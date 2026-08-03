First the suspect is identified as wearing… Jeans.

Then this statement takes place by Governor Cox. We got him! And The suspect is NOW wearing shorts and shoes.

Anagram Tyler Robinson

Born Storyline.

Observed on September 10th in maroon t-shirt, light colored shorts then on September 12th arrested in those clothes. Maroon t-shirt light colored clothes.

Also on September 11? Not t shirt and shorts.

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