take only digi-cash? that’s right. they will. they are cornered for the purpose. Where are the patriots? First you close down their small town manufacturing then their businesses. Then you make hiring policies all DEI. why. well the old stock don’t fit it do they. New stock or instant stock fits best. Bank employees are being early retired and packaged out. It is happening everywhere. It is racial- but only incidentally. The transfer is occurring because they need to weaken the resistance that they might have. If we red-pilled our new immigrants as fast as they came in and made them want to have a small government and strong communities they too would be the target. The globalists believe they are walking out a plan. It requires DEI and it requires massive immigration.

They are dividing the two most old stock as much as possible. the First Nations and the next nations. We have a long history together. Most of us non-first nations had little experience with how difficult First Nation lives were. The globalists are coming for us have been coming for us all since North America became ‘free’ from colonial powers. But those colonial powers have been hankering for a return to absolute control for a long time.

The next feudalism has it’s practice in CCP China. The globalists roll it out, practice and perfect it on a more compliant population. The cameras we see now went up in the 90s in China.

I am from the north. Where are drugs hardest on parents? In small towns and on reserves all across Canada. Like a war on the oldest stock and old stock alike. Criminal gangs only have greater hold on the people through human and drug trafficking. I don’t think it’s different in the US. I see grandparents raising their grandchildren because their kids are lost to the fentanyl rape of our nation(s).

In cities new migrants (even a 2 minute drive from me) are men in hotels, while the youth of old stock Canadians are in tents in the cold. The percentage of people on drugs, experimenting with drugs is one of the travesties of our times. What does both Public Health and Trudeau want to do - decriminalize all drugs? So they publish studies about how great that approach is and disseminate those studies in our paid media.

What happened in the north this spring when some reserves received payments for treaties. A crap load of overdoses happened. The war is on the oldest stock and old stock alike. Casinos, drugs, alcohol and a war on church and our personal strength, that is what we are offered. No wonder there is so much disillusion. We are taking hope from our young people.

The means of production are attacked. Energy is expensive. The rate climb from 2022 left households numb and failing, struggling to make ends meet. Having less disposable income they could not spend it in businesses that would support their communities. There is an intended collapse. All the subversion we see we get told is ‘incompetence’. Come on. Even the absurdly incompetent get something right, sometimes. There is a purposeful directionality.

What does the massive influx of unvetted population do the health care system. Well it’s over-burdened. Another whistle blower tells me Euthanasia is a ‘Godsend’ to administrators and doctors. We become the widgets to push along with a view of life and death as indistinguishable. Health care becomes death offering by your government.

So let’s go back to the premise that the globalists believe the CBDC resistance would be in the independent, the famers, the small businesses, the communities with stable manufacturing and industry and long links of working together. Let’s say that they believe the resistance would be mostly in the oldest stock and old stock Canadians (and all those new comers assimilated prior to 2015).

Would you need those with institutional memories of rights to die off. Would you need the independence stripped: farmers, landlords, businesses.

Small businesses would need to fail for their plan to work. If they didn’t fail, they would need to be transferred to new compliant stock of Canadians (Americans). Manufacturing is systematically being shut down. (auto plants, pulp and paper, socks making, everything). The economy is systematically tanking.

Now when was the banking collapse or transfer to CBDC supposed to go down and what is the new date.

THE NEW DATE FOR THE SYSTEM COLLAPSE MIGHT BE THIS SUNSET PROVISION OF THE BANK ACT.

670 (1) Subject to subsections (2) and (4), bank holding companies shall not carry on business after June 30, 2026 . (2) The Governor in Council may, by order, extend by up to six months the time during which bank holding companies may continue to carry on business.

THE ORIGINAL SUNSET PROVISION

Sunset provision

670 (1) Subject to subsections (2) and (4), bank holding companies shall not carry on business after June 30, 2025.

Marginal note:Extension (2) The Governor in Council may, by order, extend by up to six months the time during which bank holding companies may continue to carry on business. No more than one order may be made under this subsection

So they revisit this SUNSET PROVISION OF THE BANK ACT AND SAY JUNE 30, 2025 IS TOO SOON TO TERMINATE BANKS? This version of the Act had been around since 1991. They decide to extend the SUNSET PROVISION. They revisit it. Where to they go with it? Another 40 years? 20? 10? 5?

No. 12 measly months.

That my friends is important. WE HAVE THE DATE THEY WANTED TO DISSOLVE BANKS (TELL ME HOW TO READ NOT CARRY ON BUSINESS AFTER X DATE) IN CANADA. It was June 30, 2025. They revisit it and punt it to June 30, 2026. Just a horrifically small amount of time.

Tell me the totally non-conspiratorial version of these changes to the Bank Act. I am guessing that it has to do with the timing for the entry point of CBDC. But tell me the globalist PR version. A whole new act is coming in. yada yada? THEY will bring in new regulations. It has NOTHING NADA TO DO WITH CBDC. ya ok.

I would love to have a banker explain this all. Someone who understands this legislation.

How did I find it? Well I’ll tell you. I was looking at some 666 provision of some act. And I thought to myself: what would be the most evil 666 provision in any act. I thought- ok let’s go with the Bank Act. Then when I read that provision I kept going and got to the Sunset provision.

I’ve been puzzling this alongside CBDC, the roll out of digital id, smart cities, biometrics. I keep ending up looking at my world with the points of information that I know. So then I when I see all these small businesses change hands, I understand it is for the great system change they have afoot.

I think that is the reason for the gun control legislation. I think they anticipate a formidable chaos at this time when they try to upload digital id and digital currency.

We have another year? because of the pressure we’ve put them under? because we use cash? CAN WE CONTINUE WHAT IS WORKING. ALSO RED PILL THE NEW COMMERS.

Here is the 666 provision of the Bank Act.

By-law not necessary

666 It is not necessary for a bank holding company to pass a by-law in order to confer any particular power on the bank holding company or its directors.

1999, c. 28, s. 63

2001, c. 9, s. 183

I guess that is an interesting provision too.

What do you think of my observations and how I link them to CBDC and the Bank Act.

Tell me what would happen to mortgages, accounts, loans, visas, investments, GICs, etc etc. if the BANK HOLDING COMPANY CEASES TO DO BUSINESS. what do you think - are those dates I found relevant to CBDC.

or no.

are they relevant to how DEI is working and how power is changing hands through concepts of equity.

are they related to drug decriminalization?

are they related to keeping the First nations and next nations focused on each other instead of the real power moving?

Are there sunset provisions in your banking legislation?

