One of the most interesting parallels between today's moon adventure and the moon adventure of the Apollo mission is how the moon mission was used to distract the public from unconscionable wars. Back then it was Vietnam.

Today? Was the moon again being used as a production sleight of cia hand to distract from Iran, Lebanon and Palestine?

What is Apollo but the God of War.

The real Apollo Mission was the destruction of Catholic Vietnam.

The moon mission sure required funds. Like creating the folding moon car that folded to the size a suitcase to fit into the moon shuttle. Sure. Haven't seen one folding car, despite this having been invented in the 60s. So that money was put where??? A siphon project.

It's Apollo during the Vietnam War. The gods of the ruling elite are in the cosmos. And the worshippers of these gods are fundamentally at war with Christianity. Then humanity broadly. The appetite is ceaseless.

Let's look at the site of Christianity in Vietnam before the Henry Kissinger et al got in.

Vietnam pre War.

South Vietnam was led early on by Ngô Đình Diệm , a devout Roman Catholic

Many Catholics had migrated from the North to the South after Vietnam was divided in 1954

Vietnam post war.

South Vietnam ultimately lost the war.

In 1975, North Vietnamese forces captured Saigon in the Fall of Saigon

The country ceased to exist and was absorbed into a unified communist Vietnam. Aka no more Christianity.

The capital Saigon was later renamed Ho Chi Minh City

Think…

Before large-scale American involvement in the Vietnam War, Catholics made up a significant portion of South Vietnam:

Roughly 1.5 to 2 million Catholics lived in South Vietnam in the mid-1950s

How many by the 60s???

Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City ) had large Catholic communities , especially after 1954

Many Catholics arrived as refugees from the North during Operation Passage to Freedom

The city became a center of Catholic institutions—churches, schools, and charities THE fall of Saigon

Pundits are around to tell us reasons for wars that never address Christian killing. Antiseptic.

And to make us look at the moon.

When Saigon fell in the Fall of Saigon, the country was unified under a communist government that viewed religion through a Marxist–Leninist lens—as something to be managed and subordinated to the state.

just like Bill c-9 now threatens to do in Canada.

The state placed tight controls on all religious activity

Many churches, temples, and religious schools were closed, repurposed, or restricted

Clergy Catholics) were: monitored sometimes detained or sent to re-education programs



For Catholics in places like Ho Chi Minh City, public worship didn’t disappear—but it became heavily supervised.

State control of religion

Vietnam created official, state-recognized religious bodies:

Catholic Church activity required government approval for bishops and appointments

Buddhist institutions were reorganized under a state-sanctioned structure

Independent or unregistered groups were often suppressed

Religion was allowed only if it stayed within political limits and avoided criticism of the government.

RE-EDUCATION CAMPS FOR THE CATHOLIC SOUTH

After the Fall of Saigon, the unified government set up what it called “re-education camps” (trại cải tạo). These were detention programs aimed mainly at people connected to the former South Vietnamese state.

Detainees and researchers describe them as forced-labor detention camps with political indoctrination.

Typical conditions included:

Indefinite detention (weeks for some, years even up to a decade for others)

Hard labor (farming, clearing jungle, construction)

Political instruction sessions (criticism/self-criticism, ideological training)

Limited food and medical care

Remote locations, often in forests or mountainous areas

Not a mass death and pogrom of millions of Christians? Or what lense do you see this in? Maybe you were watching the moon mission.

Some detainees were released after months

Others were held for years, even over a decade

After release, many faced restrictions on: employment housing movement



This contributed to the wave of refugees known as the “boat people.”

They were meant to neutralize potential opposition. Let's call the Christians -as the opposition to forcrd socialism and communism

let's call communists the mass genociders of Christianity, christians on a scale you haven’t imagined.

Let's call the financiers and profiteers of the wars as creating their objectives.

“Reform” individuals ideologically into the new socialist system

re-education camps?

They functioned as punitive detention and social control mechanisms

They stamped Christ from Christians and paved the new communism

Henry Kissinger was one of the most influential architects of U.S. policy during the later years of the Vietnam War.

Served as National Security Advisor (1969–1975) and later Secretary of State under Richard Nixon

Helped design and execute U.S. strategy as the war shifted toward an exit

The peace agreement Kissinger negotiated didn’t secure South Vietnam’s survival.

He received a nobel peace agreement for a policy that amounted to systemized anti Christian abuse and repression.

Kissinger played a central role in how the Vietnam war ended —the withdrawal, negotiation, and escalation. Major U.S. corporations earned significant revenue supplying weapons, aircraft, chemicals, and logistics. Wait till you learn their links. Bell Helicopter – built the UH-1 “Huey,” widely used in Vietnam Dow Chemical Company – produced napalm General Dynamics – aircraft and military systems McDonnell Douglas – fighter jets (later merged into Boeing)



G. WILLIAM MILLER

G William Miller seems to have the largest conflict as Defence Contractor. The US goes into debt to the Federal Reserve funding the war. He was ceo to the corporation Textron that profited from the war.

He was Federal Reserve Board: Chairman (1978–1979) that profited on US debt.

And he belonged to the genocidal Club of Rome.

A major profiteer of this conflict?

G. William Miller (1925–2006) was a prominent American business executive, attorney, and public official who held leadership roles in major corporate, government, and non-profit organizations.

Corporate Leadership

Textron, Inc.: Served as President (1960–1968), CEO (1968–1974), and Chairman/CEO (1974–1978).

G. William Miller & Co.: Founded this financial advisory firm after his time in government.

Directorships: Served as a director for Allied Chemical Corp., Conrail, and Federated Department Stores.

The American Presidency Project +4

Government and Public Service

U.S. Department of the Treasury: 65th Secretary of the Treasury (1979–1981) under President Jimmy Carter.

Federal Reserve Board: Chairman (1978–1979).

President’s Committee on Equal Employment Opportunity: Chairman of the Industry Advisory Council (1963–1965).

National Council on the Humanities: Member (1966–1967).

President’s Committee for HIRE: Chairman (veterans employment).

U.S. Department of the Treasury (.gov) +6

Business and Economic Organizations

Business Council: Member.

Business Roundtable: Member.

Conference Board: Chairman of this economic research organization.

U.S.-U.S.S.R. Trade and Economic Council: Co-chairman.

Polish-U.S. Economic Council: Co-chairman.

National Alliance of Businessmen: Chairman.

U.S. Industrial Payroll Savings Bond Committee: Chairman (1977).

The American Presidency Project +4

Other Organizations and Affiliations

Club of Rome: Member of the think tank.

United Nations Association of the USA: Officer role.

Leukemia Society: Officer role.

UC Berkeley Law (Boalt Hall): Served on the Campaign Cabinet and as national chairman of the Distinguished Professors Project.

The Honorable G. William and Ariadna Miller Institute for Global Challenges and the Law: Research institute at Berkeley Law named in his honor.

Federal Reserve History +3

Miller also held roles in the, Cravath, Swaine and Moore law firm and was an alumnus of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (1945).

UC Berkeley Law +1

so UN.

Club of Rome?

SHOULD defence contractors belong to the genocidal philosophical think tank? The Club of Rome sees population as an evil. Let's call that what it is. People living are the problem. Is there any conflict of interest here?

Key Reports: Its 1972 report, Limits to Growth, warned of ecological collapse due to exponential population growth.

Current Focus: The 2025 report emphasizes “Planetary Peace” in the Anthropocene, calling for a “cultural shift toward cooperation, compassion and care for all life on Earth,” echoing themes of stewardship found in many religious traditions.

The club of Rome relationship to Defence Contractors and war is highly offensive and a bit rich, don't you think?

If these two had a kid, this is exactly how he would look.

Uncanny really. But this is his dad. And I believe Wikipedia.

Stumbled on that.

Miller's relationship with the Federal Reserve creates direct links to the Rothschilds, the BIS and makes a daddy of central banking.

He's got these handsome dimples.

just a coincidence that Carney came to mind. Let's leave that behind and think about the idea of those who start wars possibly have the same objectives.

Let's look at Dow Chemicals who profited immensely and their controversial leader.

Carl Gerstacker

+4

Carl Gerstacker was the chairman of the Dow Chemical Company during the peak of its controversial involvement in the Vietnam War as the sole manufacturer of napalm.

The New York Times

Company Role: Under Gerstacker’s leadership, Dow Chemical became the primary supplier of napalm-B to the U.S. military starting in 1965. By 1969, Dow was the military’s only supplier.

Defense of Production: Gerstacker strongly defended the production of napalm, framing it as a patriotic duty to support American troops. He famously told protesters at a 1969 stockholders meeting, “You are asking us to stop arbitrarily the supply of weapons to our young men that have been drafted and who are serving in a far foreign land”.

Public Backlash: Dow became a major target for the anti-war movement. Protesters picketed headquarters and chased recruiters off college campuses . Critics highlighted the horrific civilian casualties caused by the weapon’s indiscriminate nature.

End of Production: Despite Gerstacker’s defense, Dow lost the napalm contract to a smaller company (American Electric, Inc.) in 1969 after being outbid. The company has not produced napalm since 1970.

Military Impact: Between 1963 and 1973, approximately 388,000 tons of napalm were dropped by U.S. forces in the region.

The New York Times +6

Napalm is a gelled incendiary substance that was developed to adhere to surfaces and burn at high temperatures. Its effects on humans are devastating due to the intense heat it produces and the way it sticks to skin and clothing.

Historically, the use of napalm in warfare has resulted in casualties through several mechanisms:

Thermal Injury: The substance burns at extremely high temperatures. Contact with the gel typically causes severe, deep-tissue burns over large areas of the body.

Respiratory Impact: The combustion process consumes large amounts of oxygen from the immediate environment. This can lead to asphyxiation for those in the vicinity, including individuals in enclosed spaces like bunkers or tunnels.

Toxic Gases: Like many incendiary materials, burning napalm releases carbon monoxide and other toxic fumes, which can be lethal when inhaled in high concentrations.

Those who survive the initial impact often face long-term medical complications, including severe scarring, organ damage, and a high risk of systemic infections. Due to these humanitarian concerns, the use of incendiary weapons against civilian populations is prohibited by international law under Protocol III of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.

South Vietnamese forces follow terrified children, including 9-year-old Kim Phuc, centre, as they run down Route 1 near Trang Bang after an aerial napalm attack on suspected Viet Cong hiding places on June 8, 1972. A South Vietnamese plane accidentally dropped its flaming napalm on South Vietnamese troops and civilians, and the terrified girl had ripped off her burning clothes while fleeing. (Nick Ut/The Associated Press)

ACCIDENTALLY DROPPED NAPALM

Napalm explosions.

a 33 degree free Mason according to Wikipedia.

Civic involvement

edit

Quick launch a moon mission.

MCDONNEL, another 33 degree Mason, is connected as an engineer to the Manhattan Project at Los Alamos.

Look at the seats of Christianity in Japan and what happenedto them. Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

8

Another 33 degree Mason.

Let's look at the moon missions as it relates to the Vietnam War.

The Apollo program (1968–1972) occurred simultaneously with the height of American involvement in the Vietnam War.

Apollo Mission and Vietnam War Timeline

Apollo 7 (Oct 11–22, 1968)

Apollo: First crewed Apollo mission, testing the Command Module in Earth orbit.

Vietnam: The U.S. was in a “lull” of offensive operations after the Tet Offensive but was actively searching for a diplomatic breakthrough. Paris peace talks were ongoing but stalled, and President Johnson was considering a full halt to the bombing of North Vietnam.

Apollo 8 (Dec 21–27, 1968)

Apollo: First humans to leave Earth’s orbit and orbit the Moon on Christmas Eve.

Vietnam:

Occurred during a year of intense anti-war protests and just months after the major Tet Offensive. Despite the holiday, combat was intense, and over 500,000 U.S. troops were stationed in Vietnam.

Is there antiwar sentiment against US and Israel because of Palestinian genocide, unprovoked wars of aggression against Lebanon and Iran?

Quick cue the moon!

Apollo 9 (Mar 3–13, 1969)

Apollo: First crewed flight of the Lunar Module (in Earth orbit).

Vietnam: The Viet Cong launched a “second-wave” offensive targeting Saigon and other cities early in the year, to which U.S. and South Vietnamese forces responded heavily.

Apollo 10 (May 18–26, 1969)

Apollo: The “dress rehearsal” for the Moon landing, bringing the Lunar Module to within 9 miles of the surface.

Vietnam:

The controversial Operation Menu (bombing of Cambodia) was in its early stages. Shortly after this, President Nixon announced the first phase of “Vietnamization”—reducing U.S. troops.

Apollo 11 (July 16–24, 1969)

Apollo: First humans land on the Moon (July 20).

Vietnam: vietnamese citizens in power bi july 1969

+2

Based on records from July 1969, the situation regarding Vietnamese citizens and leadership was characterized by ongoing conflict and political restructuring:

Political Leadership (South Vietnam): On July 30, 1969, U.S. President Richard Nixon met with South Vietnamese President Nguyen Van Thieu in Saigon to discuss the war, demonstrating continued, though strained, cooperation between the U.S. and the South Vietnamese government.

Political Maneuvering (PRG/NLF): The “Provisional Revolutionary Government” of South Vietnam (PRG) was established in June 1969 to act as a political vehicle for the National Liberation Front (NLF/Viet Cong) to gain a seat at the Paris Peace Talks.

Civilian Casualties and Activity: VC Attacks: Viet Cong (VC) sappers continued attacks, including detonating a charge outside the Saigon Central Post Office in May 1969, which resulted in deaths and injuries to both soldiers and civilians. Military Encounters: Vietnamese citizens, particularly in rural areas, were frequently in the midst of battles between the U.S. 101st Airborne/ARVN (Army of the Republic of Vietnam) and the PAVN (People’s Army of Vietnam).

The Hamlet Evaluation System (HES): U.S. forces in 1969 were using the Hamlet Evaluation System to track the loyalty and security of the rural South Vietnamese population, collecting demographic data to evaluate the situation.

Impact of War: By the end of 1969, the conflict continued to heavily impact the population, with high casualties for both combatants and civilians.

To really appreciate the moon Appaloosa missions watch this.

It is entertaining as much as it is educational. It's a critical thinking exercise.

Who is Artemis

?

Artemis is the Greek goddess of the hunt, wilderness, wild animals, childbirth, and chastity, known as a protector of young girls and a fierce, virginal hunter. Daughter of Zeus and Leto, she is the twin sister of Apollo and often roams forests with nymphs, armed with a silver bow.

So the new MOON MISSION IS NAMED AFTER THE PROTECTOR OF YOUNG GIRLS???

Protector of young girls???

Artemis is strongly associated with the crescent moon, especially in later Greek and Roman traditions. So like Islam? No. The Artemis name is pure coincidence.

The crescent moon became associated with Islam historically, not theologically:

Popularized by the Ottoman Empire (1300s–1900s)

The Ottomans adopted the crescent (already used in Byzantium) and spread it widely

Over time, it became a cultural symbol linked to Muslim-majority societies

Wikipedia +2

So the Israeli war on Iran strikes down the Muslim leader (crescent moon), then bombs a girl's school. Hmm.

Quick launch the Artemis space mission

Launch: April 1, 2026

Duration: ~10 days (returned April 10–11, 2026)

First humans to travel around the Moon since Apollo

Hahaha!!! I'm laughing so hard this is an ab workout.

South Vietnam ultimately lost the war.

In 1975, North Vietnamese forces captured Saigon in the Fall of Saigon

The country ceased to exist and was absorbed into a unified communist Vietnam

The capital Saigon was later renamed Ho Chi Minh City

South Vietnam (before major U.S. escalation)

Before large-scale American involvement in the Vietnam War, Catholics made up a significant minority in South Vietnam:

Roughly 1.5 to 2 million Catholics lived in South Vietnam in the mid-1950s

This was about 10–15% of the population

Why that number was unusually high in the South

A major factor was the 1954–1955 migration:

Around 800,000–1 million people (many of them Catholic) fled North Vietnam after the country was divided

This movement is known as Operation Passage to Freedom

Many feared religious repression under the communist government in the North

Saigon’s Catholic presence

Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City ) had large Catholic communities , especially after 1954

Many Catholics arrived as refugees from the North during Operation Passage to Freedom

The city became a center of Catholic institutions—churches, schools, and charities

Key landmark

The most famous is Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon , built during French colonial rule

It symbolized the long-standing Catholic presence in southern Vietnam

Social and political role

Catholics in Saigon were often well-connected politically and economically

Under President Ngô Đình Diệm , many Catholics held influential positions

This visibility sometimes contributed to religious tensions with the Buddhist majority

Bottom line

Yes—Catholics were not just present in Saigon; they were an important and influential part of the city’s population, especially in the 1950s–60s.

So it was a war mission, to get the public's consent for the destruction of Catholic Vietnam.

Kissinger negotiated the peace agreement that eliminated Christianity in the South and left those Christiansin camps whose horrors aren't well known, or even explored. He got a nobel peace prize for that.

Look at Christianity before and after Obama's wars. Nobel prize for that too.

There's actually frighteningly enough a whole bunch of Artemis missions planned. Decode your world.

Mission dates are going to be around some big freaky war deaths.

Calling the boomer distractionproject Artemis? They are laughing at us.

If I were Iran or Lebanon or the West Bank, I'd read moon mission dates.

Beirut bombings? No heznollah there. No just another seat of Christianity in the Middle East getting indiscriminately bombed. But you can't tie this all together.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.

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