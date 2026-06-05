“The loop is believed to symbolize the sun, while the horizontal bar of the cross stands for the horizon and the vertical bar the sun’s path as it rises over the horizon. Originating in ancient Egypt as a symbol held by Ra, the sun god, the ankh is used as a pagan symbol in neo-pagan rituals when placed on altars for blessings or to channel energy.[1]”

Origin: Egypt

https://www.wikihow.com/Occult-Symbols

The symbols of the occult must be known as they are a stamp of ownership, and of who the wearer serves.

You see the attemp to approximate God, Christ and the Word into the gnostic heresies.

Anch female.

Anchor.

Male and female.

Find a logo. Dissect the images. And see a reference to the cosmos etc.

When dei goes through an organization it transforms the logos as a signal or a RELIGIOUS TRANSFORMATION into the worship of the occult.

It will require discrimination against Christianity as its ethos.

Kabbalah and Jewish mysticism of the Chabad have the seferot tree.

Note. Not all jews or Christians or Masons practice this witchcraft. Not all initiates are provided the knowledge.

KABBALAH jewish mysticism SEFIROT TREE.

AT THE TOP Of THE SEFIROT TREE IS THE KETER AKA CROWN AKA CORONA

VIRUS.

Corona virus.

Do you see the anchor in the sefirot tree. The mystics call this the TREE OF LIFE FROM THE GARDEN OF EDEN.

The cube which represents Saturn worship. Saturday. The Lord of the rings. Saturn the planet has rings. The cube has 6 sides. 6 because that is the number of man WITHOUT GOD.

7 is God's number.

They speak. To each other and laugh at us.

If you appreciate this work let me know. I do it to level the playing field.

Catholic schools will pervert the cross after dei runs through.

That is close to the sigil of lucifer.

Logos with the cross are done on purpose. To pervert it and remove it.

At it's core the order we the people fight have one purpose. See it or not their operations are to destroy Christ and his true followers. They have been infiltrating Christianity for hundreds of years to pervert it, do demonic work in its name

Go to your churches. Look at lights and window, art. All will have upside down and inverted crosses.

World war 2 had a bent cross in the form of a swastika infiltrate every corner. They conjure their demons through their symbols.

That is their religion. Their centralization tower of babel reincarnated their Nimrod.

Bill c-9 will try to eliminate the cross and the Bible. It's not incidental. It's not ancillary. It is who and what they fear.

Every op done will appallo kill Christians then Artemis kill Muslims. And of course those jews who do not follow the path being set are likewise in the way. This is the Canaanite flex. It infiltrates becomes appropriates takes. It requires division. So it becomes the leaders of each side of every conflict.

They have been increasing their spiritual demonic powers through child abuse, ritual Sodomy, vampirism, demonic conjuring, symbols.

But while so doing they have been disconnecting people from their spiritual strength and powers.

Design a font without bending the t. They will go mad, absurdly gnash their teeth.

Men veiled as women see my dark mass post is the penultimate.

It's demonic infiltration.

Yet the message is the same. Watch them attack the cross, the word, the name of Jesus in every movie, entertainment, song, global event.

They literally stake Christ out at near constant pace. The Son of God came. They fear him. They want earth for themselves being denied heaven. They fear the cross. The name Jesus.

I invite my loved jewish watchers and rabbis to read the new testament.

What can never be erased and why.

A demonic force is working friends. But my dearest readers, you have spiritual power and access to God. There are those who exult demons daily and invoke them. What? There is no counter balance?

Be a doer of the Word go to the Word. Know their symbols. They identify themselves

Love you dearest readers. You are not alone. If ever you are down read the psalms.

Knock and he will answer.

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