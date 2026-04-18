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Peter Kay's avatar
Peter Kay
2h

Good reporting Lisa. I know and associate with a number of Vietnam war vets , in North Carolina primarily. Two have Parkinson’s disease , from the agent orange spraying in the jungles. US forces spray the jungles, then sent their military in to kill the viet cong. They were told it was safe to enter into , after time lapsed. It wasn’t. One individual received agent orange complications, that he endures to this day, though he was navy , and didn’t fight inland. He was exposed to it on the ship. He is not covered for any medical costs , since he wasn’t on the mainland. Corrupted politicians, to the core. Exploiting young naive men, mostly , into fighting their wars , unconstitutional wars , wars of aggression. So evil. One friend , deteriorating in his mind now , with Parkinson’s, says proudly , I did what I was called to do , for my country. Propaganda and mind control , is deepest I find , in the USA.

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grahamlyons
3h

CJB dissects the latest "moon mission" from a Kabbalah perspective:

https://substack.com/app-link/post?publication_id=5200556&post_id=193730418&isFreemail=false&r=3echlt&token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoyMDU0OTU4NDEsInBvc3RfaWQiOjE5MzczMDQxOCwiaWF0IjoxNzc1NzY3NDE2LCJleHAiOjE3NzgzNTk0MTYsImlzcyI6InB1Yi01MjAwNTU2Iiwic3ViIjoicG9zdC1yZWFjdGlvbiJ9.A-BHKgw1f_uXIXauJ2zya5VOO__GXlbMYV2Vd-Gw05U

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